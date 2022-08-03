Dr. Stephanie Wakeman On How Gait Analysis Can Help Prevent Injury – Exclusive

Read on www.healthdigest.com
Exercises to ease your back pain, restore your health
When you have back pain, perhaps the last thing you want to do is get out of bed. But you actually want to get moving to achieve relief. Move through these exercises from fitness expert Dana Santas to determine which ones can alleviate pain.
Physical Therapist Dr. Stephanie Wakeman On How Telehealth Is Changing Physical Therapy – Exclusive
Dr. Stephanie Wakeman is at the front of advances for telehealth. She told Health Digest how these changes are affecting physical therapy
MedicalXpress
What are muscle knots? An exercise physiologist explains what those tight little lumps are and how to get rid of them
Imagine you've just completed a tough upper-body workout. Your muscles feel a bit tired, but all in all you're able to go about the rest of your day just fine. The next morning, you wake up and realize the back of your shoulder blade feels stiff. When you rub your shoulder muscles, it feels like you're prodding a little gumball under your skin. Every time you try to move it around, the area feels tight, with slight pangs of pain.
Medical News Today
Best pain medication for severe arthritis
Arthritis is a chronic inflammation of the joint that affects people worldwide. Doctors will create treatment plans for people based on the level of pain they experience, such as those with severe arthritis. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC),. people in the United States have arthritis....
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
How a 'bird's beak' growing on a woman's spine left a young mum in debilitating pain and doctors warning her not to have more children
A young mother was shocked to learn she had a bone spur caused by osteoarthritis at just 28 years old. Tamara Watkins first began getting severe back pain and headaches almost 20 years ago but had no idea she would be diagnosed with arthritis. 'I didn't actually think of it...
How Long Are You Really Contagious When You Have COVID-19?
Are you still confused about how long you need to isolate if you get COVID? Here's what some of the latest research suggests.
verywellhealth.com
Early Signs of Shingles You Shouldn't Ignore
Shingles is a painful infection triggered by the varicella-zoster virus (VZV). This virus causes two types of disease, varicella (chicken pox) and herpes zoster (shingles). About one-third of the U.S. population will develop shingles in their lifetime. People who have had chicken pox can get shingles later in life. VZV...
scitechdaily.com
What Is the Best Way To Treat Back Pain? A New Study Provides a Helpful Medication Guide
Medication should be used in conjunction with physical therapy, exercise regimens, and the treatment of the underlying degenerative disease process and medical illness. Growing numbers of elderly persons have spinal pain. Although medications are crucial for pain management, geriatric patients cannot utilize them too much due to decreased liver and kidney function, comorbid diseases, and polypharmacy (the simultaneous use of multiple drugs to treat medical conditions).
healio.com
‘If you don’t exercise, you break’: Physical activity key in osteoporosis intervention
ORLANDO — Exercise can supplement the efficacy of several therapies used to treat osteoporosis, according to a presenter at the 2022 Rheumatology Nurses Society Annual Conference. “You get old, and if you don’t exercise, you break,” Jacqueline M. Fritz, RN, MSN, RN-BC, an infusion specialist at the Arthritis and...
Medical News Today
Hypoplastic left heart syndrome: Signs and treatment
Hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS) is a rare congenital heart defect in which the left side of the heart does not fully develop. This restricts the pumping of oxygenated blood around the body. babies born each year in the United States has this condition. It. affects males. Symptoms may include...
nypressnews.com
Stroke: How often you should eat a certain food to reduce the risk – expert
“Unhealthy weight is among the conditions that increase the chances of stroke,” Doctor Wassermann said. “Being obese or overweight increases proneness to high cholesterol, heart disease, hypertension, and type 2 diabetes – conditions linked to the risk of stroke. “Even studies indicate that a body mass index increase...
BBC
Loneliness sufferers urge others to get 'life-saving' help
A woman who battled feelings of severe loneliness has described how she believes a free NHS mental wellbeing service helped save her life. Alli Osborne, from Poole in Dorset, contacted Steps 2 Wellbeing in an attempt to overcome anxiety and an increased sense of isolation. The service, which covers Dorset...
scitechdaily.com
Water: Do You Really Need 8 Glasses a Day?
You’ve probably heard that you should drink eight glasses of water every day — that’s about half a gallon (2 liters) of fluid. This claim has become widely accepted, but is it actually just a myth? This article looks at where this recommendation originated and how much water we really should be drinking each day.
Good News Network
Trendy Type of Norwegian Cheese May Stave Off Bone Thinning, Shows New Study
Just a small portion of Jarlsberg can help stop bones getting weaker without boosting cholesterol, according to new findings. Researchers say health benefits are unique to the Nordic dairy product and aren’t found in other types of cheese. Jarlsberg is a nutty, mild and semi-soft cheese with holes in...
Medical News Today
What is the relationship between the liver and pancreas?
The liver and pancreas are two important organs that perform essential functions in the body. Both organs are present in the upper abdomen and work together to help maintain healthy blood glucose levels. The liver is the largest solid organ and gland in the body. It carries out many vital...
Things You Should Never Do After Getting LASIK
It will take up to three months for your eyes to fully heal after LASIK eye surgery. Here are some post-surgery precautions to keep in mind for optimal healing.
Why You Should Forget About Your Body Fat Percentage?
Your body composition is the makeup of bones, muscle, and fat, and medical professionals agree that it's important to be informed about your body's proportions.
Ok Magazine
How Can CBD Help With Controlling Knee Arthritis?
Arthritis can affect different parts of the body and one of the common areas affected by this condition is the knee. Arthritis in the knees can be difficult to endure, as it can even affect your mobility. Hence, it is important to control knee arthritis to improve your mobility and lead a better life.
healio.com
Intensive lifestyle changes associated with diabetes remission by 3 months
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Adults with prediabetes or type 2 diabetes participating in a program with tailored diet and exercise programs had improved insulin sensitivity measures by 3 months, with some participants achieving diabetes remission. Type 2 diabetes and prediabetes are considered “lifestyle diseases” associated with high rates of morbidity,...
