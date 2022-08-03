ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Comments / 1

Related
MilitaryTimes

Hypersonic missile launches off Marine Corps truck in DARPA test

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, a Pentagon office that conducts research and development of emerging technologies, said it successfully conducted the first flight test of the Operational Fires Program at the White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico. The medium-range hypersonic missile was launched from the back of a...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

Nearly one in three US Navy warships will be AI-powered 'ghost ships' by 2045 and could be the answer to the military's recruitment crisis because it is completely unmanned

The US Navy plans to deploy 150 artificial intelligence-powered 'ghost ships' across the seven seas by 2045, which means one in three of its warships will be an uncrewed robotic warship. These AI-powered ships will be smaller and cheaper to operate because they do not require life-support systems and can...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness App#Health And Fitness#Recruiting#Volunteers#Smart Phone#Navy#Americans
Defense One

Coast Guard Wants Better Internet on Its Ships, and More Recruits

The Coast Guard is working to get better internet access to its ships, both to streamline operational communications and to shore up sagging recruitment efforts, its commandant told lawmakers last week. Increased connectivity will serve a “critical need to communicate with the ships at sea as more applications and systems...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Hypersonic missile made for US Air Force passes flight test

Tucson-based Raytheon Missiles & Defense and partner Northrop Grumman successfully completed a key flight test of a hypersonic missile being developed for the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency and the U.S. Air Force. The test of the “scramjet”-powered Hypersonic Air-breathing Weapon Concept, or HAWC, was the second successful flight test...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health & Fitness
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Army
Navy Times

Retired Navy chief charged over ‘fraudulent’ scheme targeting sailors, vets

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has charged a retired Navy chief with fraud over allegations that he took nearly $355,000 in investment funds from dozens of sailors, reservists and veterans who were part of a chief Facebook group and spent nearly half the money on gambling and personal expenses, the agency announced Thursday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
MilitaryTimes

Naval Academy IDs midshipman who died Saturday

The U.S. Naval Academy identified the midshipman who died over the weekend in Chile during a study abroad program. Midshipman 2nd Class Luke Gabriel Bird, 21, was hiking on Saturday morning with a Chilean Naval Academy student near the Salto El Agua waterfall in Placilla when he reportedly slipped. Chilean authorities found him dead Sunday morning in the waterfall’s lagoon.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
The Drive

First Laser Weapon For A Fighter Delivered To The Air Force

The Air Force now has all the major components for its pod-mounted defensive laser weapon, paving the way for first airborne tests. The U.S. Air Force has received a high-energy laser weapon that can be carried by aircraft in podded form. The news came today when Lockheed Martin disclosed that at least one of the weapons, which it developed, has been delivered to the Air Force for test work. This effort falls within the wider framework of still-evolving plans to have laser-armed fighter jets that can engage enemy missiles, and possibly other targets too.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Fox News

US Navy developing water-based drones to combat China 'pacing challenge' but wary of 'unproven technology'

The U.S. has started working on new types of weapons to help keep pace with China’s military development and continue to deter a potential invasion of Taiwan. U.S. military officials have repeatedly stressed that they consider China the main "pacing challenge" for development and engagement — meaning Beijing is a competitor making significant progress toward challenging U.S. defense strategy.
MILITARY
nationalinterest.org

New Naval Aircraft Quickly Becomes Vital Asset to American Sailors

The U.S. Navy constructed the CMV-22B aircraft, based on the Marine Corps’ tiltrotor aircraft, which has quickly become a crucial asset to carrier operations of extreme distances. The United States Navy’s CMV-22B Osprey, a variation of the Marine Corps’ pioneering tiltrotor aircraft, is swiftly becoming a vital asset for...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Navy Times

Watch the US Navy and allies blast the bejeezus out of this retired frigate

By most accounts, the retired Navy guided-missile frigate Rodney M. Davis enjoyed a long and successful sea service career. Its was commissioned back in 1987 and served faithfully for 28 years. After retirement, it received a nice shadowbox and proceeded to talk the gate guard’s ear off before every commissary visit.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy