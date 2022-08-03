ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumter, SC

Sumter man found alongside a road later died, foul play suspected

By Winston Rogers
wach.com
 4 days ago
Columbia, SC
abccolumbia.com

Sumter PD suspect foul play in recent death

Sumter, SC (WOLO) — The Sumter Police Department says a man they believe could have information concerning the death of a man found lying in the road with injuries to his upper body turned himself into police Wednesday night. Authorities are not calling 42 year old Thomas Brooks a suspect, but say they want to speak with him concerning what they are calling a “suspicious death”.
SUMTER, SC
abccolumbia.com

Sumter man charged with murder in beating death

Sumter, S.C. (WOLO)– Sumter police say a disagreement led to the assault and ultimately the death of a 57 year old man earlier this week. Investigators say Thomas Brooks, 42, is charged with murder in connection with the death of Stevy Pleasant. According to police a passerby found Pleasant...
SUMTER, SC

