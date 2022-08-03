Intimate Locality: The art of color with Andy Taylor

Read on soprissun.com
Summit Daily News
State considers designating wolves reintroduced to Colorado as experimental, which would allow livestock producers more flexibility to harass, injure or kill
As Colorado Parks and Wildlife continues its meetings and process to reintroduce grey wolves back to the Western Slope, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is beginning its process to introduce a 10(j) rule at the request of the state. On Wednesday, leadership from Parks and Wildlife and the Fish and Wildlife Service met in Silverthorne to continue public engagement about the process.
Eagle County wins federal grant to build air service
In the world of airports and airport construction, a $1 million grant doesn’t go very far. This grant is different. The U.S. Department of Transportation on Aug. 3 announced that the Eagle County Regional Airport has been awarded a $1 million grant under the Small Community Air Service Development Program. Eagle County is one of 25 smaller communities sharing $16.9 million in grant funding.
MONSOONAL IMPACT: 15-foot-deep 'debris flow' closes popular backcountry road in Colorado
The power of monsoonal rainfall has been put on display in Carbondale, resulting in the closure of a popular forest service road following multiple debris flows in the area. According to a press release from the US Forest Service, a four-mile stretch of Crystal Townsite Road (FSR 314), from Daniel's Hill to Crystal Mill, was heavily impacted by more than a dozen debris flows this week, including some as deep as 15 feet.
Timber log home engulfed in flames in Silt
Crews from several departments were able to put out a fire that engulfed a timber log home in Silt Thursday afternoon.
Confusion emerges over rejected packages at Edwards, Avon Post Offices
Addressing and receiving packages in Eagle County has always been a bit of a gamble. From determining which carrier will deliver the package to determining how to address it, residents often list this as one of their main challenges with the local post offices. While these challenges vary, in the...
KJCT8
I-70 safety considerations in Glenwood Canyon
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is taking cautionary preparations for heavy amounts of rainfall. If a Flash Flood Watch is issued in the area of the Grizzly Creek burn scar, CDOT will have personnel and equipment available and ready in case of a closure. In...
