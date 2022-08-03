NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The IndyCar Music City Grand Prix officially begins Friday, but there were plenty of activities Thursday on Broadway leading up to it. It kicked off Thursday afternoon with a pedal car race for kids down Broadway. They got trophies and got to meet some IndyCar drivers. Then, professionals hit Broadway for a live pit stop challenge. Seven-time Nascar champion Jimmie Johnson was part of the challenge. He is in Nashville for a second time competing in the Music City Grand Prix.

