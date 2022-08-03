New Hanover County’s Pandemic Operations Center to offer Novavax COVID-19 vaccine and Jynneos monkeypox vaccine

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The University of North Carolina Wilmington has announced its COVID-19 safety protocols and guidelines for the fall semester. Under the heading “healthy actions,” the school encourages getting vaccinated against COVID, maintaining good hand hygiene and for unvaccinated/vulnerable people to wear a mask indoors. They also are encouraging students to get tested, vaccinated or boosted before returning to campus, and these will all be available on-campus on August 19 and 20.

