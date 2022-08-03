Read on www.wsmv.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Group of Tennessee Doctors Applauds House Passage of Assault Weapons BanAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Related
WSMV
Music City Grand Prix to begin at 4:05 p.m.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix will begin at 4:05 p.m., race officials and IndyCar announced. Coverage of the race will begin on WSMV and NBC and will move to CNBC at 5 p.m. The race was scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. before storms...
WSMV
Nashvillians celebrate redesigned Gulch Greenway
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville officials celebrated opening the redesigned and expanded Gulch Greenway at the Asurion corporate hub in downtown Nashville on Friday. The new greenway begins with a renovated trailhead under the Church Street Bridge and connects to a future Broadway Bridge trailhead and 11th Avenue. “This greenway...
WSMV
I-40 West near Bellevue reopens after tractor-trailer overturned
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Interstate 40 west of Bellevue has reopened after a tractor-trailer overturned early Sunday morning. According to police, the tractor-trailer hit a construction vehicle around 3 a.m. and overturned near mile marker 193 on Interstate 40 West. Police closed the interstate at the Bellevue/Highway 70 exit during cleanup.
WSMV
Police investigating shooting near downtown Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is in surgery after walking to a Dollar General near downtown on Sunday morning after being shot and asking for help. Police said the victim was shot an apartment complex near the Dollar General located at 82 Lafayette St. The victim walked to the Dollar General and reportedly asked for help around 10:15 a.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSMV
Metro Nashville PD detectives investigating fatal shooting at bar in North Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Detectives with the Metro Nashville Police Department have been investigating a fatal shooting. On Sunday around 4:15 a.m. 25-year-old Jalen Cooke was shot and killed outside of House of Legends on Jefferson Street. Cooke left the bar with two other people when a white sedan pulled...
WSMV
Metro Council to discuss NDOT proposals to reduce traffic fatalities
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Mayor John Cooper and Council Member Zach Young announced Friday plans to present a resolution adopting the Nashville Department of Transportation and Multimodal Infrastructure’s Vision Zero Action Plan and Five-Year Implementation Plan. In January 2020, Mayor Cooper announced his commitment to Vision Zero, a strategy...
WSMV
Nashville celebrates National Black Business Month
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville is celebrating National Black Business Month through a series of events highlighting black businesses like the Nashville Black Market event that took place tonight. “It’s just cool to see so many people appreciate different businesses,” said Xavier Payne, owner of XPayne Art.
WSMV
One dead in three vehicle car crash in Antioch
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was killed in a multi-vehicle car crash Friday evening. Metro Nashville Police said the three vehicles crash occurred just before 8 p.m. on Friday in the 600 block of Bell Road. Another person involved in the crash was reportedly injured in addition to the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSMV
Driver charged with vehicular homicide after fatal crash near Antioch
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man has been charged in a deadly crash on Saturday night on Wallace Road near Antioch. Police said Jesus Ledezma-Trejo was traveling west on Wallace Road in a Chevrolet pickup truck with a passenger when he crashed into a parked Ford F-150 around 5:45 p.m. in the 200 block of Wallace Road. The trucked rolled onto the passenger side, partially ejecting the passenger.
WSMV
Interstate shooting investigation underway in North Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting on an interstate in North Nashville on Friday morning. According to police, two people fired at each other’s cars while driving on I-65 North around 9:45 a.m. on Friday. The two men may know each other. Detectives closed Trinity Lane exit ramp for the investigation.
WSMV
Fans celebrate Music City Grand Prix on Broadway
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The IndyCar Music City Grand Prix officially begins Friday, but there were plenty of activities Thursday on Broadway leading up to it. It kicked off Thursday afternoon with a pedal car race for kids down Broadway. They got trophies and got to meet some IndyCar drivers. Then, professionals hit Broadway for a live pit stop challenge. Seven-time Nascar champion Jimmie Johnson was part of the challenge. He is in Nashville for a second time competing in the Music City Grand Prix.
WSMV
First woman on Indy 500-winning team hopes to continue hot streak at Music City Grand Prix
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The driver who won last year’s inaugural Music City Grand Prix is on a hot streak. Marcus Ericsson is riding high from winning the Indy 500 back in May, and he’s back in Nashville this weekend to defend his victory. On Thursday, WSMV’s Lauren...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSMV
1 dead, 1 injured in muli-vehicle crash
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was killed Friday in a multi-vehicle crash on Bell Road near Hickory Highlands Drive. According to Metro Police, a red Nissan Altima traveling south crossed into the continuous left turn lane and struck a Toyota Prius. The Altima then returned to its travel lane and struck a Toyota Venza.
WSMV
Montgomery County officials investigate school bus crash
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Clarksville Montgomery County School District bus was involved in a crash Friday with a truck. Montgomery Sheriff’s Office officials said a collision involving a pickup truck and CMCSS school bus partially blocked the roadway of 360 Sango Road around 11:20 a.m. Friday. Children were...
WSMV
Anti-Semitic fliers left in West Nashville neighborhood
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Residents of a West Nashville neighborhood had a disturbing wakeup Wednesday when they found anti-Semitic fliers in their driveways. The fliers were left in dozens of driveways in Nashville’s West End. “I saw one and it just caught my eye. I picked it up and...
WSMV
Four Metro Nashville Charter amendments pass due to overwhelming vote
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Residents in Davidson County reportedly voted overwhelming to pass four amendments to Metro Nashville’s Charter that will enable the city’s government to better severe its citizens Thursday. “These important changes to Metro’s governing document will make our job providing critical services to residents more...
WSMV
61 MNPD officers graduate police academy amid shortage
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Thursday, 61 officers graduated from the Metropolitan Nashville Police Academy. It comes after the department was almost 200 officers shot back in February. Staff shortages have put a strain on officers. And fewer officers also mean longer wait times when people call for help. Metro Police...
WSMV
22-year-old missing in Murfreesboro
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police Department said they are working to locate a missing 22-year-old Thursday. MPD said they are looking for Mya Christine Fuller, who was last seen in Murfreesboro on July 29. Mya’s family said they are worried because she never leaves home for an extended period without calling or answering messages.
WSMV
‘The floor just fell in’: Witnesses describe chaos at Loser’s Bar and Grill
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The deck at a popular Midtown bar is closed after it fell apart just before a concert was set to begin Wednesday night. Witnesses said the lower deck at Loser’s Bar and Grill was packed to capacity around 6 p.m. before the back parking lot area was opened.
WSMV
Rutherford County student killed in Murfreesboro
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are investigating a crash in Rutherford County that killed a student on Friday morning. According to Murfreesboro Police, the incident occurred at about 10:25 a.m. on East Main Street, between Rutherford Boulevard and Twin Oak Drive. Rutherford County Schools confirmed the student was killed near...
Comments / 0