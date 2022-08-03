Read on www.nbcsports.com
Braves Fan Knocked Out By Two Mets Fans During Brawl
A Braves fan was knocked out cold during a brawl with two Mets fans at Citi Field.
Yardbarker
Watch: Mets ball boy commits big blunder interrupting Max Scherzer
A New York Mets ball boy inadvertently invited the wrath of Max Scherzer on Saturday night. Scherzer pitched a dominant 7 innings, striking out 11 in his Mets’ 6-2 win over the Atlanta Braves in the second game of a doubleheader. Scherzer was getting set to face Travis d’Arnaud to start the fifth when he was interrupted.
Video: Mets ball boy commits big blunder
A New York Mets ball boy inadvertently invited the wrath of Max Scherzer on Saturday night. Scherzer pitched a dominant 7 innings, striking out 11 in his Mets’ 6-2 win over the Atlanta Braves in the second game of a doubleheader. Scherzer was getting set to face Travis d’Arnau to start the fifth when he was interrupted.
Yardbarker
Braves receive positive updates regarding Ozzie Albies and Mike Soroka
The trade deadline just passed, and the Braves patched up most of their holes, but they could also have several reinforcements join them down the final stretch. Kirby Yates is very close to a return as he continues to rehab with the Gwinnett Stripers. I wouldn’t be surprised if we saw him within the next couple of weeks, and today, the Braves received two positive updates regarding a couple of former All-Stars, Mike Soroka and Ozzie Albies.
Pete Rose, kept off Wall of Fame over alleged relations with minor, in Philly for Alumni Week
It’s Alumni Weekend at Citizens Bank Park, wrapping up Sunday with a salute to the 1980 Championship Phillies — but not before a controversial former Phillie will take the field.
Derek Jeter talks having 3 daughters under the age of 5
Derek Jeter is a proud girl dad. The former New York Yankees shortstop opened up about his life at home with three daughters under the age of 5 in a candid new interview. “The mornings are early,” he told “Extra” Thursday. “Getting them up — they’re not in school right now — but dropping them off at school, picking them up. Tennis lessons, ballet lessons.” Jeter, 48, joked that he has “a whole other side” to him these days, explaining, “I’m getting my nails painted and makeup on my face, dresses.” The baseball player-turned-executive shares Bella, 4, Story, 3, and River, 7 months, with...
Dodgers News: Mookie Betts Reacts to On-Field Altercation with Giants Reliever
Mookie Betts and the Dodgers were involved in a weird little baseball kerfuffle with the Giants on Thursday. In the top of the sixth inning, Giants pitcher Jarlin Garcia pitched a perfect inning, punctuated by strikeouts of Cody Bellinger and James Outman. After striking out Outman, Garcia looked at Betts in the on-deck circle and mimicked the Dodgers’ “Wolf of Wall Street” celebration.
Look: Fight Breaks Out At Mets Game
It got a little rowdy in Queens on Saturday night. It's not clear what provoked the fight in the Citi Field stands, but two Mets fans in deGrom jerseys got into it with a young man and caught him pretty good. The fight got a ton of reaction on social...
Yardbarker
Watch: Mets broadcast goes ‘Kill Bill’ on Buck Showalter after hit-by-pitch
The New York Mets have been among the teams in MLB hit by the most pitches this season, and another hit-by-pitch during Friday’s 9-6 loss to the Atlanta Braves provided an opportunity for the Mets broadcast to break out a new special effect. With the Braves up 8-1 in...
Alex Cora thrown out of Red Sox vs. Royals after odd home-run call
Red Sox manager Alex Cora had his night cut short in Thursday’s game against the Royals after an odd home-run call. With the Red Sox trailing 4-3 in the bottom of the seventh and two Royals runners on base, catcher Salvador Pérez hit a screaming line drive down the left-field line. The ball bounced off an ambiguous part of the foul pole and caromed into left field.
Yardbarker
Former Dodgers Yasiel Puig, Kenley Jansen & Ross Stripling Pay Tribute To Vin Scully; Dodger Stadium Lights Up
Legendary Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully passed away Tuesday night at the age of 94. His death sparked an incredible outpour of love and appreciation for Scully, who spent 67 seasons broadcasting Dodgers games. Scully’s incredible career from Brooklyn to Los Angeles included multiple World Series titles and several...
Yardbarker
Yankees tried to trade two starting players with bloated contracts at deadline
New York Yankees were extremely active leading up to the deadline on Tuesday evening, but general manager Brian Cashman was unable to make a few big last-second deals. The team was in serious talks with the Miami Marlins for Pablo López, one of the top starting pitchers being floated. However, the two sides were unable to come to an agreement, but we did learn that Gleyber Torres was included in negotiations.
Could Harper's Favorite Player Join the Phillies Next Season?
Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper expressed his esteem for future free agent Trea Turner on Thursday night's television broadcast.
Yardbarker
Braves suffer several injuries in loss to the Mets
What could have been a monumental series for the Braves this weekend has quickly turned into disaster. They’ve lost three of the first four games against the Mets, falling 5.5 games back in the division with DeGrom on the mound for the finale. To make matters worse, the Braves also suffered several injuries during Saturday night’s game, beginning with their ace Max Fried, who took a hard tumble while attempting to make a play at the plate.
Angels star Shohei Ohtani incredibly ties Ichiro Suzuki record after 2HR game
Japan has produced a number of incredible MLB talents in the last few years. Guys like Seiya Suzuki to Yusei Kikuchi to Yu Darvish have found varying levels of success in the league. One Japanese standout, though, has taken the league by storm; Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani. The Japanese two-way phenom has been, […] The post Angels star Shohei Ohtani incredibly ties Ichiro Suzuki record after 2HR game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Zack Greinke sent Whit Merrifield cool text message after trade
Zach Greinke is known for being a man of few words. But when he speaks, his words carry meaning. And he apparently had a nice message for Whit Merrifield recently. Merrifield was traded from the Royals to the Toronto Blue Jays ahead of Tuesday’s non-waiver trade deadline. Merrifield is a two-time All-Star and career .286 hitter. But this season, his numbers have been bad. His .242 batting average and .645 OPS are career-low marks.
MLB・
Craig Carton spreads wild rumor about Yankees’ failed Pablo Lopez trade
Aaron Hicks‘ roller coaster Yankees season has recently reached the part where the train comes to a complete halt and the track has to undergo some maintenance. After pulling his numbers up to a respectable place by mid-June, he’s now hit .188 with a .583 OPS over his last 21 games, and entered play Friday mired in an 0-for-23 slump.
Yardbarker
Eddie Rosario has the best response to Mets fans heckling him
As if the Braves and Mets rivalry wasn’t already great, it’s only going to get better with time. These two teams are set up for sustained success, and this year’s division race is just the beginning. Two great teams and two great fan bases going at it for 162+ games a year. What more could you want as a baseball fan?
The bizarre piece of Kauffman Stadium that got Alex Cora thrown out
A ball hit by Salvador Perez helped the Kansas City Royals win their series-opener against the Red Sox, while also allowing for something new longtime Kauffman Stadium observers had never seen.
Yankees steal reliever from Rays thanks to Tampa Bay roster crunch
The New York Yankees improved their bullpen significantly at the 2022 MLB trade deadline by importing Scott Effross of the Cubs and Lou Trivino of the A’s. But did they do enough? Michael King is out for the season, following in Chad Green’s footsteps. Even if Effross slides into an eighth inning role and Trivino shakes off his BABIP, there’s still room for some unknown quantities to grab hold of a roster spot.
