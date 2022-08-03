Read on www.eriereader.com
Erie Blues & Jazz Festival to Celebrate 30 Years this Weekend
The 30th annual Erie's Blues & Jazz Festival is coming up this weekend in Frontier Park. The festival runs Friday through Sunday. Friday night will feature a limited performance and food lineup. Saturday will be dedicated to blues, and Sunday will showcase jazz. Festival organizers said they pride themselves for...
Erie's Upcoming Fall Events Feature a Variety of Concerts
WHOSE LIVE ANYWAY - September 27. The Sammy Hagar & The Circle concert at Seneca Resort & Casinos on August 6th is postponed due to illness. However, Dirty Honey, who was scheduled to open, will now put on a free concert in their place starting at 8 pm. For more...
Dan Rice Days Wraps Up with Parade
After four days of fun, Dan Rice Days wrapped up in Girard on Saturday. The final day of the festival kicked off with a 5K at 8:00 this morning. Then by 11:00 a.am., it was all about the traditional parade, featuring floats, bands, and community members. Throughout the afternoon, people...
Largest Broadway in Erie Show Announced for the Upcoming Season
Broadway in Erie and the producers, NAC Entertainment, announced the shows for the upcoming 2022-23 season. This season will be the biggest season in the Warner Theatre's 41-year history, largely due to the multi-million dollar renovations that were completed. The President and Founder of NAC, Albert Noccioliono, said the renovation...
Erie Singer & Songwriter Entered in the Opening Act Competition
An Erie singer/songwriter has a chance to perform at the Hollywood Bowl, but she needs fan support to make it happen. Amber Otto, or Cookie, as she's known, performed today at voices for Independence in Millcreek. Cookie is among 10 finalists in the Opening Act competition, where fans vote choose...
Erie Roller Derby vs Susquehanna Valley Derby Vixens
Your Erie Roller Derby All-Stars will take on Susquehanna Valley Derby Vixens on Saturday, August 6th! Doors will open at 6:00 PM Whistle at 7:00 PM Pre-sale tickets are $10 from your favorite ERD All-Star skater or online at: https://erievssusquehanna.bpt.me Tickets at the door are $15. Kids 10 and under are free! Get your seats early! The first 50 people in the door will get a coupon for a free Primanti's sandwich!
Comedy Fest Delivers More Than Laughs, It Keeps Friends Together
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The Lucille Ball Comedy Festival does more than just make people laugh, it is also keeping friends together over the years. For one group of women, they look forward to the festival each year, not just for the comedic performances, but to catch up with one another.
Chef Lisa Heidelberg announces new ready to go whole food meals
The host of Good Morning Erie’s What’s Cooking segment is expanding her meals-ready-to-eat food lines. Chef Lisa Heidelberg announced an agreement to offer ready to go, whole food meals through the Erie Co-op. She is hoping to find a niche with families who want to eat healthy meals, but may not have the time for […]
Day at the Beach: The Lady Kate
There are many ways to see the sights of Presque Isle State Park, but few of them are as unique or as satisfying as a 90-minute boat ride aboard the Lady Kate, with her leisurely tour of the waters around the peninsula with narration that educates those aboard the park’s history and locales.
Dan Rice Days celebration begins in Girard
The 56th annual Dan Rice Days begins this week in Girard. The Girard Borough office was busy preparing for the event on August 3; vendors were setting up tables and the office will be accepting registration for the photo contest from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday. The event will kick off on Thursday, August 4 […]
I Believe Gala Celebrates the Erie School District
The biggest fundraiser of the year for the Erie Public School District, the "I Believe Gala", took place Friday night at the Ambassador Center. The Breeze Band provided the musical entertainment. This event benefits various Erie School District projects and initiatives . The 2022 "A" stars also received recognition. The...
Erie Zoo to Host Annual McDonald's Test Treasure Hunt
The annual McDonald's Day Treasure Hunt, will kick off Saturday at the Erie Zoo. Kids 12 years old and under will receive a treasure map to follow around the zoo to find prizes supplied by McDonald's. The Zoo said, that this year children will have to meet Ronald McDonald and...
Spartansburg sets stage for fair’s 100th anniversary
Last week, I mentioned the new stage at the Spartansburg Community Fair. I should give you a bit of recent history. In 2019, the Spartansburg Community Fair board of directors began exploring the possibility of constructing a new stage pavilion for the 100th anniversary of the fair. The fair began in 1921, but thanks to the 2020 COVID shut-down, the 100th anniversary was put off to this year. The directors thought it might be possible to do the building of the new stage sooner but the cost of building materials skyrocketed.
Saint George Catholic Church Prepares for 100th Anniversary
Saint George Catholic Church celebrates its one hundredth anniversary on Saturday, marking a century for one of the biggest churches in the Erie Diocese. Parishioners spent the Friday decorating the school gym for Saturday's celebration, displaying thousands of historical photographs, along with a book documenting the history of the parish.
Thunder in the City Continues in Meadville
In Meadville on Saturday, it was day two of "Thunder in the City." The event featured lots of classic cars, trucks and jeeps and there was non stop entertainment with bands playing all day. The 13th annual "Thunder in the City" brought hundreds of people to Diamond park and Chestnut...
Benedictine Sisters Invite Goats to Big Meal
The Benedictine Sisters of Erie have a big landscaping project underway at the Glinodo Environmental Center across from their monastery in Harborcreek Township. The sisters made a careful decision on who they wanted to do the job. They decided on a herd of goats!. "We have a pretty big problem...
Speculation about U.S. Brig Niagara comes to a close
After alleged speculation that the U.S. Brig Niagara might be turned into a museum, the Niagara League has responded. According to the Director of External Affairs for the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission: “There is no proposal to pull the Flagship Niagara out of the water. Anyone saying otherwise has not been paying attention,” Howard […]
Diocese of Erie Announces New Assistant Superintendent of Schools
ERIE, Pa. – Laura Blake, former president of Venango Catholic Schools in Oil City, has been named assistant superintendent of Catholic schools for the Diocese of Erie. She will replace Dr. Sam Signorino, who is retiring at the end of the summer after nine years of service to the diocese.
Prayer Service for Candice Caffas
"We pray for Candice. We pray she returns to us quickly, and we pray lord we learn where she might be and how she is, and help us Lord. help all of us to just hold her in prayer." It's been almost three weeks since 35-year-old Candice Caffas was last...
Free Vin Etching Event Hosted by AAA on Peach Street to Fight Car Thefts
AAA East Central is providing a free Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) Etching in Erie today, the goal is to deter would-be thieves. At the VIN Etching event, technicians will administer an acid-based solution to permanently etch a vehicle's VIN on the windows. The solution light marks the glass, but does...
