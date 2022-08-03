ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Gardens, FL

Tua Tagovailoa responds to the Miami Dolphins’ tampering with Tom Brady: ‘I think the team’s all in with me’

By Jonathan Sherman
Dolphin Nation
Dolphin Nation
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on dolphinnation.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Urban Meyer returning to old stomping grounds for 2022 season

After a disastrous tenure in the NFL, Urban Meyer returns to the college scene, back to Fox Sports as a college football analyst. It looks like Urban Meyer needs the Capital One Rewards Credit Card. He’s racked up many miles through traveling. Now he’s back home with Fox Sports. The former coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars is returning to the network as a college football analyst, the same role he had before he departed for Jacksonville.
The Spun

Tom Brady Excused From Friday's Practice - Here's Why

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady wasn't spotted at this Friday's practice. Naturally, people were a bit concerned. But the reason for Brady's absence is less serious than some might think (at least, from a playing standpoint). According to Bucs insider Greg Auman, Brady was excused from practice today to attend to a personal matter.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Miami Gardens, FL
Football
City
Miami, FL
State
Florida State
Miami Gardens, FL
Sports
Miami, FL
Sports
Miami, FL
Football
City
Miami Gardens, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Racy Sean McVay Wife Photo

It's been quite the year for Sean McVay. The Los Angeles Rams head coach won his first Super Bowl, as Matthew Stafford and Co. topped the Cincinnati Bengals to win it all this past February. A more important ring came later in the year, though. Sean McVay married his longtime...
The Spun

Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
HOUSTON, TX
thecomeback.com

Saints rookie Trevor Penning kicked out of camp after third fight

Training camp fights are a common occurrence across all 32 NFL franchises. Tempers flare under a tense environment in the heat of summer, with many players fighting for their football lives while others try to prove they belong. That was the case for the New Orleans Saints first-rounder Trevor Penning....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
thecomeback.com

Former Cowboys linebacker arrested again in Alabama

Former Dallas Cowboys and Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Rolando McClain was arrested again this week for drug possession and gun charges. According to a report from Birmingham ABC affiliate anchor Stephen Quinn, McClain, 33, was pulled over on Highway 157 in Moulton, AL for speeding. When an officer approached the car, police say the officer could smell marijuana coming from McClain’s vehicle. Police say that gave them probable cause to search the car.
MOULTON, AL
The Spun

Chiefs Have Reportedly Cut Former 1st Round Pick

The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly parted ways with a former first round pick. According to a report on Sunday morning, the Chiefs have released a former New York Giants first round selection. Kansas City had signed cornerback Deandre Baker, but is parting ways with him before the regular season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Look: Erin Andrews Modeling Video Is Going Viral

Erin Andrews is gearing up for the 2022 NFL season where she'll resume her role as a sideline reporter for FOX. The 44-year-old still has some time to enjoy the offseason, though. Andrews may be a full-time NFL sideline reporter, but she's also an occasional model from time to time.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Miami Dolphins
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Erin Andrews Photoshoot Video

Erin Andrews is having some fun before the 2022 NFL season kicks off. The longtime sideline reporter for the NFL was a model for her own 'Wear by EA' clothing line this week. It looks like she had a great time. "I’m no model that’s for sure. But grateful for...
NFL
ClutchPoints

‘A really bad spot’: Odell Beckham Jr. reveals brutal reality he lived in as he battled depression after Super Bowl with Rams

Odell Beckham Jr. has been through a lot in his career. Last season, his resurgence with the Los Angeles Rams came to a brutal end after he suffered a torn ACL during the Super Bowl. It was one of, if not the most important moments in OBJ’s career, and for him to have to leave […] The post ‘A really bad spot’: Odell Beckham Jr. reveals brutal reality he lived in as he battled depression after Super Bowl with Rams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
TMZ.com

Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama

More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
ClutchPoints

‘It’s a little bit of a juggling act’: Andy Reid gets brutally honest on Josh Gordon at Chiefs camp

The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to incorporate some new wide receivers into their offense after losing their top wideout, Tyreek Hill, in a trade with the Miami Dolphins this offseason. Coach Andy Reid has been looking to get everyone as many reps as possible, but given all the wide receivers the Chiefs have in […] The post ‘It’s a little bit of a juggling act’: Andy Reid gets brutally honest on Josh Gordon at Chiefs camp appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Dolphin Nation

Dolphin Nation

Miami, FL
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
673K+
Views
ABOUT

Miami Dolphins news, rumors, videos, and schedule for Phins fans everywhere.

 https://dolphinnation.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy