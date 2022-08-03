Read on www.defenseone.com
The US military just awarded a $10 million contract for what could be special operators' latest gadget: jet boots
With the US military reorienting itself for a potential conflict with a highly capable adversary, the US special-operations community is investing in capabilities and technology that would give it an advantage in such a conflict. A recent investment is in a futuristic piece of technology that would have a lot...
Air Force calls on F-35 aircraft to stand down temporarily over faulty ejection seat concerns
The U.S. Air Force on Friday confirmed to Fox News that it had temporarily called in its F-35 Lightning II fleet following concerns related to faulty ejection seats. "Out of an abundance of caution, Air Combat Command units will execute a stand-down on July 29 to expedite the inspection process," ACC said in a statement to Fox News Digital.
MilitaryTimes
Hypersonic missile launches off Marine Corps truck in DARPA test
The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, a Pentagon office that conducts research and development of emerging technologies, said it successfully conducted the first flight test of the Operational Fires Program at the White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico. The medium-range hypersonic missile was launched from the back of a...
Nearly one in three US Navy warships will be AI-powered 'ghost ships' by 2045 and could be the answer to the military's recruitment crisis because it is completely unmanned
The US Navy plans to deploy 150 artificial intelligence-powered 'ghost ships' across the seven seas by 2045, which means one in three of its warships will be an uncrewed robotic warship. These AI-powered ships will be smaller and cheaper to operate because they do not require life-support systems and can...
Defense One
Coast Guard Wants Better Internet on Its Ships, and More Recruits
The Coast Guard is working to get better internet access to its ships, both to streamline operational communications and to shore up sagging recruitment efforts, its commandant told lawmakers last week. Increased connectivity will serve a “critical need to communicate with the ships at sea as more applications and systems...
U.S. sailor, 22, dies aboard California-docked aircraft carrier
A sailor died over the weekend onboard an aircraft carrier in Southern California, the U.S. Navy said. Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Darren Collins, 22, of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, died Sunday morning as the USS Carl Vinson was docked at Naval Air Station North Island in San Diego, the Navy said.
US Navy punishes more than 20 sailors over fire that destroyed warship
The US Navy punished more than 20 sailors for the four-day fire that destroyed the USS Bonhomme Richard as the amphibious warship sat at port in San Diego in July 2020, the Navy announced Friday.
americanmilitarynews.com
Hypersonic missile made for US Air Force passes flight test
Tucson-based Raytheon Missiles & Defense and partner Northrop Grumman successfully completed a key flight test of a hypersonic missile being developed for the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency and the U.S. Air Force. The test of the “scramjet”-powered Hypersonic Air-breathing Weapon Concept, or HAWC, was the second successful flight test...
US Air Force pilots face off against Russian helicopter in preparation for combat
America is preparing for air combat with Russia by training against their attack helicopters. Footage shows US Air Force chopper pilots facing off against a Russian-made Mil Mi-24 “Hind” gunship during a week-long exercise. The drill, featuring airmen from the 41st Rescue Squadron, took place at the end...
Navy Times
Retired Navy chief charged over ‘fraudulent’ scheme targeting sailors, vets
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has charged a retired Navy chief with fraud over allegations that he took nearly $355,000 in investment funds from dozens of sailors, reservists and veterans who were part of a chief Facebook group and spent nearly half the money on gambling and personal expenses, the agency announced Thursday.
MilitaryTimes
Naval Academy IDs midshipman who died Saturday
The U.S. Naval Academy identified the midshipman who died over the weekend in Chile during a study abroad program. Midshipman 2nd Class Luke Gabriel Bird, 21, was hiking on Saturday morning with a Chilean Naval Academy student near the Salto El Agua waterfall in Placilla when he reportedly slipped. Chilean authorities found him dead Sunday morning in the waterfall’s lagoon.
Huge Armada Of Allied Ships Gather For U.S. Navy’s RIMPAC Photo Op (Updated)
In the home stretch of this year’s Rim of the Pacific Exercise, 37 ships from allied navies put on quite the display of naval power.
First Laser Weapon For A Fighter Delivered To The Air Force
The Air Force now has all the major components for its pod-mounted defensive laser weapon, paving the way for first airborne tests. The U.S. Air Force has received a high-energy laser weapon that can be carried by aircraft in podded form. The news came today when Lockheed Martin disclosed that at least one of the weapons, which it developed, has been delivered to the Air Force for test work. This effort falls within the wider framework of still-evolving plans to have laser-armed fighter jets that can engage enemy missiles, and possibly other targets too.
Navy Times
Navy identifies Arleigh Burke sailor who died falling overboard in Baltic Sea
The Navy identified the sailor assigned to the guided-missile destroyer Arleigh Burke who died falling overboard into the Baltic Sea on Aug. 1. Seaman Recruit David L. Spearman, originally from North Carolina, joined the Arleigh Burke in April after wrapping up training at Surface Warfare Engineering School Command at Great Lakes, Illinois.
MilitaryTimes
Former chief master sergeant of the Air Force passes away at 91
The first enlisted senior advisor of Strategic Air Command and sixth chief master sergeant of the Air Force, James M. McCoy, passed away Wednesday, a press release from the Air Force announced. He was just three weeks shy of his 92nd birthday. As the top enlisted airman from 1979 to...
Global Hawk Retirement Points Again To RQ-180 Waiting In The Wings
A notional rendering of what the RQ-180 stealth unmanned aircraft might look like. Hangar B ProductionsThe Air Force wants to have retired all of its remaining RQ-4 drones by the end of 2027 to make room for more 'survivable' capabilities.
US Navy developing water-based drones to combat China 'pacing challenge' but wary of 'unproven technology'
The U.S. has started working on new types of weapons to help keep pace with China’s military development and continue to deter a potential invasion of Taiwan. U.S. military officials have repeatedly stressed that they consider China the main "pacing challenge" for development and engagement — meaning Beijing is a competitor making significant progress toward challenging U.S. defense strategy.
nationalinterest.org
New Naval Aircraft Quickly Becomes Vital Asset to American Sailors
The U.S. Navy constructed the CMV-22B aircraft, based on the Marine Corps’ tiltrotor aircraft, which has quickly become a crucial asset to carrier operations of extreme distances. The United States Navy’s CMV-22B Osprey, a variation of the Marine Corps’ pioneering tiltrotor aircraft, is swiftly becoming a vital asset for...
MilitaryTimes
Commander of Cannon Air Force Base medical squadron relieved
The commander of a Cannon Air Force Base squadron that is responsible for providing medical care to almost 13,000 military beneficiaries in New Mexico and Texas was relieved July 11. Lt. Col. Kenneth Beadle was relieved of command due to “a loss of trust and confidence in his ability to...
Navy Times
Watch the US Navy and allies blast the bejeezus out of this retired frigate
By most accounts, the retired Navy guided-missile frigate Rodney M. Davis enjoyed a long and successful sea service career. Its was commissioned back in 1987 and served faithfully for 28 years. After retirement, it received a nice shadowbox and proceeded to talk the gate guard’s ear off before every commissary visit.
