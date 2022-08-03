ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hanover County, NC

New Hanover County’s Pandemic Operations Center to offer Novavax COVID-19 vaccine and Jynneos monkeypox vaccine

By WECT Staff
WECT
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wect.com

Comments / 0

Related
WECT

Five stores in southeastern NC given fines for price scanning errors

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Stores in Columbus, Brunswick and Pender counties were among 61 stores across the state forced to pay fines for price scanning errors by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Standards Division. “It is always a good practice for consumers to check their...
WECT

FAA selects UNCW for Drone Training Initiative

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Federal Aviation Administration announced on Aug. 4 that UNCW had been selected to join its cohort of schools in the Unmanned Aircraft Systems-Collegiate Training Initiative (UAS-CTI). Per the release, the program recognizes institutions that successfully prepare students for careers in unmanned aircraft systems. Commonly referred...
WILMINGTON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Hanover County, NC
COVID-19 Vaccines
New Hanover County, NC
Government
County
New Hanover County, NC
New Hanover County, NC
Health
WECT

UNCW announces COVID-19 community guidelines for the fall semester

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The University of North Carolina Wilmington has announced its COVID-19 safety protocols and guidelines for the fall semester. Under the heading “healthy actions,” the school encourages getting vaccinated against COVID, maintaining good hand hygiene and for unvaccinated/vulnerable people to wear a mask indoors. They also are encouraging students to get tested, vaccinated or boosted before returning to campus, and these will all be available on-campus on August 19 and 20.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Pet of the Week: Belle from the NHC Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Belle, a 5-year-old Boxer mix, is available for adoption from the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter. According to the NHCSO Animal Services Unit, Belle is a sweet dog who loves to play with a variety of toys. She loves attention and knows a handful of tricks. Since being surrendered, her handlers report that she has been great to the staff.
WILMINGTON, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Campbell
WECT

MISSING: Woman last seen at North Chase home

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman who went missing on Saturday. Amanda Nichelle Green, 27, was last seen on Bridgeport Drive in the North Chase neighborhood in Wilmington. She was wearing a short sleeve green Lowe’s Foods shirt with blue jeans and black shoes.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

First Alert Forecast: 90s streak continues…

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Friday to you! Your First Alert Forecast opens with a classic August weekend of hot sunshine, spotty and transient showers and storms, steamy mornings with temperatures in the middle 70s to lower 80s, and afternoon highs in the toasty upper 80s to lower and locally middle 90s. As the heat index will occasionally ping stressful values like 100, 102, etc., please continue to keep hydration a priority as you work and play hard!
WILMINGTON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#General Health#Cdc#Johnson Johnson
WECT

Wilmington production ‘Remember Yesterday’ to premiere Aug. 11

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Remember Yesterday, a Wilmington-based production, will premiere Aug. 11 at The Pointe 14 at 2223 Blockbuster Road. Written, financed, produced and cast out of Wilmington, the film will be shown at 7 and 9 p.m., per release. Per announcement, Remember Yesterday is a romantic comedy set...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Carson Kressley to emcee the Welcome Home Angel’s Fundraiser in October.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (CAPE FEAR WEEKEND) - According to a press release:. Celebrity and TV host, Carson Kressley, will MC the return of Welcome Home Angel’s (WHA) annual fundraising brunch at Landfall Country Club on Friday, October 7th for an inspiring morning of friends, fellowship, and the transformative power of design.
WILMINGTON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy