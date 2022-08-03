Summit League basketball schedules released — conference to go with mirror scheduling again

The Summit League’s conference basketball schedule is out, and mirror scheduling is still in.

The conference slates will once again primarily have the men’s and women’s teams playing on the same days in opposite sites, a practice that has been controversial within the league and outright unpopular with the South Dakota colleges.

Each members' travel partners will remain the same for the upcoming season. Those pairings include Denver and Omaha, Kansas City and Oral Roberts, North Dakota and North Dakota State, St. Thomas and Western Illinois, and South Dakota and South Dakota State.

The first games are set for Monday, Dec. 19, with all 10 men's basketball teams in action, while eight will hit the court on the women's side.

South Dakota State opens the conference slate against Oral Roberts, with the women hosting the Golden Eagles and the men heading to Tulsa. USD opens against Kansas City, with the men on the road and the women beginning their conference title defense at home against the Kangaroos.

The USD vs SDSU rivalry games are set for Jan. 14 and Feb. 11. The first date will see the Jackrabbit women hosting the Coyotes and the SDSU men heading to Vermillion, while the second round of the rivalry will send the USD men to Brookings and the Jackrabbit women to Vermillion.

Tip-off times for games will be set at a later date. The final weekend of the regular season is Feb. 25.

The Summit League tournament is set for March 3-7 at the Premier Center in Sioux Falls.

