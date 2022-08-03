New Hanover County’s Pandemic Operations Center to offer Novavax COVID-19 vaccine and Jynneos monkeypox vaccine

Read on www.wect.com
Related
WECT
Five stores in southeastern NC given fines for price scanning errors
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Stores in Columbus, Brunswick and Pender counties were among 61 stores across the state forced to pay fines for price scanning errors by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Standards Division. “It is always a good practice for consumers to check their...
WECT
FAA selects UNCW for Drone Training Initiative
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Federal Aviation Administration announced on Aug. 4 that UNCW had been selected to join its cohort of schools in the Unmanned Aircraft Systems-Collegiate Training Initiative (UAS-CTI). Per the release, the program recognizes institutions that successfully prepare students for careers in unmanned aircraft systems. Commonly referred...
WECT
Youth Resource Fair held by New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Miniature horses, inflatable bouncy houses, BMX stunt riders, and even an on-site barber is what was on Friday’s display at the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office’s Youth Resource Fair. Kristy Williams of Elements, a program of the Sheriff’s office, saw the need for...
WECT
Attorney General received 45 complaints since 2019 against car rental company, many of which were for overcharges
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - When John Cripps, a Wilmington preacher, needed to get his daughter home from Boston, he rented a car and made the trip up the coast. For a few hundred dollars, the price of the rental wasn’t cheap – but it was what he expected and agreed to pay.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WECT
UNCW announces COVID-19 community guidelines for the fall semester
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The University of North Carolina Wilmington has announced its COVID-19 safety protocols and guidelines for the fall semester. Under the heading “healthy actions,” the school encourages getting vaccinated against COVID, maintaining good hand hygiene and for unvaccinated/vulnerable people to wear a mask indoors. They also are encouraging students to get tested, vaccinated or boosted before returning to campus, and these will all be available on-campus on August 19 and 20.
WECT
Wilmington seeking public input on a grant for an inclusive playground at Maides Park
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington is seeking public input on plans for an inclusive playground at Maides Park. The city writes that the park would allow for people with disabilities to navigate the park and benefit the whole community regardless of physical ability or age. New accessible walkway connections would also be installed.
WECT
Oak Island announces partnership to place rescue tubes at all 65 beach accesses
Avelo’s route from Wilmington to Washington D.C./Baltimore to stop for the season in September. Avelo’s route from Wilmington to Washington D.C./Baltimore to stop for the season in September. Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing person. Updated: 14 hours ago. |. Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for...
WECT
Pet of the Week: Belle from the NHC Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Belle, a 5-year-old Boxer mix, is available for adoption from the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter. According to the NHCSO Animal Services Unit, Belle is a sweet dog who loves to play with a variety of toys. She loves attention and knows a handful of tricks. Since being surrendered, her handlers report that she has been great to the staff.
RELATED PEOPLE
WECT
Coast Guard Sector North Carolina celebrates its 232nd birthday in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The United States Coast Guard has been in Southeastern North Carolina for more than 2 centuries. This week the Coast Guard Sector North Carolina celebrated its 232nd birthday and invited the public to join them. Saturday, August 6th, the Coast Guard and Coast Guard Auxiliary tied...
WECT
MISSING: Woman last seen at North Chase home
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman who went missing on Saturday. Amanda Nichelle Green, 27, was last seen on Bridgeport Drive in the North Chase neighborhood in Wilmington. She was wearing a short sleeve green Lowe’s Foods shirt with blue jeans and black shoes.
WECT
Chadbourn to add license plate reader cameras at town entrances, high crime areas
CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) -Chadbourn will soon have a dozen license plate reader cameras at all entrances to town. “We’ve got 12 different roads that come in to Chadbourn. And they will be at the city limits just barely in the city limits,” police chief Ken Elliott said. He...
WECT
First Alert Forecast: 90s streak continues…
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Friday to you! Your First Alert Forecast opens with a classic August weekend of hot sunshine, spotty and transient showers and storms, steamy mornings with temperatures in the middle 70s to lower 80s, and afternoon highs in the toasty upper 80s to lower and locally middle 90s. As the heat index will occasionally ping stressful values like 100, 102, etc., please continue to keep hydration a priority as you work and play hard!
IN THIS ARTICLE
WECT
Wilmington production ‘Remember Yesterday’ to premiere Aug. 11
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Remember Yesterday, a Wilmington-based production, will premiere Aug. 11 at The Pointe 14 at 2223 Blockbuster Road. Written, financed, produced and cast out of Wilmington, the film will be shown at 7 and 9 p.m., per release. Per announcement, Remember Yesterday is a romantic comedy set...
WECT
Carson Kressley to emcee the Welcome Home Angel’s Fundraiser in October.
WILMINGTON, N.C. (CAPE FEAR WEEKEND) - According to a press release:. Celebrity and TV host, Carson Kressley, will MC the return of Welcome Home Angel’s (WHA) annual fundraising brunch at Landfall Country Club on Friday, October 7th for an inspiring morning of friends, fellowship, and the transformative power of design.
Comments / 0