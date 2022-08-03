Read on shoredailynews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
shoredailynews.com
Cool things happening on the Shore this weekend
There is plenty happening on the Shore this weekend!. GET READY!!!! The 2nd Annual Crab Slam at the Shanty is this SATURDAY AND SUNDAY!!!! August 6th and August 7th!. Gates open at 11:30 Saturday and Shoal Shakers will be performing live 12pm-4pm. Local Vendors all day. Smith Island Skiff Races will be from 1pm-2pm. Oyster Eating Contest 4pm-5pm, $20/team. Boat Docking Practice Runs go from 5:30pm-7pm. A Captains/Sponsors Party will be held from 8pm-11pm with DJ Leland playing, open to the public.
shoredailynews.com
Small Thunderstorm dumps 2+ inches of rain on central Accomack County Friday
Heavy rain, hail, and strong wind gusts and lightening accompanied a thunderstorm that affected mostly the Onancock, Onley and Accomac area Friday afternoon. The storm began in northern Accomack County but retrograded southwest into the affected area generating more than two inches of rain accompanied by heavy wind gusts and hail. There were now reports of tornadoes or water spouts. Intersections in the Onancock and Onley areas were flooded. There was a report of a residential structure fire in the Melfa area just after 5 p.m. There were also reports of streets being blocked by fallen tree limbs in Onancock and other areas. The storm abated within an hour leaving standing water and some tree debris scattered on lawns.
shoredailynews.com
SWAP SHOP SATURDAY AUGUST 6, 2022
LF 1 -20 or 40ft storage container (or sea container) or 53ft trailer for storage, around Accomack and Northampton County. No need to deliver 757-709-8900. Gas grill with tank and remaining fuel $25 Marion Station Md. 443-614-8179. For sale a wheelchair lift that hooks on back of a van, 2...
shoredailynews.com
Violent crimes indicted by Accomack Grand Jury
Violent crimes were among the indictments handed down by an Accomack Grand Jury this week. Sixty-year-old Michael Richard Oplinger, of Mears Circle in Harborton, was indicted on a count of maliciously wounding his wife, Seaneen Oplinger, who has since moved across the bay. The incident occurred April 20. Oplinger was arrested May 13. The woman complained the defendant broke and dislocated her shoulder after beating her with a pipe.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
shoredailynews.com
Hallwood Officer pleads guilty to DUI
Hallwood Police Officer Allen W. Poulson pleaded guilty to DUI Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court. A felony charge of hit-and-run and misdemeanor counts of obstruction of justice and littering were not prosecuted. The plea was part of a plea agreement with special prosecutor Jack Thornton, an assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney in...
Comments / 0