Doja Cat Responds To People Calling Her "Sick" For Shaving Her Head
A couple of days ago, Doja Cat shocked the internet when she decided to shave her hair and eyebrows off. While social media is used to the artist's hilarious antics and untamed behavior, some fans were concerned by her actions. Although Doja, whose real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, gave a thorough explanation as to why she had done it, people still weren't convinced.
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
Meghan McCain reveals Joy Behar’s comment that made her quit ‘The View’
Eminem Reportedly Was Prepared To Fight Suge Knight With A Bulletproof Vest
Suge Knight was once considered one of the scariest individuals in the hip-hop community. Over the years, there have been plenty of tales regarding Suge Knight's reputation in the industry, from rumors of his involvement in the deaths of Tupac and Biggie to that time he allegedly hung Vanilla Ice off of a balcony.
Kevin Gates Reveals He & Lil Durk Are Related After Showing FBG Duck Love
Kevin Gates' recent press run has made waves of headlines, from admitting that he continued sleeping with his cousin after finding out they were related to his revelation about women with acne. This week, the rapper sat down with Akademiks for an in-depth interview where he shared details about his...
Mike Tyson Blasts Hulu For Making A Biopic About His Life Without Paying Him
Back in June, Hulu began promoting their upcoming television series, "MIKE." Based on the life of professional boxer, Mike Tyson, the eight-episode show was set to explore the athlete's life from an adolescent to his prosperous career. As stated in the show's synopsis, "the series examines class in America, race in America, fame and the power of media, misogyny, the wealth divide, the promise of the American Dream and ultimately our own role in shaping Mike's story."
Ladies First: Roxanne Shanté Talks Preserving Hip Hop With Rock The Bells Festival & Giving The OGs Their Flowers
No one had any idea back in the formative years of Hip Hop that the genre would be the leading force that it is today. Roxanne Shanté was just a young teen from Queens, New York when she began making a name for herself in music, and it was because of her that the famous "Roxanne Wars" erupted in the 1980s. To call her a Rap pioneer would be an understatement, as Roxanne Shanté, born Lolita Shanté Gooden, lived and witnessed the very carving of a culture that has dominated every aspect of entertainment worldwide.
Doja Cat Reveals Why She Shaved Off All Of Her Hair
Doja Cat took to Instagram Live last night with a message for her supporters. If you were watching the Instagram Livestream, then you would know that Doja was showing off a brand new look. The artist had shaved off all of her and had even shaved off her eyebrows. Fans were understandably quite surprised by this move, although, for Doja, it was something that just made sense.
AWadd on Commanders fight song options: "The organization will always do the wrong thing […] I hate this team."
Charleston White Says He Doesn't Feel Bad For King Von: "I Don’t Ride With Demons"
Charleston White says that King Von's death was not “unfortunate” and that he was a "demon." The YouTuber discussed the late rapper during a recent appearance on DJ Akademiks' podcast, Fresh & Fit. “King Von was known to be a killer,” White told Akademiks. “A man who killed...
Boosie Badazz's Memoir Available For Pre-Order
Celebrity memoirs are not uncommon. Most of the narratives have talked about people's life behind closed doors and illustrated who they actually are instead of who the media has painted them to be. Artists like Rick Ross, Gucci Mane, Jay-Z, and countless others have had books published about their lives-- now, another rapper is joining the list.
Eminem & 50 Cent Connect On Dr. Dre Production On "Is This Love ('09)"
Eminem unveiled his second greatest hits album early this morning, Curtain Call 2. The new project highlights the biggest hits of his career since his 2009 comeback with Relapse but it also highlights some unreleased cuts from that era. "Is This Love (09)" is one of the most anticipated records of his latest release. Em and 50 Cent reunite with Dr. Dre for the record, which has leaked in some shape or another over the years. It's a mischievous record that brings Fif into Em's world a bit more with dated references to Kaitlyn Jenner, which he acknowledges on the record, rapping, "Hi, I'm Shady's Cronie, Shady done rubbed off on me."
