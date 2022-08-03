ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Police arrest man in beating assault of 70-year-old in San Francisco SoMa

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police arrested a 34-year-old San Francisco man for assaulting a 70-year-old man on Tuesday, the San Francisco police department announced on Sunday.At 7:38 p.m. on Tuesday, police responded to reports of an aggravated assault on Folsom and 3rd Street. On the scene, the victim said he was hit and knocked to the ground by an unknown man, according to police. The victim was brought to the hospital to treat non-life-threatening injuries.Officers at the Tenderloin Station noticed a man who matched the victim's description on Sunday at 11:28 a.m. on 8th and Market Street. They detained the suspect and arrested him based on probable cause, authorities said.Police still considers this case to be an open investigation despite the arrest. Anyone with more information is encouraged to call the SFPD Tip Line at 415-575-4445.
Man Who Murdered Ahmaud Arbery Fears He'll Be Killed In Prison

In February of 2020, Ahmaud Arbery was shot and killed in Georgia. While innocently jogging through a neighborhood, Arbery was confronted by a father and son, Travis and Gregory McMichael. Another man, by the name of William Bryan, joined them and captured the chilling murder with his cell phone. It took a whopping ten weeks before the footage was released to the public, and instantly, thousands of people called for the men's arrest.
NBA YoungBoy Allegedly Uses Fake Urine For Drug Test, Tests Positive For THC

Yesterday (August 5), NBA YoungBoy dropped his album, The Last Slimeto. Consisting of 30 tracks, the project featured artists Kehlani, Rod Wave, and Quavo. Fans were beyond elated to listen to the lengthy project, and it can be assumed that YB was excited to drop it. After all, he reactivated his Instagram with over 10 million followers just to promote it.
