Driver charged in Ladson vehicle vs. pedestrian crash
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a man was arrested after hitting a pedestrian with a vehicle Sunday morning. William Jerod Grant, 38, of Summerville, was charged with driving on the wrong side of the road, violation of beginner’s permit and multiple drug charges.
Arrest made following auto-pedestrian crash on Hwy 78
LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – One person has been arrested and another is in the hospital following an automotive vs pedestrian crash on Highway 78 Sunday morning. According to CCSO, deputies responded to a crash around 8:30 a.m. on Highway 78 near Mason Pond Place. CCSO reported that a Kia sedan was traveling westbound on Highway […]
Packages with drugs, cell phones seized at Berkeley County jail
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Many drugs were seized after someone attempted to sneak them into the Hill Finklea Detention Center through the mail. Three packages that were sent to the Moncks Corner jail last weekend contained marijuana, ecstasy pills, and cigarettes. Two new cell phones, chargers, and rolling papers were also found in the […]
Mount Pleasant PD warns of ‘T-shirt’ scam
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Police Department is warning the public of a scam that’s been circulating on their Facebook page involving T-shirts. Posts on the page have listed tees for sale with the department patch. The Mount Pleasant Police Department does not sell these T-shirts...
Driver arrested after striking pedestrian in Ladson Sunday morning, deputies say
LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Sheriff's deputies say a man was arrested after striking a pedestrian in Ladson Sunday morning. William Jerod Grant, 38, of Summerville, was charged with violating a beginner permit and driving on the wrong side of the road, as well as simple possession of marijuana and possession of contraband after marijuana was found on Grant at the Al Cannon Detention Center.
Scam alert: MPPD warns of a new Facebook scam selling department t-shirts
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department warns residents not to fall victim to a recent Facebook scam. According to Mount Pleasant Police Department, posts on the department’s Facebook page selling t-shirts are scams. The Facebook posts mention a ‘new campaign’ selling department t-shirts. MPPD warns the public, “do not click on […]
Police: Woman left children unattended in vehicle while shoplifting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman has been charged after police say she left children unattended in a vehicle while she shoplifted items from a store in Citadel Mall. On Thursday, officers with the Charleston Police Department were called to Citadel Mall in reference to a shoplifting incident at Hibbett Sports involving three women, according […]
CCSO: Goose Creek man arrested on drug, murder charges
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Friday announced the arrest of a man in connection to a July 10 murder. According to CCSO, Vinson Robinson (33) was taken into custody Thursday night after deputies discovered drugs on him during a traffic stop. CCSO...
Parents of South Carolina newborn charged after infant found dead
SUMTER, S.C. (AP) — The parents of a newborn have been charged with neglect in connection with the infant’s death in July, South Carolina authorities said. Melissa Bautch, 21, of Sumter, called police on July 31, saying she had delivered a baby a few months prematurely about two days earlier, Sumter police said in a […]
SC Couple alleges illegal detainment after early morning raid
A lawsuit alleges that police illegally detained a South Carolina couple when officers outside the jurisdiction raided their home in the middle of the night.
CPD: Man jailed after argument turned physical at Trio club
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Police arrested a man following an alleged assault that happened early Friday morning at a club downtown. Christian Reyes (23), of Goose Creek, was arrested after being escorted out of Trio by club staffers for assaulting another individual, according to a report obtained by News 2. Police say the victim […]
Bad cases clog Charleston County courts, add to racial disparities, study finds
A nonprofit working with the 9th Circuit Solicitor’s Office recommended implementing an arrest-warrant screening process in Charleston and Berkeley counties to reduce racial disparities and ease case backlogs. The Washington D.C.-based Justice Innovation Lab recently released a new report created through an ongoing partnership with Solicitor Scarlett Wilson and...
UPDATE: Endangered woman found safe, deputies say
UPDATE: AUGUST 5, 2022 | 10:49 A.M. – Meghan Spinks returned safely returned to her home. CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in locating a missing woman considered endangered. Meghan Spinks, 37, was last seen in North Charleston. Deputies say Spinks was last seen wearing a multicolored t-shirt, […]
NCPD: Man was driving 95 in 35 mph zone, caused fatal 7-car pileup
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — New details were released Friday evening that gave more insight into a multi-vehicle crash in North Charleston that left two people dead one week ago. According to police, 62-year-old James Hart was driving 95 in a 35 mph zone when he hit a car...
Son charged with stabbing mother, aunt in Clarendon County
PAXVILLE, S.C. — A 25-year-old man is in jail after allegedly stabbing his mother and aunt at a Clarendon County home on Thursday afternoon. According to a report filed with the Clarendon County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred on Bethel Highway in the Paxville area around 2 p.m. According...
North Charleston councilman and Charleston County sheriff spar over heated traffic stop
A routine traffic stop last week involving a North Charleston councilman turned into an hourlong dispute that ended with allegations of racial profiling leveled against the Charleston County Sheriff's Office. Deputy Leonard Vella Jr. was cleared by an internal investigation of wrongdoing for the July 24 stop of Jerome Heyward's...
Charleston man charged with aggravated assault, kidnapping
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officers from the Charleston Police Department arrested and charged a Charleston man for allegedly assaulting and kidnapping his girlfriend Wednesday. Noah Sibley, 29, was charged with second-degree assault and battery as well as kidnapping, a police report states. According to the incident report, officers responded to...
Police: Man was driving 95 mph in crash that killed grandmother, grandson
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department provided an update on their investigation into a crash that killed a grandmother and grandson. Investigators with NCPD’s traffic unit say that James Hart was traveling 95 miles per hour at the intersection of Rivers Avenue and Cosgrove Avenue when he hit the vehicle carrying Debora Page and Jo’siah Fragier. The speed limit at that intersection is 35 miles per hour.
Sumter business owner accused of attempted murder
Sumter, SC (WOLO) — The Sumter Police Department has arrested the owner of a South Guignard Drive business accused of shooting one of his customers. According to police, the owner of the ‘Fat Boys Express’, 45 year old Chau Ngoc Phan was inside the business with the customer when investigators say Phan fired a shot striking the 61 year old customer with a bullet police say left the victim with a grazed wound.
3 men sought revenge by shooting up party at North Charleston apartments, records say
NORTH CHARLESTON — After gunfire injured a woman at an apartment complex in North Charleston, the woman's brother and two other men quickly sought revenge, opening fire at a party held only a few miles down the road an hour later, according to newly filed court records. Kendall Ancrum...
