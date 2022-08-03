AT&T Appoints Brian West to Vice President and General Manager for Greater Lakes

Read on www.dbusiness.com
Related
Applications open for new Indiana film and media tax credit
State officials hope a new film and media tax credit will spark growth in Indiana’s creative sector. The post Applications open for new Indiana film and media tax credit appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.
Stimulus update: What you need to know about relief payment checks going out this month
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — As inflation, gas prices and food shortages continue to pummel people across the country, some Americans will receive a little bit of help. Several states are in the process of sending direct stimulus payments to their residents, almost a year and a half after the last round of federal stimulus checks were sent to millions of citizens as part of the American Rescue Plan. In some of the states, the payments are being referred to as tax rebate checks.
95.3 MNC
$200 tax rebate for Hoosiers signed into law by Governor Holcomb
Legislators finalized a bill to support prenatal programs, pay down pension debt, and send you a check and, hours later, Governor Holcomb signed the bill into law. Bipartisan majorities in the House and Senate overwhelmingly approved a plan to send Hoosiers a $200 tax rebate as a buffer against inflation. The checks are a little smaller than the 225 dollars Governor Holcomb originally proposed, but legislators made more people eligible by expanding the rebate to people who don’t file income taxes.
MSNBC
J.D. Vance trails Tim Ryan in new Ohio polling
California Will Cover The Cost To Install Solar If You Own A Home In These Zip Codes. Gronk's Favorite "Dressy" Shoes Feel Like Walking On Clouds. California Gov Will Cover The Cost To Install Solar If You Own A Home In These Zip Codes. Dr Marty | Nature's Blend /
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dbusiness.com
Home Repair Platform of O2 Investment in Bloomfield Hills Acquires Texas Firm
Capital Construction Holdings, the roof and home exterior repair and restoration platform of Bloomfield Hills’ O2 Investment Partners, has acquired Linear Roofing & General Contractors based in Dallas. Founded by Kirt Linington and Neil Palmer, Linear is a provider of residential and commercial roof replacement and repair in the...
Experts warn don’t blow your budget during Ohio’s Sales Tax Holiday
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio’s Sale Tax Holiday is underway with some people lining up outside of stores Friday before they opened. It is a chance for families to check off items on their back-to-school shopping list while getting a little tax break. Shon Anderson, the Chief Wealth Strategist at Anderson Financial Strategies in Dayton, […]
Cleveland Scene
The World's Longest Yard Sale Returns This Weekend to Ohio for 35th Year
This weekend will be a treasure hunter's paradise as the World's Longest Yard Sale returns for its 35th year. The annual event, also known as the "127 Yard Sale," stretches 690 miles along the 127 corridor from Gadsden, Alabama up to Addison, Michigan — and right through Covington and Cincinnati.
Indiana taxpayers in line for $200 rebate payments
Indiana taxpayers could soon see a $200 rebate payment coming into their inboxes under new legislation moving through the Statehouse.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hoosieragtoday.com
Indiana Tax Refund Bill Giving $200 Rebates Signed by Gov. Holcomb
Indiana taxpayers will be eligible for a $200 tax refund following Gov. Eric Holcomb’s signing of the inflation relief bill late Friday evening. Gov. Holcomb had initially proposed $225 in refunds when he called the Indiana General Assembly into a special session. However, lawmakers decided to lower that amount to $200 as part of a compromise between the House and Senate.
indianapublicradio.org
Indiana lawmakers appear to strike deal on inflation relief package
Hoosier taxpayers are set to receive $200 checks after state lawmakers appear to have reached an agreement on an inflation relief package. The House and Gov. Eric Holcomb proposed more money. Senate Republicans didn’t want direct payments to Hoosiers at all. The compromise, said Rep. Tim Brown, is the...
WIBC.com
Legislators Reach $200 Rebate Deal; Vote Expected Friday
(INDIANAPOLIS) – Legislators appear to have a deal to send you a $200 tax rebate. The rebate is slimmed down slightly from the $225 Governor Holcomb and House Republicans had proposed. House Ways and Means Chairman Tim Brown says that’s because it’s been expanded to cover people who don’t file tax returns. That encompasses somewhere between 300,000 and 900,000 Hoosiers, who would have to file a return next year and claim the rebate as a credit.
thecentersquare.com
Out-of-state doctors apply for Ohio licensure on law's first day
(The Center Square) – Doctors from across state lines have begun applying to work in Ohio, which entered the Interstate Medical Licensure Compact last year. The state received 15 applications from doctors in seven states Tuesday, the first day applications were accepted. “It is so exciting to see Ohioans...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WNDU
Holcomb: House advances SB 2, automatic taxpayer refund
Indianapolis, Ind. (WNDU) - On Thursday, Governor Holcomb issued a statement as the House advanced SB 2. SB 2 includes returning up to, “1 billion dollars back to Hoosier taxpayers in the form of an automatic taxpayer refund.”
WIBC.com
Legislators OK $200 Rebates, Funding for Prenatal Health
(INDIANAPOLIS) – Legislators have finalized a bill to support prenatal programs, pay down pension debt, and send you a check. Bipartisan majorities in the House and Senate overwhelmingly approved a plan to send you a $200 tax rebate as a buffer against inflation. The checks are a little smaller than the $225 Governor Holcomb originally proposed, but legislators made more people eligible by expanding the rebate to people who don’t file income taxes.
More counties have high COVID spread in Ohio
More counties in Ohio are considered to have a high spread of COVID-19.
Indiana governor signs relief bill alongside abortion ban
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s governor signed a relief bill Friday night that will provide $200 rebate payments from the state’s surging budget surplus. Though below his initially proposed $225 refunds, Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb said the measure “fulfills what I set out to accomplish when calling the General Assembly into special session” and establishes “long overdue increased funding” for families and young children. The bill, which passed earlier Friday 37-9, represented a concession from GOP senators who were initially wary that the rebates would further fuel inflation. Sen. Travis Holdman, who sponsored the bill, said the funding was to ensure “pregnant women and children are taken care of as best we can” in the wake of an abortion ban bill that the governor also signed Friday night after Senators approved the restrictions.
wtuz.com
Update to Ohio Benefits Portal
Mary Alice Reporting – Those looking to get information on assistance can now do so through an updated state website. Tuscarawas County Job and Family Services shared details for the Ohio Benefits Self-Service Portal that can provide information on eligibility for cash assistance, food assistance, medical assistance, or childcare assistance.
Three great pizza places in Ohio
Photo by Aurélien Lemasson-Théobald via Unsplash. If you love eating pizza and you happen to live in Ohio then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing pizza spots in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you want to eat good pizza. If you have already been to any of these pizza places, leave us your honest review in the comment section. If you haven't, make sure to add them to your list because these pizza places are definitely worth a try. The food is delicious and the service is amazing so there is really no reason to not visit them next time you are in the area. Are you curious to see what places made it on the list? Here they are:
dbusiness.com
DBusiness Daily Update: Oakland County Airport Open House, Air Show to Feature Female Skydiving Team, and More
Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies, including updates about the COVID-19 pandemic. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a message. Oakland County Airport Open House, Air Show to Feature Female Skydiving Team. Oakland...
thecentersquare.com
Teachers in Ohio’s largest school district give 10-day strike notice
(The Center Square) – A little more than two weeks from the first day of school for students, teachers in Ohio’s largest school district voted late Thursday night to authorize a 10-day strike notice. With contract negotiations stalled, the Columbus Education Association voted to give its strike notice....
Comments / 0