Summit League women's basketball schedule

Monday, Dec. 19

Kansas City at South Dakota

Oral Roberts at South Dakota State

St. Thomas at North Dakota

Western Illinois at North Dakota State

Wednesday, Dec. 21

Omaha at Denver

Kansas City at South Dakota State

Oral Roberts at South Dakota

Thursday, Dec. 29

Denver at Kansas City

Omaha at Oral Roberts

South Dakota at St. Thomas

South Dakota State at Western Illinois

Saturday, Dec. 31

Denver at Oral Roberts

Omaha at Kansas City

North Dakota at North Dakota State

South Dakota State at St. Thomas

South Dakota at Western Illinois

Thursday, Jan. 5

St. Thomas at Denver

Western Illinois at Omaha

North Dakota at South Dakota

North Dakota State at South Dakota State

Saturday, Jan. 7

Oral Roberts at Kansas City

St. Thomas at Omaha

Western Illinois at Denver

North Dakota State at South Dakota

North Dakota at South Dakota State

Thursday, Jan. 12

Denver at North Dakota State

Omaha at North Dakota

Kansas City at St. Thomas

Oral Roberts at Western Illinois

Saturday, Jan. 14

Denver at North Dakota

Omaha at North Dakota

State Kansas City at Western Illinois

Oral Roberts at St. Thomas

South Dakota at South Dakota State

Thursday, Jan. 19

South Dakota at Denver

South Dakota State at Omaha

North Dakota at Kansas City

North Dakota State at Oral Roberts

Saturday, Jan. 21

South Dakota State at Denver

South Dakota at Omaha

North Dakota State at Kansas City

North Dakota at Oral Roberts

Western Illinois at St. Thomas

Thursday, Jan. 26

Oral Roberts at Denver

Kansas City at Omaha

St. Thomas at South Dakota State

Western Illinois at South Dakota

Saturday, Jan. 28

Oral Roberts at Omaha

Kansas City at Denver

North Dakota State at North Dakota

St. Thomas at South Dakota State

Western Illinois at South Dakota

Thursday, Feb. 2

Denver at Western Illinois

Omaha at St. Thomas

South Dakota State at North Dakota

South Dakota at North Dakota State

Saturday, Feb. 4

Denver at St. Thomas

Omaha at Western Illinois

South Dakota at North Dakota

South Dakota State at North Dakota State

Thursday, Feb. 9

North Dakota at Denver

North Dakota State at Omaha

Western Illinois at Kansas City

St. Thomas at Oral Roberts

Saturday, Feb. 11

North Dakota State at Denver

North Dakota at Omaha

Western Illinois at Oral Roberts

St. Thomas at Kansas City

South Dakota State at South Dakota

Thursday, Feb. 16

Denver at South Dakota State

Omaha at South Dakota

Kansas City at North Dakota State

Oral Roberts at North Dakota

Saturday, Feb. 18

Denver at South Dakota

Omaha at South Dakota State

Kansas City at North Dakota

Oral Roberts at North Dakota State

St. Thomas at Western Illinois

Thursday, Feb. 23

South Dakota State at Kansas City

South Dakota at Oral Roberts

North Dakota at Western Illinois

North Dakota State at St. Thomas

Saturday, Feb. 25

Denver at Omaha

South Dakota at Kansas City

South Dakota State at Oral Roberts

North Dakota State at Western Illinois

North Dakota at St. Thomas

Summit League men's basketball schedule

Monday, Dec. 19

Denver at Omaha

South Dakota at Kansas City

South Dakota State at Oral Roberts

North Dakota State at Western Illinois

North Dakota at St. Thomas

Wednesday, Dec. 21

South Dakota State at Kansas City

South Dakota at Oral Roberts

North Dakota at Western Illinois

North Dakota State at St. Thomas

Thursday, Dec. 29

Oral Roberts at Omaha

Kansas City at Denver

St. Thomas at South Dakota

Western Illinois at South Dakota State

Friday, Dec. 30

North Dakota State at North Dakota

Saturday, Dec. 31

Oral Roberts at Denver

Kansas City at Omaha

St. Thomas at South Dakota State

Western Illinois at South Dakota

Thursday, Jan. 5

Denver at St. Thomas

Omaha at Western Illinois

South Dakota at North Dakota

South Dakota State at North Dakota State

Saturday, Jan. 7

Denver at Western Illinois

Kansas City at Oral Roberts

Omaha at St. Thomas

South Dakota State at North Dakota

South Dakota at North Dakota State

Thursday, Jan. 12

North Dakota State at Denver

North Dakota at Omaha

Western Illinois at Oral Roberts

St. Thomas at Kansas City

Saturday, Jan. 14

North Dakota at Denver

North Dakota State at Omaha

Western Illinois at Kansas City

St. Thomas at Oral Roberts

South Dakota State at South Dakota

Thursday, Jan. 19

Denver at South Dakota

Omaha at South Dakota State

Kansas City at North Dakota

Oral Roberts at North Dakota State

Saturday, Jan. 21

Denver at South Dakota State

Omaha at South Dakota

Kansas City at North Dakota State

Oral Roberts at North Dakota

St. Thomas at Western Illinois

Thursday, Jan. 26

Denver at Oral Roberts

Omaha at Kansas City

South Dakota State at St. Thomas

South Dakota at Western Illinois

Friday, Jan. 27

North Dakota at North Dakota State

Saturday, Jan. 28

Denver at Kansas City

Omaha at Oral Roberts

South Dakota at St. Thomas

South Dakota State at Western Illinois

Thursday, Feb. 2

St. Thomas at Omaha

Western Illinois at Denver

North Dakota State at South Dakota

North Dakota at South Dakota State

Saturday, Feb. 4

St. Thomas at Denver

Western Illinois at Omaha

North Dakota at South Dakota

North Dakota State at South Dakota State

Oral Roberts at Kansas City

Thursday, Feb. 9

Denver at North Dakota

Omaha at North Dakota State

Kansas City at Western Illinois

Oral Roberts at St. Thomas

Saturday, Feb. 11

Denver at North Dakota State

Omaha at North Dakota

Kansas City at St. Thomas

Oral Roberts at Western Illinois

South Dakota at South Dakota State

Thursday, Feb. 16

South Dakota State at Denver

South Dakota at Omaha

North Dakota State at Kansas City

North Dakota at Oral Roberts

Saturday, Feb. 18

South Dakota at Denver

South Dakota State at Omaha

North Dakota at Kansas City

North Dakota State at Oral Roberts

Western Illinois at St. Thomas

Thursday, Feb. 23

Kansas City at South Dakota State

Oral Roberts at South Dakota

St. Thomas at North Dakota State

Western Illinois at North Dakota

Saturday, Feb. 25

Kansas City at South Dakota

Omaha at Denver

Oral Roberts at South Dakota State

St. Thomas at North Dakota

Western Illinois at North Dakota State

