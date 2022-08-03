ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Father dead after fatal McHenry County crash that claimed the lives of his 4 children, wife

By Eli Ong, Dana Rebik
 4 days ago

MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. — A man who was in critical condition following a wrong-way fatal crash that killed his wife, four children and two others, died Wednesday.

According to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office, Thomas Dobosz, 32, died Wednesday morning at Loyola Medical Center from the injuries he sustained from the crash.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. last Sunday on I-90 near mile marker 33, about 50 miles from Chicago.

Illinois State Police said that Thomas Dobosz and his 31-year-old wife, Lauren Dobosz—both from Rolling Meadows—were driving westbound on I-90 in a full-size Chevrolet van carrying five children when a wrong-way driver collided with them head-on, causing both vehicles to become engulfed in flames.

According to ISP, 22-year-old Jennifer Fernandez was driving the wrong way “for unknown reasons.”

Lauren Dobosz and the five children, ages 5 to 13: Ella, Nicky, Lucas, Emma and Emma’s 13-year-old friend, were all killed.

Fernandez—who was from Carpentersville—also died, according to authorities.

At the time, Thomas Dobosz was the lone survivor of the crash and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Mother, 4 children among 7 killed in McHenry County crash

A neighbor who lives across the street from the couple says they had four children. He believes the fifth child involved in the crash was a friend of their oldest child.

“The kids were very friendly,” David Moreno said. “They were always talkative. We would always run into them at the supermarket.”

The family was heavily involved in the local cheer community with the Oriole Park Falcons .

Comments / 148

Guest @68
4d ago

May the Lord grant their reunion in heaven and May they Rest in eaternal peace 🙏🏼. losing a loved one is heartbreaking but losing an entire family is shattering beyond understanding. My heartfelt condolences go out to all of them and their family members throughout this life altering tragedy 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼

Reply
67
Gracie Shepard
4d ago

Sad to say, this was the best outcome for this poor man who just lost his entire family. Rest in peace, dear family.

Reply(3)
132
Colleen Hallberg-Berg
3d ago

as awful as it is he didn't make it, it's probably for the best. I can't imagine how much he'd suffer had he lived without his family. May God hold your family close

Reply(2)
39
IN THIS ARTICLE
