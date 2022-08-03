ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sebastian, FL

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
floridasportsman.com

WTS Remington, 870 Express, Port St. Lucie $600

This sweet little 410 has sat in my safe for over 7 years without use so it’s time to go. My Nephew was cleaning it before I acquired, and I believe spilled some solvent on rear of stock. Because of the light areas where finish is off(see pics)I’m offering this not often seen 410 bore at below market price. Save that, the gun is in Exc. Cond. I’ve put a couple of shells through it to just try out and has minimal recoil. Nice wood with 26” barrel and vent rib. (added info) No choke tubes. Barrel is marked, FLL.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Two Tasty Chefs Food Truck in Sebastian

We’re trying out the Crab Fritters and the Spicey Chicken Wonton from the Two Tasty Chefs food truck at Mash Monkeys Brewing Company. Very reasonable prices. Have you tried the Two Tasty Chefs food truck? Let is know in the VIDEO comments!. Note: Make sure you signup for the...
SEBASTIAN, FL
sebastiandaily.com

HALO No-Kill Rescue “Clear The Shelters” Pet Adoption Campaign

HALO No-Kill Rescue is having a “Clear The Shelters” pet adoption campaign throughout the month of August. During the entire month all adoption fees will be covered by an anonymous donor. Shelters across the nation have been struggling as surrender rates increase, and adoption rates decrease. Thankfully, an...
SEBASTIAN, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Sebastian, FL
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
State
Florida State
Sebastian, FL
Lifestyle
Alina Andras

4 beautiful but underrated beaches in Florida

There is no doubt that Florida has some of the most wonderful beaches in the country and the fact that lots of Americans choose to spend their holidays in Florida, over and over again, stands as proof of that. If you are one of them and you have been to Florida before then you know that there are lots of amazing places to discover. However, there are a few places that are more popular than others and most people would choose to go there. But those that love exploring, know that there are many beautiful beaches around that are often overlooked simply because they are not so well-known. And that's what this article is all about: four beautiful but underrated beaches in Florida that you should visit next time you get the chance. Here's what made it on the list:
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Bar Info#Pareidolia#Food Drink#Business Industry#Linus Business
sebastiandaily.com

Tropical depression could form this week in Atlantic

A tropical depression in the Atlantic could form as early as Wednesday as environmental conditions favor gradual development. Sebastian Daily is monitoring the tropical wave just off the west coast of Africa as it moves westward to west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic.
SEBASTIAN, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Arrests In Brevard County: August 6, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Back to School event in Sebastian, FL

A Back 2 School Fun Day event in Sebastian, Florida. The event is hosted by the Sebastian Police Department from 11am to 2pm at the Sebastian Barber Street Sports Complex. ➡️ Click here to watch the Back to School Fun Day event!. Are your kids ready for school? Let...
SEBASTIAN, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Alina Andras

5 great seafood places in Florida

What do you usually eat when you travel to Florida? If the answer is seafood, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: five amazing seafood restaurants that you should visit in Florida if you want to enjoy fresh and delicious food. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and have amazing online reviews. The service is great, the atmosphere is nice, and the food is absolutely delicious. What more could you ask for? If you have never visited these five amazing seafood places in Florida, make sure to add them to your list and visit them next time you are in the area. All of them are great for a casual meal with friends or family member but are also a great option if you're looking for a place where you can celebrate a special occasion.
FLORIDA STATE
sebastiandaily.com

Litter Quitter Program “Businesses Against Waste”

The Sebastian Natural Resource Board, in partnership with Keep Indian River Beautiful and Keep Brevard Beautiful, offers the Litter Quitter program to businesses in Sebastian. The Litter Quitter program uses partnerships with local businesses to reduce common sources of litter, like single-use plastics, plastic bags, and polystyrene (Styrofoam). Trained public...
SEBASTIAN, FL
995qyk.com

Florida Woman Drives Golf Cart On Interstate

What do you get when you combine Florida’s busiest interstate, a golf cart, and a bottle of Jack Daniel’s? You get this story!. A semi-truck driver spotted the unnamed Florida Woman driving a golf cart in the center lane of Interstate 95 in Brevard County! The truck driver even saw the Florida Woman passing out behind the wheel of the golf cart. Using the semi, the truck driver managed to nudge the golf cart to the shoulder of the interstate and then took the cart’s keys.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Community fundraiser for 2 local musicians who lost daughter

Two people who are involved in our community need our help. Gary and Lori Vadimsky lost their daughter Ava in a terrible automobile accident on July 15 and passed away on July 25. Gary and Lori are also in the Elton John tribute band known as Greggie And The Jets...
SEBASTIAN, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Weather Conditions 70% Favorable for SpaceX Rocket Launch at.Cape Canaveral This Tuesday

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – SpaceX has scheduled a Falcon 9 rocket launch for Tuesday, August 9 from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The launch is targeted for 7 p.m. ET. The 45th Weather Squadron says the latest weather report shows conditions will be 70-percent favorable for Tuesday’s rocket launch. The biggest concern is the Cumulus Cloud Rule on Tuesday.
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy