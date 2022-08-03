Read on www.sebastiandaily.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
St. Lucie Habitat for Humanity welcomes home the Martin familyK2 Photo MarketingFort Pierce, FL
4 beautiful but underrated beaches in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
State Representative from Fort Pierce appointed to CareerSource Florida Board of DirectorsK2 Photo MarketingFlorida State
Celebrate National Moon Day at Kennedy Space Center in Merritt Island, FLEllen ContrerasMerritt Island, FL
Treasure Coast real estate broker shares insights on how to navigate current real estate marketEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
Related
5 Affordable Places To Retire Near the Beach
You're getting ready to retire and you want to go to the beach -- possibly every day. Since you don't currently live in a coastal community, this means you're going to need to pack up and move. Living...
floridasportsman.com
WTS Remington, 870 Express, Port St. Lucie $600
This sweet little 410 has sat in my safe for over 7 years without use so it’s time to go. My Nephew was cleaning it before I acquired, and I believe spilled some solvent on rear of stock. Because of the light areas where finish is off(see pics)I’m offering this not often seen 410 bore at below market price. Save that, the gun is in Exc. Cond. I’ve put a couple of shells through it to just try out and has minimal recoil. Nice wood with 26” barrel and vent rib. (added info) No choke tubes. Barrel is marked, FLL.
sebastiandaily.com
Two Tasty Chefs Food Truck in Sebastian
We’re trying out the Crab Fritters and the Spicey Chicken Wonton from the Two Tasty Chefs food truck at Mash Monkeys Brewing Company. Very reasonable prices. Have you tried the Two Tasty Chefs food truck? Let is know in the VIDEO comments!. Note: Make sure you signup for the...
sebastiandaily.com
HALO No-Kill Rescue “Clear The Shelters” Pet Adoption Campaign
HALO No-Kill Rescue is having a “Clear The Shelters” pet adoption campaign throughout the month of August. During the entire month all adoption fees will be covered by an anonymous donor. Shelters across the nation have been struggling as surrender rates increase, and adoption rates decrease. Thankfully, an...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
4 beautiful but underrated beaches in Florida
There is no doubt that Florida has some of the most wonderful beaches in the country and the fact that lots of Americans choose to spend their holidays in Florida, over and over again, stands as proof of that. If you are one of them and you have been to Florida before then you know that there are lots of amazing places to discover. However, there are a few places that are more popular than others and most people would choose to go there. But those that love exploring, know that there are many beautiful beaches around that are often overlooked simply because they are not so well-known. And that's what this article is all about: four beautiful but underrated beaches in Florida that you should visit next time you get the chance. Here's what made it on the list:
wqcs.org
Florida's Home Insurance Crisis and a Petition to Curb Expanding the Vero Beach Marina
Fort Pierce - Friday August 5, 2022: Welcome to In Focus with IRSC Public Media. This week we welcome Mark Friedlander, a spokesman for the Insurance Information Institute, a nonpartisan group in New York that is focused on insurance research. He says the home insurance crisis in Florida has gotten...
click orlando
‘I’m really excited for him:’ Staff react to Melbourne businessman launching into space
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – The staff at Pineapple’s in Melbourne were excited Wednesday evening — just hours before their boss is scheduled to launch into space. Brevard County businessman Steve Young is set to launch inside Blue Origin’s New Shepard capsule Thursday morning from a Texas launch site.
fox35orlando.com
Brevard Zoo welcomes first ever baby howler monkey to the family
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - The Brevard Zoo in Florida had an unexpected surprise early Tuesday morning when they welcomed a baby black howler monkey – a first for the zoo. Both mom and baby appear to be healthy and doing well, the zoo said in a blog post. "We...
