Doritos' New Tamarind-Flavored Chip Is Like No Dorito You've Ever Tasted Before
Spicy eats have been all the rage this summer, and now, you can add an innovative new flavor to your list of must-try bites. Doritos is launching a brand-new Tangy Tamarind flavor, and it’s a bold first not only for Doritos but for all major snack chips, because it marks the first time tamarind is being used as a flavor by a major salty snack brand in the U.S., per a press release from the brand. The new flavor sets itself apart from all the other fiery snacks in your go-to lineup with a hint of citrus. These chips feature a distinct combo of flavors that’ll take your tastebuds for a trip around the world (from the comfort of your own couch, of course).
I Tried Hawaiian Roll French Toast and It Was Even Better than I Expected
Over the past few years, I’ve fallen hard for the mini breakfast trend. Pancake cereal? Adorable. Mini peanut butter banana pancakes? Even better. I’ve watched the TikTok videos on repeat, but I’ve never actually made these recipes. They felt like too much work for something I’d devour so quickly.
I Tried the Corona Sunrise Hack and It’s Now My Go-To Happy Hour Cocktail
My mixology skills are not up to par with that of a seasoned bartender. Thus, I leave the drink duty to someone else in the house or bide my time with a glass of white wine — that is, until I saw Isabel of @isabeleats breaking down the how-tos of a Corona Sunrise on Instagram. I already had orange juice in the fridge, and it looked easy enough for me to confidently whip up on my own. So I set out to the store for a six-pack of Corona Extras, a small bottle of grenadine, and a shooter of tequila with the hopes of upgrading my summer happy hour at home.
Cheesy Stuffed Meatloaf
Stuffed meatloaf is an easy and delicious way to switch up your dinner routine. The gooey mozzarella center works really well with all the classic flavors of the beloved ground beef dish, ketchup glaze included. Making stuffed meatloaf is easier than you’d think. Fill your loaf pan with half of...
purewow.com
Summer Slice
Late summer is all about tomatoes and zucchini—so much zucchini. Put it to good use in this summer slice, one of many easy, vegetable-forward recipes from Alice Zaslavsky’s cookbook, In Praise of Veg. “This little slice of sunshine is on high rotation at our house come summertime,” she...
5 food containers you should never throw away, you can use them in every room
RECYCLING does more than just help the environment – reusing household items is a good way to save money and boost your budget. DIY experts said that keeping packaging from common grocery items is a great way to save money – and even the smallest bits can be useful around the house.
I’m a Trader Joe’s superfan – the products you definitely shouldn’t buy at the store and what to get instead
ONE Trader Joe's super fan is sharing foods she claims you should and shouldn't buy from the grocery store based on their ingredients. Glenda claims to be an ingredients expert and shares her knowledge on her Instagram page under the username @whitesugarrebel. Glenda claims that some Trader Joe's products are...
Allrecipes.com
Million Dollar Chicken Casserole
Dish will keep for up to 4 months in freezer, and to reheat thaw overnight or up to 6 hours in refrigerator then bake according to directions. To change up the flavor on this dish you can easily substitute in different types of rotisserie chicken like mojo or lemon-pepper, or garlic. You can also use just about any butter crisp cracker; Ritz has an assortment of flavored crackers that could be any easy way to switch up the flavor profile. This dish can also be made gluten free is you use gluten-free crackers and rotisserie chicken.
scitechdaily.com
Water: Do You Really Need 8 Glasses a Day?
You’ve probably heard that you should drink eight glasses of water every day — that’s about half a gallon (2 liters) of fluid. This claim has become widely accepted, but is it actually just a myth? This article looks at where this recommendation originated and how much water we really should be drinking each day.