Trippie Redd Taps Moneybagg Yo & Offset For "Big 14"
It feels like it's been a minute since we've heard from Trippie Redd. The Canton, OH rapper came through with Trip At Knight in 2021, which included massive records alongside Playboi Carti and Drake, among others. This week, Trippie delivered another huge collaborative with Offset and Moneybagg Yo. The two Southern staples and Trippie joined forces for the highly anticipated, "Big 14," produced by The Honorable C.N.O.T.E. The glitchy 808s and harrowing piano chords serve as the backdrop for this ominous banger. Offset, particularly, thrives in these sonic soundscapes. Meanwhile, Moneybagg Yo proves that he can't be put into a box.
Saucy Santana & Madonna Team Up On "Material Gworrllllllll" Remix
It has been a monumental climb up the celebrity ranks for Saucy Santana who went from being known as Yung Miami's best friend to storming the Tonight Show stage yesterday (August 4) evening. His songs were once hailed as viral hits, but now, Santana finds himself earning plaques as well as spots on the charts. "Material Girl" was all the rage on social media and found branding potential, and because the title mirrors Madonna's classic, it was only a matter of time before the Pop icon made an appearance.
Icewear Vezzo & Kodak Black Connect On "It's All On U"
It's been a week of non-stop action for Icewear Vezzo. The Detroit rapper is fresh off of the release of Rich Off Pints 2, the third and final installment of his famed mixtape series. However, it also marked the beginning of a new chapter in his career. Vezzo inked a deal with Quality Control shortly after, having P bless him with a QC chain to commemorate the deal.
Eminem Drops "Curtain Call 2" Ft. Dr. Dre, 50 Cent, Rihanna, Beyoncé, Snoop Dogg, Juice WRLD & More
Get ready for an anticipated walk down memory lane now that Eminem has delivered Curtain Call 2. The collection of greatest hits arrives 17 years after the chart-topping first installment of Eminem favorites, Curtain Call: The Hits, and with a career as expansive as Slim Shady's, we can only imagine that this is a series that will roll on indefinitely.
Jay Worthy & Harry Fraud Secure The Bag On "You Take The Credit, We'll Take The Check"
Jay Worthy and Harry Fraud are back in their bag with the release of their latest body of work, You Take The Credit, We'll Take The Check. The new album from the West Coast MC and the iconic East Coast producer marks their second collaborative effort together following 2020's Eat When You're Hungry, Sleep When You're Tired. The new project boasts double the amount of tracks than their initial outing together with 14 songs in total. The two link up with Conway, Curren$y, Larry June, Kamaiyah, and more across the tracklist.
Fat Money Drops Debut Album "Money Got Wings"
Fat Money, formerly known as Ty Money, is a rapper hailing from Illinois. Respected for his rhymes and longevity, the artist has made a name for himself throughout the span of his career. He's gotten co-signed by some of the hottest people in the industry like Pusha T, Kanye West, Dr. Dre, and more. He might go by a new name now, but that hasn't changed his ear for music or his ability to spit lyrics that everyone is fond of.
Lou Phelps Drops Vibey "Touché"
Lou Phelps has been on a roll recently. In April, the Montreal-based rapper dropped "Oh Really," a single with Kiefer, Guapdad 4000, and Joyce Wrice. Just over a week ago, he released "Here We Go," a swaggering, low-key track. Now, Phelps has given us Touché, a three-song EP. It's first...
DJ Premier, Benny The Butcher & Black Soprano Family Drop "Times Is Rough"
DJ Premier has a long list of impressive collaborators, and now he's teamed up with the Black Soprano Family in a new hard-hitting track. It's the first single off of the crew's upcoming record Long Live DJ Shay, which is due out September 9. Back in 2020, Benny the Butcher and DJ Drama delivered the first Black Soprano Family, which featured Rick Hyde and Heem.