IN THIS ARTICLE
sebastiandaily.com
Tropical depression could form this week in Atlantic
A tropical depression in the Atlantic could form as early as Wednesday as environmental conditions favor gradual development. Sebastian Daily is monitoring the tropical wave just off the west coast of Africa as it moves westward to west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic.
spacecoastdaily.com
Arrests In Brevard County: August 6, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
Grab shell: Tour de Turtles underway at Disney’s Vero Beach Resort
VERO BEACH, Fla. — Slow and steady wins the race. The 15th annual Tour de Turtles is officially underway at Disney’s Vero Beach Resort. The “migration marathon” sees the turtles begin from the nesting beaches of Vero Beach Resort to feeding grounds in the Bahamas, Caribbean and beyond, Disney said.
sebastiandaily.com
Back to School event in Sebastian, FL
A Back 2 School Fun Day event in Sebastian, Florida. The event is hosted by the Sebastian Police Department from 11am to 2pm at the Sebastian Barber Street Sports Complex. ➡️ Click here to watch the Back to School Fun Day event!. Are your kids ready for school? Let...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
5 great seafood places in Florida
What do you usually eat when you travel to Florida? If the answer is seafood, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: five amazing seafood restaurants that you should visit in Florida if you want to enjoy fresh and delicious food. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and have amazing online reviews. The service is great, the atmosphere is nice, and the food is absolutely delicious. What more could you ask for? If you have never visited these five amazing seafood places in Florida, make sure to add them to your list and visit them next time you are in the area. All of them are great for a casual meal with friends or family member but are also a great option if you're looking for a place where you can celebrate a special occasion.
cbs12.com
Fire in St. Lucie County leads to the evacuation of four blocks of homes
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — A 21 acre brushfire led to the evacuation of four blocks of houses in Fort Pierce on Saturday afternoon. Several St. Lucie Fire District units arrived at the Morningside Community off of Orange Ave at around 3 p.m. Firefighters said at least four blocks...
sebastiandaily.com
Litter Quitter Program “Businesses Against Waste”
The Sebastian Natural Resource Board, in partnership with Keep Indian River Beautiful and Keep Brevard Beautiful, offers the Litter Quitter program to businesses in Sebastian. The Litter Quitter program uses partnerships with local businesses to reduce common sources of litter, like single-use plastics, plastic bags, and polystyrene (Styrofoam). Trained public...
995qyk.com
Florida Woman Drives Golf Cart On Interstate
What do you get when you combine Florida’s busiest interstate, a golf cart, and a bottle of Jack Daniel’s? You get this story!. A semi-truck driver spotted the unnamed Florida Woman driving a golf cart in the center lane of Interstate 95 in Brevard County! The truck driver even saw the Florida Woman passing out behind the wheel of the golf cart. Using the semi, the truck driver managed to nudge the golf cart to the shoulder of the interstate and then took the cart’s keys.
Florida braces for crowds for NASA's Artemis 1 moon mission launch
Tourism officials in Florida's Space Coast are expecting a massive influx of tourists for the upcoming Artemis 1 moon mission, the first launch for NASA's Space Launch System rocket.
sebastiandaily.com
Community fundraiser for 2 local musicians who lost daughter
Two people who are involved in our community need our help. Gary and Lori Vadimsky lost their daughter Ava in a terrible automobile accident on July 15 and passed away on July 25. Gary and Lori are also in the Elton John tribute band known as Greggie And The Jets...
spacecoastdaily.com
Weather Conditions 70% Favorable for SpaceX Rocket Launch at.Cape Canaveral This Tuesday
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – SpaceX has scheduled a Falcon 9 rocket launch for Tuesday, August 9 from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The launch is targeted for 7 p.m. ET. The 45th Weather Squadron says the latest weather report shows conditions will be 70-percent favorable for Tuesday’s rocket launch. The biggest concern is the Cumulus Cloud Rule on Tuesday.
Struggling Brevard County medical firm now under federal investigation
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The United States Department of Labor is investigating a Melbourne-based health care firm that has not paid some of its employees in more than a month, officials confirmed Friday. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Employees with Emerge Healthcare, LLC. first came forward...
Comments / 2