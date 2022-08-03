Sumter man found alongside a road later died, foul play suspected

Read on wach.com
Suspect identified in violent Sunday morning Irmo attack, shooting
IRMO, S.C. — Irmo Police are warning the public to be on the lookout for a 25-year-old man who now faces an attempted murder charge, among others, for a shooting that happened overnight. Police said they were called to Irmo Village Apartments (700 Chipwood Ct.) around 1:30 a.m. on...
One dead after shooting in Richland County
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WACH) - — A person is dead after a shooting in Richland County. It happened at the CK Mart on the 2600 block of Broad River Road around 5 p.m. Sunday. Deputies say when they arrived they found one person who had been shot. They died at the scene.
Wrong way driver dies in Orangeburg County collision
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal collision happened after a vehicle was driving in the wrong direction in Orangeburg County. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS / Columbia man wanted on attempted murder charge by Irmo police. Master Trooper David Jones says the...
One person dead after a fatal car accident in Orangeburg County
ORANGEBURG, S.c. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal car accident that left one person dead early Sunday morning. According SCHP, a 2011 Ford Taurus was travelling northbound in the Southbound lane of U.S. Highway 1 when it crashed head on with a 2019 Freightliner 18-wheeler. The...
Suspect accused of shooting man who died driving to hospital turns himself in
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Weeks after a shooting that left one man dead, the person accused of the crime is facing a murder charge after turning himself in. According to Columbia Police, officers were called to 3301 Harden Street after an injured man drove himself to Prisma Health Richland Hospital. Staff found the man in a vehicle with gunshot wounds to the upper body. Despite life-saving efforts, the man, later identified as 37-year-old Willis Laverne Weary, died.
Son charged for allegedly stabbing and injuring mother, aunt in Clarendon
CLARENDON COUNTY (WACH) — A man is in custody after he allegedly stabbed and injured his mother and aunt in Clarendon County. According to an incident report, the suspect is charged with attempted murder and burglary/breaking and entering. The suspect allegedly attacked the mother and aunt before they were...
Man charged with running an illegal gambling operation in Columbia, police say
A South Carolina man has been charged in connection with running an illegal gambling operation in Columbia.
Sumter PD suspect foul play in recent death
Sumter, SC (WOLO) — The Sumter Police Department says a man they believe could have information concerning the death of a man found lying in the road with injuries to his upper body turned himself into police Wednesday night. Authorities are not calling 42 year old Thomas Brooks a suspect, but say they want to speak with him concerning what they are calling a “suspicious death”.
Wrong-way collision in Orangeburg leaves 1 dead
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal wrong-way collision that left one person dead in Orangeburg early Sunday morning. Around 1:30 a.m., a 2011 Ford Taurus was traveling north in the south-bound lane of U.S. Highway 301 near Carriage Hill Road when it hit a freightliner tractor trailer head-on, according to Master Trooper David Jones.
Juvenile and teen suspects arrested in Kershaw County in connection to shooting of a child
ELGIN, S.C. (WIS) -Four suspects were arrested Friday in connection to the shooting of a 9-year-old. The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) and the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in Kershaw County at a Dixon Rd. residence. Four firearms and illegal drugs were seized. William...
Police: Couple charged in death of newborn
Sumter, S.C. (WOLO)– A man and woman are facing charges in the death of their newborn child. Investigators with the Sumter Police Dept. say they responded to a Moorehead Place apartment on July 31st after a woman said she had delivered a baby prematurely two days earlier. Police say...
SC deputies searching for missing Orangeburg County man
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office is searching for 59-year-old Hurbert Lee Sanders. Sanders has been missing for the past six months. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS / 'Gentle giant:' Family friend remembers Sumter hospital worker killed after knee to groin. Deputies say Sanders was reported...
Police: Sumter parents claimed baby died at birth; an autopsy proved otherwise
SUMTER, S.C. — A Sumter mother and father have been taken into custody on charges related to the death of their newborn child. Sumter Police said that officers were initially called out to an apartment on Moorehead Place on July 31 after a woman claimed she had delivered a baby a few months prematurely roughly two days prior. The mother claimed the child was unresponsive at birth.
Remains of missing Columbia ICU nurse confirmed in I-20 wreck: coroner reports
COLUMBIA. S.C. (WACH) – Coroners in Warren County, Georgia have confirmed that the body of a woman found in a single car wreck along I-20 West is that of missing Columbia ICU nurse 39-year-old Shauna Brown. Last month, Brown’s car was found in a ditch on the Georgia-Alabama line...
VIDEO: Suspect wanted in Broad River Rd. gas station shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) is searching for the suspect in a gas station shooting. Investigators said on July 22, shots were fired at around 11:30 p.m. outside the BP at 806 Broad River Rd. The victim was not seriously hurt in the incident.
Richland County Sheriff's Department seeks help locating aggravated assault suspect
Investigators with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department are hoping a surveillance video can help them track down a man wanted for shooting at someone outside of a gas station. According to investigators, the incident occurred July 22, just before 11:30 p.m., at the BP station at 806 Broad River...
Teens charged with shooting 9-year-old South Carolina boy in the leg
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fairfield County deputies have arrested four suspects who they said were responsible for shooting a 9-year-old boy in the leg. Officers say the four suspects were located and taken into custody early Friday morning in Kershaw County with the help of deputies over there. The suspects...
Argument leads to shooting in Sumter County, suspect charged
SUMTER COUNTY (WACH) — One man is charged and another injured following a shooting Thursday at a South Guignard Drive business, according to the Sumter Police Department. Officers responded to a shooting call before 1:15 p.m. at Fat Boys Express. A 61–year-old patron of the business was found with...
19-year-old charged with attempted murder in Columbiana Drive shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Investigators say a 19-year-old has been charged in a June 17 shooting that ended with another teen shoot in June. Columbia Police said that Jentry McCombs was arrested on Thursday on charges of attempted murder, the unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Sumter man charged with murder in beating death
Sumter, S.C. (WOLO)– Sumter police say a disagreement led to the assault and ultimately the death of a 57 year old man earlier this week. Investigators say Thomas Brooks, 42, is charged with murder in connection with the death of Stevy Pleasant. According to police a passerby found Pleasant...
