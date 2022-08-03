Police arrest man for homicide in case of mysterious car fire

Read on www.ktvu.com
KTVU FOX 2
Suspect arraigned for allegedly killing Alameda teen with shot through window
ALAMEDA, Calif. - A Tracy man was arraigned Monday on charges of killing a 19-year-old woman from Alameda late last month, according to court records and a probable cause statement provided by the Alameda County District Attorney's Office. Donovann Sanders, 19, was arrested Friday at his home following a shooting...
KTVU FOX 2
KTVU FOX 2
KTVU FOX 2
DNA links suspect on Maui to teen's brutal slaying in Bay Area in 1982
Sunnyvale detectives believe they've cracked the 40-year-old unsolved murder of Karen Stitt, a 15-year-old who was sexually assaulted and stabbed dozens of times. Gary Gene Ramirez, 75, was arrested in Maui after authorities say that DNA tests tied him to the attack.
KTVU FOX 2
Former Contra Costa County Sheriff's Dept. volunteer arraigned on illegal gun charges
MARTINEZ, Calif. - A former volunteer with the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Department was arraigned on illegal gun possession charges officials with the Contra Costa County district attorney's office says. Michael King, 54, of Clayton, faces two felony counts for possession of assault weapons and one felony count for manufacturing...
KTVU FOX 2
Vehicle strikes pedestrians in San Jose, 3 patients taken to hospital
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A vehicle struck two pedestrians in San Jose Tuesday afternoon, police say. The collision happened at around 4:03 p.m. at Almaden Avenue and West Reed Street at Interstate 280 near Highway 87. The two adult-female pedestrians were taken to the hospital. Their injuries were considered non-life...
KTVU FOX 2
KTVU FOX 2
Gary Gene Ramirez arrested on suspicion of killing Karen Stitt in 1982
SUNNYVALE, Calif. - A 75-year-old man has been arrested for the stabbing death of a Palo Alto teen, who had been snatched from a road in Sunnyvale in 1982, and whose naked body was found dumped by a bus stop near the now-gone Honey Bee Restaurant. The Sunnyvale Department of...
KTVU FOX 2
Daughter of victim of latest Danville Rolex robbery speaks out
DANVILLE, Calif. - The daughter of the latest Rolex robbery in Danville said Monday that she is concerned about the recent spree of similar incidents in the Tri-Valley area. "This has been happening every month here for the past six months," she said. "This is not the first incident, but we need to get to the bottom of why it keeps happening."
KTVU FOX 2
Authorities bust recycling company that allegedly paid for stolen catalytic convertors
FREMONT, Calif. - Police in Fremont announced on Monday that a year-long investigation into a local recycling center has allegedly yielded stolen catalytic converter material and pallets containing at least 300 suspected stolen converters, the department said. Arrow Recovery, located in the 46000 block of Warm Springs Boulevard in Fremont,...
KTVU FOX 2
Two dead in East Oakland shootings Sunday
OAKLAND, Calif. - Two men were killed Sunday in separate shootings in East Oakland, police said. A man was shot just after 11 p.m. in the 1200 block of 84th Avenue. Someone called police and reported the shooting. Officers as well as firefighters and paramedics responded. The man was taken...
KTVU FOX 2
San Pablo police officer busts a move with local 8-year-old dancer
SAN PABLO, Calif. - A San Pablo police officer was caught on video busting out serious dance moves last week alongside an 8-year-old named Ivan. Officer Cameron Banayat showcased his moves during his department’s National Night Out event on Tuesday, dancing in sync to Michael Jackson's Pretty Young Thing.
KTVU FOX 2
Cannabis business owner in Oakland robbed, threatened with gun
OAKLAND, Calif. - A brazen robbery at an Oakland cannabis delivery service has the owner asking for the public’s help in catching the thieves. The theft happened early Saturday morning and the owner says one of the robbers brandished a gun at him when he showed up at the store.
KTVU FOX 2
KTVU FOX 2
Another violent weekend in Oakland, police chief says
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland was rocked by yet another violent weekend, which included homicides, shootings, and robberies, the city's police chief said Monday. Chief LeRonne Armstrong said at a news conference on Monday that four homicides have occurred since Friday, two of which happened in East Oakland. Armstrong said there...
KTVU FOX 2
Palo Alto police arrest man who allegedly exposed himself to a 4-year-old
PALO ALTO, Calif. - Police in Palo Alto arrested a man on Friday after a witness told police that a man exposed himself while talking to a 4-year-old child. Police say they got a call from a man in his 40s who was at El Camino Park with his son on Friday afternoon.
KTVU FOX 2
KTVU FOX 2
Pittsburg siblings charged in killing of Carmel teen to appear in court
FAIRFIELD, Calif. - A Solano County Superior Court judge scheduled a preliminary hearing for the Pittsburgh brother and sister charged in the killing of a 19-year-old woman from Carmel. Jessica Quintanilla, of Pittsburg, was charged with murder and her brother, Marco Quintanilla, was charged with accessory to murder last year...
KTVU FOX 2
Thieves access Oakland stereo equipment business through roof, steal 3 cars
Surveillance video shows three thieves breaking into a car stereo shop through the roof in Oakland last month. They made off with thousands of dollars worth of equipment and also three cars.
KTVU FOX 2
Police arrest suspect accused of attacking veteran San Francisco commissioner
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police have arrested a man they say is responsible for attacking 70-year-old Gregory Chew, San Francisco's long-time commissioner. Police say on Tuesday at approximately 7:30 p.m., Chew was walking to his SOMA home when he was approached by a man, attacked and beaten. Chew had served on the city's arts, film and immigrant rights commissions.
