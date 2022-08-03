Mother charged after police find toddler dead in Virginia Beach hotel room

Read on www.wltx.com
North Carolina Police searching for missing 15-year-old
Investigators say they are looking for a 15-year-old Nigal Maurice Nelson, who was last seen on Friday, August 4 around 11:45 p.m. in the area of Parsonage St. in Elizabeth City, N.C.
Hampton woman identified as body found on side of road in Hanover; death ruled as homicide
Authorities have identified the body found in Hanover County in July as of a 20-year-old woman from Hampton.
NBC Washington
Social Worker Arrested in Virginia Beach Hotel With Dead 2-Year-Old Daughter
A social worker and clinical therapist from the District was arrested in Virginia Beach after police found her 2-year-old daughter dead in the hotel room where she was staying last weekend. Leandra Andrade, 38, of Northeast D.C. was found by police suffering a medical emergency at a hotel on Atlantic...
Teen gets 10 years for shooting, wounding 2 at high school
A teen was sentenced Friday to 10 years behind bars for shooting and wounding two fellow students at a Virginia high school last year.
89-year-old Virginia woman robbed at gunpoint in Newport News home
An 89-year-old woman was robbed at gunpoint in her Newport News home. The woman told police she was home alone in the kitchen when she heard someone open the door.
Deputies ID young woman found dead in Hanover
Officials with the Hanover County Sheriff's Office identified the body found off Winns Church Road on Thursday, July 21 is that of 20-year-old Raquiah Paulette King.
fox5dc.com
Mother charged after 2-year-old daughter found dead in Virginia Beach hotel room
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The mother of a two-year-old girl who was found dead in a Virginia Beach hotel room early Monday morning is facing charges. Authorities say 38-year-old Leandra Andrade is facing child abuse neglect charges. She is being held without bail. Investigators say they made the discovery just...
16-year-old Heritage High shooting suspect sentenced to 10 years
A teenager is being sentenced today, August 5, 2022, nearly a year after he open-fired inside of a Newport News high school.
Court documents: Woman texted friend saying she and her young daughter would 'look down on them from Heaven'
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A bond hearing was continued Thursday morning for the mother of a toddler who was found dead in a Virginia Beach hotel on Monday morning. Leandra Andrade was charged with a Class 4 felony on Wednesday for child neglect and abuse. Around 3:30 a.m. on...
Hampton woman's body found near road in Hanover County
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has now positively identified the body of the woman as 20-year-old Raquiah Paulette King, from Hampton.
NBC12
2-year-old girl found dead in oceanfront hotel room
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating the “suspicious” death of a 2-year-old found dead in a Virginia Beach hotel room on Monday. WVEC reports, that officers responded to the hotel room on Atlantic Avenue around 3:30 a.m. and found the girl’s body. Police say, they also found a woman in the room having a medical emergency.
Man sentenced to 56 years for 2020 fatal shooting in Newport News
23-year-old Hampton man Sh'Kise Faizon Cappe was sentenced to a total of 56 years behind bars for first-degree murder, conspiracy and using a firearm in the commission of a felony
13newsnow.com
Bus carrying children with special needs crashes in Virginia Beach
No child was hurt in the crash. Police say the driver had a medical emergency.
NBC12
Father warned of wife’s mental health issues before 2-year-old’s death
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WWBT) - New details are coming to light after a 2-year-old was found dead in a Virginia Beach hotel room. According to WAVY, back in March, the girl’s father told a D.C. family courts judge he was concerned about his wife’s mental health. He also told the courts that he was afraid for his daughter’s safety when she was with her mother.
2 pets dead, 3 people displaced after apartment fire in Chesapeake
The Chesapeake Fire Department responded to an apartment fire that left three people displaced and two pets dead Saturday morning.
fox5dc.com
2-year-old DC girl found dead in Virginia Beach hotel room: police
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Authorities in Virginia Beach are investigating the death of a two-year-old D.C. girl they say was found in a hotel room earlier this week. Investigators say they made the suspicious discovery just after 3:30 a.m. Monday. The girl's mother – who D.C. police have identified as Leandra Andrade – was found with her and was hospitalized in critical condition.
20 kids safe, uninjured after bus crashes into ditch in Virginia Beach
According to reports from Virginia Beach dispatch, the bus was carrying about 20 children when it ran off the road.
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Virginia chase ends in Gates County
EURE – Deputies with the Gates County Sheriff’s Office apprehended a fugitive on the run out of the state of Virginia on Wednesday afternoon. According to Gates County Sheriff Ray Campbell, at approximately 5:10 p.m. Gates County Communications received information that officers with the Suffolk (Virginia) Police Department were in pursuit of a wanted suspect that was heading towards Gates County.
York-Poquoson Deputies investigate death after man reportedly struck by train
York-Poquoson deputies and investigators responded to the railroad tracks in the area between Mooretown Road and Cameron Street after receiving a call that a train had possibly struck something.
Norfolk landscaper who was shot on the job working towards recovery
10 On Your Side first told you about a Norfolk landscaper who was shot on the job in an attempted carjacking in July on Springmeadow Blvd.
