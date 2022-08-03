ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSMV

Music City Grand Prix to begin at 4:05 p.m.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix will begin at 4:05 p.m., race officials and IndyCar announced. Coverage of the race will begin on WSMV and NBC and will move to CNBC at 5 p.m. The race was scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. before storms...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Nashvillians celebrate redesigned Gulch Greenway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville officials celebrated opening the redesigned and expanded Gulch Greenway at the Asurion corporate hub in downtown Nashville on Friday. The new greenway begins with a renovated trailhead under the Church Street Bridge and connects to a future Broadway Bridge trailhead and 11th Avenue. “This greenway...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

I-40 West near Bellevue reopens after tractor-trailer overturned

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Interstate 40 west of Bellevue has reopened after a tractor-trailer overturned early Sunday morning. According to police, the tractor-trailer hit a construction vehicle around 3 a.m. and overturned near mile marker 193 on Interstate 40 West. Police closed the interstate at the Bellevue/Highway 70 exit during cleanup.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Police investigating shooting near downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is in surgery after walking to a Dollar General near downtown on Sunday morning after being shot and asking for help. Police said the victim was shot an apartment complex near the Dollar General located at 82 Lafayette St. The victim walked to the Dollar General and reportedly asked for help around 10:15 a.m.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Tennessee Government
Nashville, TN
Government
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
WSMV

Metro Council to discuss NDOT proposals to reduce traffic fatalities

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Mayor John Cooper and Council Member Zach Young announced Friday plans to present a resolution adopting the Nashville Department of Transportation and Multimodal Infrastructure’s Vision Zero Action Plan and Five-Year Implementation Plan. In January 2020, Mayor Cooper announced his commitment to Vision Zero, a strategy...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Nashville celebrates National Black Business Month

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville is celebrating National Black Business Month through a series of events highlighting black businesses like the Nashville Black Market event that took place tonight. “It’s just cool to see so many people appreciate different businesses,” said Xavier Payne, owner of XPayne Art.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

One dead in three vehicle car crash in Antioch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was killed in a multi-vehicle car crash Friday evening. Metro Nashville Police said the three vehicles crash occurred just before 8 p.m. on Friday in the 600 block of Bell Road. Another person involved in the crash was reportedly injured in addition to the...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Road Closures#Titans#Police#Music City Grand Prix#Nissan Stadium#Interstate Dr Shelby
WSMV

Driver charged with vehicular homicide after fatal crash near Antioch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man has been charged in a deadly crash on Saturday night on Wallace Road near Antioch. Police said Jesus Ledezma-Trejo was traveling west on Wallace Road in a Chevrolet pickup truck with a passenger when he crashed into a parked Ford F-150 around 5:45 p.m. in the 200 block of Wallace Road. The trucked rolled onto the passenger side, partially ejecting the passenger.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Interstate shooting investigation underway in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting on an interstate in North Nashville on Friday morning. According to police, two people fired at each other’s cars while driving on I-65 North around 9:45 a.m. on Friday. The two men may know each other. Detectives closed Trinity Lane exit ramp for the investigation.
WSMV

Fans celebrate Music City Grand Prix on Broadway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The IndyCar Music City Grand Prix officially begins Friday, but there were plenty of activities Thursday on Broadway leading up to it. It kicked off Thursday afternoon with a pedal car race for kids down Broadway. They got trophies and got to meet some IndyCar drivers. Then, professionals hit Broadway for a live pit stop challenge. Seven-time Nascar champion Jimmie Johnson was part of the challenge. He is in Nashville for a second time competing in the Music City Grand Prix.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Nissan
NewsBreak
Sports
WSMV

1 dead, 1 injured in muli-vehicle crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was killed Friday in a multi-vehicle crash on Bell Road near Hickory Highlands Drive. According to Metro Police, a red Nissan Altima traveling south crossed into the continuous left turn lane and struck a Toyota Prius. The Altima then returned to its travel lane and struck a Toyota Venza.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Montgomery County officials investigate school bus crash

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Clarksville Montgomery County School District bus was involved in a crash Friday with a truck. Montgomery Sheriff’s Office officials said a collision involving a pickup truck and CMCSS school bus partially blocked the roadway of 360 Sango Road around 11:20 a.m. Friday. Children were...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Anti-Semitic fliers left in West Nashville neighborhood

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Residents of a West Nashville neighborhood had a disturbing wakeup Wednesday when they found anti-Semitic fliers in their driveways. The fliers were left in dozens of driveways in Nashville’s West End. “I saw one and it just caught my eye. I picked it up and...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Four Metro Nashville Charter amendments pass due to overwhelming vote

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Residents in Davidson County reportedly voted overwhelming to pass four amendments to Metro Nashville’s Charter that will enable the city’s government to better severe its citizens Thursday. “These important changes to Metro’s governing document will make our job providing critical services to residents more...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

61 MNPD officers graduate police academy amid shortage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Thursday, 61 officers graduated from the Metropolitan Nashville Police Academy. It comes after the department was almost 200 officers shot back in February. Staff shortages have put a strain on officers. And fewer officers also mean longer wait times when people call for help. Metro Police...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

22-year-old missing in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police Department said they are working to locate a missing 22-year-old Thursday. MPD said they are looking for Mya Christine Fuller, who was last seen in Murfreesboro on July 29. Mya’s family said they are worried because she never leaves home for an extended period without calling or answering messages.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Rutherford County student killed in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are investigating a crash in Rutherford County that killed a student on Friday morning. According to Murfreesboro Police, the incident occurred at about 10:25 a.m. on East Main Street, between Rutherford Boulevard and Twin Oak Drive. Rutherford County Schools confirmed the student was killed near...
MURFREESBORO, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy