One injured in Naples road rage shooting incident

By Tyler Watkins
 4 days ago
NAPLES, Fla. — Collier County deputies responded to a road rage incident near the intersection of Radio Road and Livingston Road.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), the incident happened at approximately 9:36 p.m. The victim pulled his car over after he believed he was being followed down Pine Ridge Road in Naples.

When he approached the car, he was shot twice – in the hand and stomach. The victim is now at an area hospital.

By the time the Collier County Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene, the shooter had fled.

The victim claimed he was shot twice by a young Black man with dreads, who drove a dark Chevy Camaro.

The person’s current condition is unknown at this time.

The road was shut down but has been reopened.

Deputies have been on the scene and said this is an active investigation. In police report documents, CCSO noted that the anti-gang violence unit was involved in this scene.

No one was taken into custody and there is no information on a suspect, according to CCSO.

No further details are available currently. Count on NBC2 to bring you the latest developments as we learn them.

#Shooting#Naples#Violent Crime#Radio Road#Chevy Camaro#Ccso#Nbc2
