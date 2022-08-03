SAN FRANCISCO -- Police arrested a 34-year-old San Francisco man for assaulting a 70-year-old man on Tuesday, the San Francisco police department announced on Sunday.At 7:38 p.m. on Tuesday, police responded to reports of an aggravated assault on Folsom and 3rd Street. On the scene, the victim said he was hit and knocked to the ground by an unknown man, according to police. The victim was brought to the hospital to treat non-life-threatening injuries.Officers at the Tenderloin Station noticed a man who matched the victim's description on Sunday at 11:28 a.m. on 8th and Market Street. They detained the suspect and arrested him based on probable cause, authorities said.Police still considers this case to be an open investigation despite the arrest. Anyone with more information is encouraged to call the SFPD Tip Line at 415-575-4445.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 34 MINUTES AGO