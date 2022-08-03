ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Police arrest man for homicide in case of mysterious car fire

KTVU FOX 2
 6 days ago
KTVU FOX 2

Suspect arraigned for allegedly killing Alameda teen with shot through window

ALAMEDA, Calif. - A Tracy man was arraigned Monday on charges of killing a 19-year-old woman from Alameda late last month, according to court records and a probable cause statement provided by the Alameda County District Attorney's Office. Donovann Sanders, 19, was arrested Friday at his home following a shooting...
ALAMEDA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Local Toyota dealer praises Fremont police catalytic converter raid

FREMONT, Calif. - The Fremont police raid of a recycling center over stolen catalytic converters drew praise Tuesday from a local Toyota dealership. Police recovered 300 stolen catalytic converters during a June raid of Arrow Recycling Group on Warm Springs Boulevard. "Well in my opinion, that’s the person you go...
FREMONT, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Vehicle strikes pedestrians in San Jose, 3 patients taken to hospital

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A vehicle struck two pedestrians in San Jose Tuesday afternoon, police say. The collision happened at around 4:03 p.m. at Almaden Avenue and West Reed Street at Interstate 280 near Highway 87. The two adult-female pedestrians were taken to the hospital. Their injuries were considered non-life...
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Man shot in East Oakland dies at hospital

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police said a man was shot and killed Sunday in East Oakland. A neighbor called 9-1-1 around 11 p.m. and said a person was shot in the 1200 block of 84th Avenue. When police arrived they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Daughter of victim of latest Danville Rolex robbery speaks out

DANVILLE, Calif. - The daughter of the latest Rolex robbery in Danville said Monday that she is concerned about the recent spree of similar incidents in the Tri-Valley area. "This has been happening every month here for the past six months," she said. "This is not the first incident, but we need to get to the bottom of why it keeps happening."
DANVILLE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Two dead in East Oakland shootings Sunday

OAKLAND, Calif. - Two men were killed Sunday in separate shootings in East Oakland, police said. A man was shot just after 11 p.m. in the 1200 block of 84th Avenue. Someone called police and reported the shooting. Officers as well as firefighters and paramedics responded. The man was taken...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Pablo police officer busts a move with local 8-year-old dancer

SAN PABLO, Calif. - A San Pablo police officer was caught on video busting out serious dance moves last week alongside an 8-year-old named Ivan. Officer Cameron Banayat showcased his moves during his department’s National Night Out event on Tuesday, dancing in sync to Michael Jackson's Pretty Young Thing.
KTVU FOX 2

Cannabis business owner in Oakland robbed, threatened with gun

OAKLAND, Calif. - A brazen robbery at an Oakland cannabis delivery service has the owner asking for the public’s help in catching the thieves. The theft happened early Saturday morning and the owner says one of the robbers brandished a gun at him when he showed up at the store.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Another violent weekend in Oakland, police chief says

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland was rocked by yet another violent weekend, which included homicides, shootings, and robberies, the city's police chief said Monday. Chief LeRonne Armstrong said at a news conference on Monday that four homicides have occurred since Friday, two of which happened in East Oakland. Armstrong said there...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Palo Alto police arrest man who allegedly exposed himself to a 4-year-old

PALO ALTO, Calif. - Police in Palo Alto arrested a man on Friday after a witness told police that a man exposed himself while talking to a 4-year-old child. Police say they got a call from a man in his 40s who was at El Camino Park with his son on Friday afternoon.
KTVU FOX 2

Pittsburg siblings charged in killing of Carmel teen to appear in court

FAIRFIELD, Calif. - A Solano County Superior Court judge scheduled a preliminary hearing for the Pittsburgh brother and sister charged in the killing of a 19-year-old woman from Carmel. Jessica Quintanilla, of Pittsburg, was charged with murder and her brother, Marco Quintanilla, was charged with accessory to murder last year...
PITTSBURG, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Police arrest suspect accused of attacking veteran San Francisco commissioner

SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police have arrested a man they say is responsible for attacking 70-year-old Gregory Chew, San Francisco's long-time commissioner. Police say on Tuesday at approximately 7:30 p.m., Chew was walking to his SOMA home when he was approached by a man, attacked and beaten. Chew had served on the city's arts, film and immigrant rights commissions.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

