Tua Tagovailoa responds to the Miami Dolphins’ tampering with Tom Brady: ‘I think the team’s all in with me’

Tyreek Hill says he's 'sick of going up against Xavien Howard' in practice
For nine days, the Miami Dolphins have been going against each other on the practice fields at the Baptist Health Training Complex. While they’ve been enjoying the competition of practicing against themselves, practicing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this week will be a welcomed change. After Saturday’s training camp...
Russell Wilson reveals ‘best part’ of leaving Seahawks for Broncos
It will take some time before NFL fans will get used to seeing quarterback Russell Wilson in a Denver Broncos uniform, and that’s especially true for hardcore Seattle Seahawks fans who will now have to stomach the sight of Wilson playing for the team that Seattle defeated at Super Bowl XLVIII.
Urban Meyer returning to old stomping grounds for 2022 season
After a disastrous tenure in the NFL, Urban Meyer returns to the college scene, back to Fox Sports as a college football analyst. It looks like Urban Meyer needs the Capital One Rewards Credit Card. He’s racked up many miles through traveling. Now he’s back home with Fox Sports. The former coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars is returning to the network as a college football analyst, the same role he had before he departed for Jacksonville.
Tom Brady Excused From Friday's Practice - Here's Why
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady wasn't spotted at this Friday's practice. Naturally, people were a bit concerned. But the reason for Brady's absence is less serious than some might think (at least, from a playing standpoint). According to Bucs insider Greg Auman, Brady was excused from practice today to attend to a personal matter.
Patriots former offensive lineman crashed his car on purpose because he was scared Belichick would cut him
Just how scary of a coach is Bill Belichick? Well, former New England Patriots offensive lineman Rich Ohrnberger said he was so afraid of getting cut by hoodie, that he intentionally rear-ended a van while on his way to practice after running late to a team meeting!. The former fourth-round...
NFL World Reacts To Racy Sean McVay Wife Photo
It's been quite the year for Sean McVay. The Los Angeles Rams head coach won his first Super Bowl, as Matthew Stafford and Co. topped the Cincinnati Bengals to win it all this past February. A more important ring came later in the year, though. Sean McVay married his longtime...
Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge
Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
Saints rookie Trevor Penning kicked out of camp after third fight
Training camp fights are a common occurrence across all 32 NFL franchises. Tempers flare under a tense environment in the heat of summer, with many players fighting for their football lives while others try to prove they belong. That was the case for the New Orleans Saints first-rounder Trevor Penning....
Report: Deshaun Watson’s camp will cite Roethlisberger's suspension to try and get his punishment reduced
Representatives for Deshaun Watson will cite Ben Roethlisberger’s suspension in their argument to get his punishment reduced, reports NFL Insider Josina Anderson.
Former Cowboys linebacker arrested again in Alabama
Former Dallas Cowboys and Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Rolando McClain was arrested again this week for drug possession and gun charges. According to a report from Birmingham ABC affiliate anchor Stephen Quinn, McClain, 33, was pulled over on Highway 157 in Moulton, AL for speeding. When an officer approached the car, police say the officer could smell marijuana coming from McClain’s vehicle. Police say that gave them probable cause to search the car.
Chiefs Have Reportedly Cut Former 1st Round Pick
The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly parted ways with a former first round pick. According to a report on Sunday morning, the Chiefs have released a former New York Giants first round selection. Kansas City had signed cornerback Deandre Baker, but is parting ways with him before the regular season.
Look: Erin Andrews Modeling Video Is Going Viral
Erin Andrews is gearing up for the 2022 NFL season where she'll resume her role as a sideline reporter for FOX. The 44-year-old still has some time to enjoy the offseason, though. Andrews may be a full-time NFL sideline reporter, but she's also an occasional model from time to time.
NFL World Reacts To The Erin Andrews Photoshoot Video
Erin Andrews is having some fun before the 2022 NFL season kicks off. The longtime sideline reporter for the NFL was a model for her own 'Wear by EA' clothing line this week. It looks like she had a great time. "I’m no model that’s for sure. But grateful for...
‘A really bad spot’: Odell Beckham Jr. reveals brutal reality he lived in as he battled depression after Super Bowl with Rams
Odell Beckham Jr. has been through a lot in his career. Last season, his resurgence with the Los Angeles Rams came to a brutal end after he suffered a torn ACL during the Super Bowl. It was one of, if not the most important moments in OBJ’s career, and for him to have to leave […] The post ‘A really bad spot’: Odell Beckham Jr. reveals brutal reality he lived in as he battled depression after Super Bowl with Rams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama
More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
‘It’s a little bit of a juggling act’: Andy Reid gets brutally honest on Josh Gordon at Chiefs camp
The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to incorporate some new wide receivers into their offense after losing their top wideout, Tyreek Hill, in a trade with the Miami Dolphins this offseason. Coach Andy Reid has been looking to get everyone as many reps as possible, but given all the wide receivers the Chiefs have in […] The post ‘It’s a little bit of a juggling act’: Andy Reid gets brutally honest on Josh Gordon at Chiefs camp appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Brian Kelly Getting Crushed For Latest Recruiting Loss
When Brian Kelly left Notre Dame for LSU, he figured recruiting was about to get easier. Maybe it will one day. But for now, it's still an uphill battle to land top-tier recruits; even those in your own backyard. Earlier this week, Jaiden Ausberry - a four-star recruit from Baton...
J.K. Dobbins gets disappointing update via Ravens’ John Harbaugh
J.K. Dobbins is champing at the bit to return to the gridiron for the Baltimore Ravens following his season-ending knee injury last year. Unfortunately for the third-year running back, he’ll have to wait a little bit longer to return to practice. When asked if the former Ohio State star...
Baker Mayfield Takes Big Step In Panthers' Quarterback Competition
It appears Baker Mayfield is beginning to take control of the Carolina Panthers' quarterback competition. This Friday morning, Mayfield worked with the No. 1 offense during team drills, surpassing both Sam Darnold and Matt Corral on the depth chart. This was always the expected result. However, Matt Rhule kept the...
Baker Mayfield, Rashard Higgins berated by Matt Rhule over TD celebration at Panthers’ practice
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule wants spirits to be high ahead of the upcoming season. However, he also isn’t a huge fan of taunting during practice. And according to Panthers beat writer Ellis L. Williams, that is exactly what happened at a recent Panthers’ scrimmage. Baker Mayfield...
