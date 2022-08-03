Is It A Huge Deal That Downtown Loveland’s Only Gas Station Has Shut Down?

Cars, trucks, hot rods, more cars and and a Grand Prize Giveaway of a truck. It's always a huge weekend when GoodGuys comes to town; 2022's event looks great. This year's GoodGuys Car Show at the Ranch in Loveland, will be another fantastic weekend of vehicles you'll want to drool over, but shouldn't. If you have an itch to get into the "game," they'll be having an auto auction at the BEC, too.

LOVELAND, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO