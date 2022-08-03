Summit League basketball schedules released — conference to go with mirror scheduling again
The Summit League’s conference basketball schedule is out, and mirror scheduling is still in.
The conference slates will once again primarily have the men’s and women’s teams playing on the same days in opposite sites, a practice that has been controversial within the league and outright unpopular with the South Dakota colleges.
Each members' travel partners will remain the same for the upcoming season. Those pairings include Denver and Omaha, Kansas City and Oral Roberts, North Dakota and North Dakota State, St. Thomas and Western Illinois, and South Dakota and South Dakota State.
The first games are set for Monday, Dec. 19, with all 10 men's basketball teams in action, while eight will hit the court on the women's side.
South Dakota State opens the conference slate against Oral Roberts, with the women hosting the Golden Eagles and the men heading to Tulsa. USD opens against Kansas City, with the men on the road and the women beginning their conference title defense at home against the Kangaroos.
The USD vs SDSU rivalry games are set for Jan. 14 and Feb. 11. The first date will see the Jackrabbit women hosting the Coyotes and the SDSU men heading to Vermillion, while the second round of the rivalry will send the USD men to Brookings and the Jackrabbit women to Vermillion.
Tip-off times for games will be set at a later date. The final weekend of the regular season is Feb. 25.
The Summit League tournament is set for March 3-7 at the Premier Center in Sioux Falls.
Summit League women's basketball schedule
Monday, Dec. 19
Kansas City at South Dakota
Oral Roberts at South Dakota State
St. Thomas at North Dakota
Western Illinois at North Dakota State
Wednesday, Dec. 21
Omaha at Denver
Kansas City at South Dakota State
Oral Roberts at South Dakota
Thursday, Dec. 29
Denver at Kansas City
Omaha at Oral Roberts
South Dakota at St. Thomas
South Dakota State at Western Illinois
Saturday, Dec. 31
Denver at Oral Roberts
Omaha at Kansas City
North Dakota at North Dakota State
South Dakota State at St. Thomas
South Dakota at Western Illinois
Thursday, Jan. 5
St. Thomas at Denver
Western Illinois at Omaha
North Dakota at South Dakota
North Dakota State at South Dakota State
Saturday, Jan. 7
Oral Roberts at Kansas City
St. Thomas at Omaha
Western Illinois at Denver
North Dakota State at South Dakota
North Dakota at South Dakota State
Thursday, Jan. 12
Denver at North Dakota State
Omaha at North Dakota
Kansas City at St. Thomas
Oral Roberts at Western Illinois
Saturday, Jan. 14
Denver at North Dakota
Omaha at North Dakota
State Kansas City at Western Illinois
Oral Roberts at St. Thomas
South Dakota at South Dakota State
Thursday, Jan. 19
South Dakota at Denver
South Dakota State at Omaha
North Dakota at Kansas City
North Dakota State at Oral Roberts
Saturday, Jan. 21
South Dakota State at Denver
South Dakota at Omaha
North Dakota State at Kansas City
North Dakota at Oral Roberts
Western Illinois at St. Thomas
Thursday, Jan. 26
Oral Roberts at Denver
Kansas City at Omaha
St. Thomas at South Dakota State
Western Illinois at South Dakota
Saturday, Jan. 28
Oral Roberts at Omaha
Kansas City at Denver
North Dakota State at North Dakota
St. Thomas at South Dakota State
Western Illinois at South Dakota
Thursday, Feb. 2
Denver at Western Illinois
Omaha at St. Thomas
South Dakota State at North Dakota
South Dakota at North Dakota State
Saturday, Feb. 4
Denver at St. Thomas
Omaha at Western Illinois
South Dakota at North Dakota
South Dakota State at North Dakota State
Thursday, Feb. 9
North Dakota at Denver
North Dakota State at Omaha
Western Illinois at Kansas City
St. Thomas at Oral Roberts
