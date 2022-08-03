Read on www.hotnewhiphop.com
Man sentenced to 19 years for killing unarmed burglar who was robbing his house
A man from Merseyside has been sentenced to 19 years in jail after stabbing a house intruder to death in October of last year. Karl Townsend, a 32-year-old father from Halewood, had been cleared by a jury of murdering burglar Jordan Brophy outside his home. However, earlier this week, Townsend...
Driver Responsible For Catastrophic Los Angeles Car Crash That Killed Six People Has Been Identified
A day after a speeding vehicle dramatically plowed through a crowded intersection in Los Angeles’ Windsor Hills neighborhood, igniting a crash that instantly killed six people, the driver of the speeding vehicle has been identified. According to KABC, the driver was 37-year-old Nicole Lorraine Linton. Linton survived the crash,...
If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately
If you find money on your windshield, your car may be a target for thieves. Click here to see how to respond to this situation! The post If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
JonBenet Ramsey Murder: Police Urged to Retest DNA After Breakthrough in Investigation
Did you have a JonBenet Ramsey murder case breakthrough on your 2022 bingo card? It's not likely but it is what seems to be happening. According to Fox News, a push to re-test DNA from Ramsey's murder is growing and there is a thought that it could finally close the cold case.
Police arrest man in beating assault of 70-year-old in San Francisco SoMa
SAN FRANCISCO -- Police arrested a 34-year-old San Francisco man for assaulting a 70-year-old man on Tuesday, the San Francisco police department announced on Sunday.At 7:38 p.m. on Tuesday, police responded to reports of an aggravated assault on Folsom and 3rd Street. On the scene, the victim said he was hit and knocked to the ground by an unknown man, according to police. The victim was brought to the hospital to treat non-life-threatening injuries.Officers at the Tenderloin Station noticed a man who matched the victim's description on Sunday at 11:28 a.m. on 8th and Market Street. They detained the suspect and arrested him based on probable cause, authorities said.Police still considers this case to be an open investigation despite the arrest. Anyone with more information is encouraged to call the SFPD Tip Line at 415-575-4445.
Man Who Murdered Ahmaud Arbery Fears He'll Be Killed In Prison
In February of 2020, Ahmaud Arbery was shot and killed in Georgia. While innocently jogging through a neighborhood, Arbery was confronted by a father and son, Travis and Gregory McMichael. Another man, by the name of William Bryan, joined them and captured the chilling murder with his cell phone. It took a whopping ten weeks before the footage was released to the public, and instantly, thousands of people called for the men's arrest.
NBA YoungBoy Allegedly Uses Fake Urine For Drug Test, Tests Positive For THC
Yesterday (August 5), NBA YoungBoy dropped his album, The Last Slimeto. Consisting of 30 tracks, the project featured artists Kehlani, Rod Wave, and Quavo. Fans were beyond elated to listen to the lengthy project, and it can be assumed that YB was excited to drop it. After all, he reactivated his Instagram with over 10 million followers just to promote it.