Easy Pickled Beets Recipe
Beets may not be the first vegetable you think about whipping up as a side dish, but the dark red root's sweet and earthy flavor pairs well with just about every protein, sharp cheeses, and other veggies, too. Plus, according to Healthline, it's a powerhouse food that may help improve heart, brain, and digestive health while fighting inflammation. But if you're not sure how to whip up a batch of beets, there's nothing complicated about it — an easy pickled beets recipe that requires very few ingredients is the perfect way to add beets to your menu. "I love how easy this recipe is and how much flavor comes from just a few ingredients," says Miriam Hahn, recipe developer and health coach. "This is my favorite way to eat beets, which are loaded with antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals."
‘The Pioneer Woman’: Ree Drummond Says Her Olive Cheese Bread Recipe Is ‘Always a Hit’
Ree Drummond showed off her easy and delicious olive cheese bread on Instagram. The Pioneer Woman star makes a quick spread, places it on French bread, and bakes it.
Michaels’ Halloween Home Decor Is Here — And It’s Full Of Dark Cottagecore
Creep it real with pearly pumpkins. Halloween is right around the corner, and Michaels is already getting into the spooktacular spirit. That’s right, Michaels’ Halloween 2022 home decor is here with both scary good and adorably cute finds for whatever fall you plan to have. Michaels actually has...
Chef Thomas Boemer’s Fried Chicken Recipe Is Comfort Food At Its Finest
Brined, dredged, and deep fried until golden brown and glistening. Juicy flesh encased by a craggy, seasoned crust, the crunch of which should win an award for best sound. Southern fried chicken is comfort food at its finest. While making it at home is undoubtedly a labor of love, it’s well worth the effort — and the dusting of flour that’s sure to coat every inch of your countertop.
Allrecipes.com
The Best Nonstick Cookware Sets, Tested by Allrecipes
We made countless omelets and pots of rice pilaf to test which nonstick cookware sets are really the best of the best, with the Farberware Dishwasher Safe Nonstick Cookware Pots and Pans Set fighting its way to the top. Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by...
Allrecipes.com
Does Eating Mustard Really Help With Muscle Cramps?
In 2019, Canadian former ice hockey player Mark Letestu briefly made headlines when he was spotted sucking down a packet of Heinz yellow mustard on the bench during a game. The image quickly made its way around Twitter, and bemused sports writers tried to make sense of Letestu's snack choice.
12tomatoes.com
Shipwreck Mac & Cheese
The famous shipwreck stew is so-named because of its haphazard appearance. It’s mixture of pantry-busting ingredients makes this a great dinner to make when you’ve run out of ideas or maybe need to hit the grocery store for provisions. Likewise, a version of this hearty meal can be found in our shipwreck macaroni and cheese recipe. This one is great for feeding a big crowd and is real hit with kids thanks to the cheesy sauce. Even adults love this comfort food dinner!
We’re cleaning fanatics – the cheap household item that will make rusty metal look good as new
RUST on metal can often build up in the home - whether it's your bathroom or kitchen. Thankfully, cleaning fanatics have revealed the simple way to get your metal appliances looking good as new. The cleaning enthusiasts revealed that you don't need to go out and buy new appliances affected...
PSLs Are Officially Back At 7-Eleven, So It's Basically Already Fall
Though it may not be the right weather to rock your flannel yet, there’s another way you can get a jumpstart on fall vibes: a PSL. While Starbucks’ iconic fall drink hasn’t arrived yet, don’t fret, because 7-Eleven officially brought back its two fall sips on Aug. 5. Yep, that means you can kick off your early celebration of the coziest season with 7-Eleven’s Pumpkin Spice Lattes and coffees.
Creamy Vegan One Pot Pasta: Recipes Worth Cooking
Dinner made in a single pot Oh yes! It’s possible, it’s delicious, and we’re about to show you how it’s done in this creamy vegan one pot pasta recipe. This dish can be prepared in 5 minutes and cooked in 25. Check out the video above to see how it is done, or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below.
thebrag.com
A beloved Maccas burger is back on the menu
If you cast your memory back to pre-pandemic times, you may remember a very popular Maccas burger called the Quarter Pounder with bacon. While the highly sought-after burger was removed from the chain’s menu in 2019, it has finally returned. And, not only is the Quarter Pounder with bacon...
