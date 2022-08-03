Taco Bell Is Bringing Back The Mexican Pizza – Here’s When You Can Get Yours

Read on power1029noco.com
The Restaurant That Beat Taco Bell In A New Survey For The Best Mexican Fast-Food Chain
Whether it's a craving for chips and salsa or the weekly Taco Tuesday meal, Mexican food has earned its spot among other favorite American comfort foods. Although people can debate recipe or flavor authenticity, the reality is that many people in the United States turn to Mexican dishes to find that "full belly, happy heart" feeling. According to a 2019 survey from YouGov, Mexican food ranked as the second most popular food in the country, falling just behind Italian cuisine.
KFC Just Brought Back A Popular Menu Item After Three Years
The return of nostalgic items has been rising at a steady pace in the past few years. Cosmopolitan reports that trends from the 90s have been returning at a rapid degree and TV shows like "Stranger Things" are bringing back cult genres long thought to have passed their prime. The food industry is no stranger to capitalizing on the latest trends either. Those who grew up in the 90s are seeing the return of some favorite foods including snacks like Dunkaroos, Eggo cereal and Wonderballs.
Taco Bell Made a Menu Mistake With the Mexican Pizza
Taco Bell either has very clever marketing people who fully believe that any publicity equals good publicity, or it completely does not know its customer base. The Yum! Brands (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands Inc. Report chain brought back its beloved Mexican Pizza earlier this summer after it had been taken off the menu for pandemic-related reasons.
McDonald's Menu Adds Two Items that You Really Want to Try
Fast-food chains want to find that elusive new menu item that gets the public talking, becomes a social media sensation and ultimately sells out making its eventual return an even bigger event. That's why Restaurants Brands International's (QSR) - Get Restaurant Brands International Inc. Report Burger King tries so many...
The Horrifying Reason A Texas Taco Bell Was Just Sued
Like other big restaurant chains, Taco Bell has had its fair share of scandals. One of these scandals, per The Daily Meal, involved accusations that Taco Bell's beef was not actually beef. Taco Bell's "seasoned beef" has actually come under fire several times since the first claims in 2011, but thankfully, sample testing has laid that particular allegation to rest.
Video Shows Taco Bell Employees Allegedly Pouring Piping Hot Water On Customers
The fast-food chain Taco Bell is facing a lawsuit filed by two customers who claim one of its employees poured scalding water on them after they went to the counter to contest their orders. Now the victims are claiming they suffered from severe burns, according to NBC News. The reported...
Multiple Golden Corral Restaurants Temporarily Closing For Several Months With No Notice
The closures will impact locations in several states. All are expected to reopen by year’s end. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Riverbender.com, BND.com, and RestaurantBusinessOnline.com.
Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza Will Finally Become a Permanent Menu Item This Fall
Back in September 2020, Taco Bell announced that their wildly popular Mexican Pizza would be removed as a menu option. Hoping to offer a more efficient restaurant experience, the franchise giant also pulled another dozen items two months prior. Fans of Taco Bell are used to these sudden menu changes...
I tried Taco Bell’s new Milk Bar dessert and it’s the summer staple I didn’t know I needed
TACO Bell and Milk Bar is the collab I didn’t know I needed. The two companies have come together in an unexpected twist to create the Strawberry Bell Truffle. I’ll be honest, when I first heard about Taco Bell making a truffle I thought, stick to what you’re good at.
Taco Bell opened its highly anticipated 2-story, 4-lane drive-thru in Minnesota in June. Another is already being planned.
Taco Bell COO Mike Grams said that the franchisees behind Defy already have a setting in mind for the next location of the concept.
Taco Bell Bringing Back Fan-Favorite Item to Permanent Menu
The days of longing for the return of Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza will soon be a thing of the past. The fan-favorite Mexican-style fast food chain is set to bring the hit dish back to menus later this year, but this time, it won't be disappearing from the menu. The Mexican Pizza will now be on Taco Bell's permanent menu!
Krispy Kreme Ushers in Fall With New Menu Items
Pumpkin Spice Season is set to kick off earlier than ever before!. Krispy Kreme confirmed its seasonal fall menu will launch weeks ahead of competitors at participating locations nationwide on Aug. 8, according to a recent press release. “Sure, pumpkin spice is generally associated with fall, but true fans of...
Klondike’s Choco Taco is returning to shelves after backlash
Fans have not seen the last of Klondike’s Choco Taco. The Unilever-owned ice cream novelty brand has revealed that it is looking to bring back its beloved Choco Taco just days after facing backlash from consumers over its decision to discontinue the product. “We know this is disappointing –...
Taco Bell, KFC and Pizza Hut Plot Special Items and Deals to Win Back Customers
Tacos, pizza, and fried chicken will always be popular, but Americans don't always get them from Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, and KFC. Yum Brands Inc., the parent company of all three, is hoping to reverse a downturn by offering more new items and promotional deals. The company shared weak numbers in its second quarterly earnings report for 2022 on Wednesday.
Get a Free Taco Bell Quesadilla or Little Caesars Pizza from DoorDash This Week
DoorDash previously announced that it will run five straight week of deals for DashPass members throughout late July and August. Those deals are continuing this week with offers from Taco Bell and Little Caesars headlining the week's deals. From August 4 to 10, you can grab a free quesadilla at Taco Bell or a free pizza at Little Caesars if you hit order minimums and are a DashPass member.
Nico Norena's Cheat Meal Is A Fast Food Classic - Exclusive
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Contrary to what The Gram wants you to believe, Nico Norena's diet does not consist solely of Basque cheesecake, Nutella, and dipped Key lime pie ice cream. The foodie — who's coming out with a new and extremely indulgent cookbook – admitted to Mashed that he only tries "a bite or two" of everything he makes and eats.
Fast food’s next value war will look a lot different
Tech Check: Delivery's growth is still slowing, but not as much as you’d expect given the circumstances. The Hawaii-based concept hopes to take its unique taro donuts to California. It just completed a $9 million investment round featuring investors like Tony Hawk and chef Christopher Kostow. In Chicago, a...
