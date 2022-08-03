The Air Force now has all the major components for its pod-mounted defensive laser weapon, paving the way for first airborne tests. The U.S. Air Force has received a high-energy laser weapon that can be carried by aircraft in podded form. The news came today when Lockheed Martin disclosed that at least one of the weapons, which it developed, has been delivered to the Air Force for test work. This effort falls within the wider framework of still-evolving plans to have laser-armed fighter jets that can engage enemy missiles, and possibly other targets too.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 27 DAYS AGO