Saturday, Feb. 11
North Dakota State at Denver
North Dakota at Omaha
Western Illinois at Oral Roberts
St. Thomas at Kansas City
South Dakota State at South Dakota
Thursday, Feb. 16
Denver at South Dakota State
Omaha at South Dakota
Kansas City at North Dakota State
Oral Roberts at North Dakota
Saturday, Feb. 18
Denver at South Dakota
Omaha at South Dakota State
Kansas City at North Dakota
Oral Roberts at North Dakota State
St. Thomas at Western Illinois
Thursday, Feb. 23
South Dakota State at Kansas City
South Dakota at Oral Roberts
North Dakota at Western Illinois
North Dakota State at St. Thomas
Saturday, Feb. 25
Denver at Omaha
South Dakota at Kansas City
South Dakota State at Oral Roberts
North Dakota State at Western Illinois
North Dakota at St. Thomas
Summit League men's basketball schedule
Monday, Dec. 19
Denver at Omaha
South Dakota at Kansas City
South Dakota State at Oral Roberts
North Dakota State at Western Illinois
North Dakota at St. Thomas
Wednesday, Dec. 21
South Dakota State at Kansas City
South Dakota at Oral Roberts
North Dakota at Western Illinois
North Dakota State at St. Thomas
Thursday, Dec. 29
Oral Roberts at Omaha
Kansas City at Denver
St. Thomas at South Dakota
Western Illinois at South Dakota State
Friday, Dec. 30
North Dakota State at North Dakota
Saturday, Dec. 31
Oral Roberts at Denver
Kansas City at Omaha
St. Thomas at South Dakota State
Western Illinois at South Dakota
Thursday, Jan. 5
Denver at St. Thomas
Omaha at Western Illinois
South Dakota at North Dakota
South Dakota State at North Dakota State
Saturday, Jan. 7
Denver at Western Illinois
Kansas City at Oral Roberts
Omaha at St. Thomas
South Dakota State at North Dakota
South Dakota at North Dakota State
Thursday, Jan. 12
North Dakota State at Denver
North Dakota at Omaha
Western Illinois at Oral Roberts
St. Thomas at Kansas City
Saturday, Jan. 14
North Dakota at Denver
North Dakota State at Omaha
Western Illinois at Kansas City
St. Thomas at Oral Roberts
South Dakota State at South Dakota
Thursday, Jan. 19
Denver at South Dakota
Omaha at South Dakota State
Kansas City at North Dakota
Oral Roberts at North Dakota State
Saturday, Jan. 21
Denver at South Dakota State
Omaha at South Dakota
Kansas City at North Dakota State
Oral Roberts at North Dakota
St. Thomas at Western Illinois
Thursday, Jan. 26
Denver at Oral Roberts
Omaha at Kansas City
South Dakota State at St. Thomas
South Dakota at Western Illinois
Friday, Jan. 27
North Dakota at North Dakota State
Saturday, Jan. 28
Denver at Kansas City
Omaha at Oral Roberts
South Dakota at St. Thomas
South Dakota State at Western Illinois
Thursday, Feb. 2
St. Thomas at Omaha
Western Illinois at Denver
North Dakota State at South Dakota
North Dakota at South Dakota State
Saturday, Feb. 4
St. Thomas at Denver
Western Illinois at Omaha
North Dakota at South Dakota
North Dakota State at South Dakota State
Oral Roberts at Kansas City
Thursday, Feb. 9
Denver at North Dakota
Omaha at North Dakota State
Kansas City at Western Illinois
Oral Roberts at St. Thomas
Saturday, Feb. 11
Denver at North Dakota State
Omaha at North Dakota
Kansas City at St. Thomas
Oral Roberts at Western Illinois
South Dakota at South Dakota State
Thursday, Feb. 16
South Dakota State at Denver
South Dakota at Omaha
North Dakota State at Kansas City
North Dakota at Oral Roberts
Saturday, Feb. 18
South Dakota at Denver
South Dakota State at Omaha
North Dakota at Kansas City
North Dakota State at Oral Roberts
Western Illinois at St. Thomas
Thursday, Feb. 23
Kansas City at South Dakota State
Oral Roberts at South Dakota
St. Thomas at North Dakota State
Western Illinois at North Dakota
Saturday, Feb. 25
Kansas City at South Dakota
Omaha at Denver
Oral Roberts at South Dakota State
St. Thomas at North Dakota
Western Illinois at North Dakota State
