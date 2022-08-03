ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Mother charged after police find toddler dead in Virginia Beach hotel room

 4 days ago
fox5dc.com

Mother charged after 2-year-old daughter found dead in Virginia Beach hotel room

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The mother of a two-year-old girl who was found dead in a Virginia Beach hotel room early Monday morning is facing charges. Authorities say 38-year-old Leandra Andrade is facing child abuse neglect charges. She is being held without bail. Investigators say they made the discovery just...
NBC12

2-year-old girl found dead in oceanfront hotel room

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating the “suspicious” death of a 2-year-old found dead in a Virginia Beach hotel room on Monday. WVEC reports, that officers responded to the hotel room on Atlantic Avenue around 3:30 a.m. and found the girl’s body. Police say, they also found a woman in the room having a medical emergency.
NBC12

Father warned of wife’s mental health issues before 2-year-old’s death

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WWBT) - New details are coming to light after a 2-year-old was found dead in a Virginia Beach hotel room. According to WAVY, back in March, the girl’s father told a D.C. family courts judge he was concerned about his wife’s mental health. He also told the courts that he was afraid for his daughter’s safety when she was with her mother.
fox5dc.com

2-year-old DC girl found dead in Virginia Beach hotel room: police

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Authorities in Virginia Beach are investigating the death of a two-year-old D.C. girl they say was found in a hotel room earlier this week. Investigators say they made the suspicious discovery just after 3:30 a.m. Monday. The girl's mother – who D.C. police have identified as Leandra Andrade – was found with her and was hospitalized in critical condition.
