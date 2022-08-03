ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moncks Corner, SC

live5news.com

WCBD Count on 2

live5news.com

Mount Pleasant PD warns of ‘T-shirt’ scam

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Police Department is warning the public of a scam that’s been circulating on their Facebook page involving T-shirts. Posts on the page have listed tees for sale with the department patch. The Mount Pleasant Police Department does not sell these T-shirts...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
abcnews4.com

Driver arrested after striking pedestrian in Ladson Sunday morning, deputies say

LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Sheriff's deputies say a man was arrested after striking a pedestrian in Ladson Sunday morning. William Jerod Grant, 38, of Summerville, was charged with violating a beginner permit and driving on the wrong side of the road, as well as simple possession of marijuana and possession of contraband after marijuana was found on Grant at the Al Cannon Detention Center.
LADSON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Scam alert: MPPD warns of a new Facebook scam selling department t-shirts

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department warns residents not to fall victim to a recent Facebook scam. According to Mount Pleasant Police Department, posts on the department’s Facebook page selling t-shirts are scams. The Facebook posts mention a ‘new campaign’ selling department t-shirts. MPPD warns the public, “do not click on […]
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
counton2.com

CCSO: Goose Creek man arrested on drug, murder charges

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Friday announced the arrest of a man in connection to a July 10 murder. According to CCSO, Vinson Robinson (33) was taken into custody Thursday night after deputies discovered drugs on him during a traffic stop. CCSO...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
WBTW News13

Parents of South Carolina newborn charged after infant found dead

SUMTER, S.C. (AP) — The parents of a newborn have been charged with neglect in connection with the infant’s death in July, South Carolina authorities said. Melissa Bautch, 21, of Sumter, called police on July 31, saying she had delivered a baby a few months prematurely about two days earlier, Sumter police said in a […]
SUMTER, SC
WCBD Count on 2

CPD: Man jailed after argument turned physical at Trio club

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Police arrested a man following an alleged assault that happened early Friday morning at a club downtown. Christian Reyes (23), of Goose Creek, was arrested after being escorted out of Trio by club staffers for assaulting another individual, according to a report obtained by News 2. Police say the victim […]
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Bad cases clog Charleston County courts, add to racial disparities, study finds

A nonprofit working with the 9th Circuit Solicitor’s Office recommended implementing an arrest-warrant screening process in Charleston and Berkeley counties to reduce racial disparities and ease case backlogs. The Washington D.C.-based Justice Innovation Lab recently released a new report created through an ongoing partnership with Solicitor Scarlett Wilson and...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

UPDATE: Endangered woman found safe, deputies say

UPDATE: AUGUST 5, 2022 | 10:49 A.M. – Meghan Spinks returned safely returned to her home. CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in locating a missing woman considered endangered. Meghan Spinks, 37, was last seen in North Charleston. Deputies say Spinks was last seen wearing a multicolored t-shirt, […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Charleston man charged with aggravated assault, kidnapping

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officers from the Charleston Police Department arrested and charged a Charleston man for allegedly assaulting and kidnapping his girlfriend Wednesday. Noah Sibley, 29, was charged with second-degree assault and battery as well as kidnapping, a police report states. According to the incident report, officers responded to...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Police: Man was driving 95 mph in crash that killed grandmother, grandson

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department provided an update on their investigation into a crash that killed a grandmother and grandson. Investigators with NCPD’s traffic unit say that James Hart was traveling 95 miles per hour at the intersection of Rivers Avenue and Cosgrove Avenue when he hit the vehicle carrying Debora Page and Jo’siah Fragier. The speed limit at that intersection is 35 miles per hour.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

Sumter business owner accused of attempted murder

Sumter, SC (WOLO) — The Sumter Police Department has arrested the owner of a South Guignard Drive business accused of shooting one of his customers. According to police, the owner of the ‘Fat Boys Express’, 45 year old Chau Ngoc Phan was inside the business with the customer when investigators say Phan fired a shot striking the 61 year old customer with a bullet police say left the victim with a grazed wound.
SUMTER, SC

