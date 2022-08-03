Sheriff: Arrests made after suspected drugs found at motel, gun found at home

Read on wchstv.com
Seven boys taken into custody following pursuit in east metro
WOODBURY, Minn. — A police pursuit Saturday ended with seven boys — between the ages of 12 and 15 — being taken into custody after officials say they were connected to a stolen vehicle and attempted to steal from a store in Woodbury. Woodbury Police say they...
7 children arrested after 'disturbance' at Cabela's, escape in stolen vehicle
What started as a reported shoplifting and a "disturbance" at a Cabela's store ended with seven children being arrested following a pursuit. Woodbury Police said it was called to the Cabela's at 8400 Hudson Rd. at 1:37 p.m. Saturday, where employees said "several teens were involved in a disturbance and shoplifting incident."
7 boys, ages 12-15, arrested after police chase in Lake Elmo
WOODBURY, Minn. -- Woodbury police say they arrested seven boys aged 12 to 15 after a chase on Saturday afternoon. Around 1:37 p.m., police were called to Cabela's at 8400 Hudson Road in Woodbury after employees reported several teens who had been told to leave the store for causing a disturbance returned.Officers say the teens were associated with a stolen vehicle and were attempting to steal from the store.The suspects allegedly fled after they spotted a Woodbury patrol car. They headed north into Lake Elmo on County Road 13.Police stopped the suspect's vehicle using a PIT maneuver approximately two miles north of I-94. Officers say the suspects then ran on foot, resulting in a search involving canine and aerial units.Residents in the area were notified of the situation and began to call in sightings of the suspects, eventually leading to their arrests.The situation is still under investigation.
Four teens in custody after chase ends in crash, foot pursuit
LITTLE CANADA, Minn. — Four teens were taken into custody Saturday following a police pursuit that ended on Interstate 35E in Little Canada. Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) traffic cameras show the four teens — three girls and one boy — flee across the interstate before they were taken into custody by authorities.
Police searching for man possibly tied to Waverly death
WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) — Pike County police are looking for a man after authorities received a call of an unresponsive man in Waverly. On Aug. 4 at 1:36 p.m., officers responded to calls that Deric Lansing, 42, was unresponsive at 5711 State Route 220, according to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office. Lansing was pronounced deceased. […]
Chillicothe – Two Women Arrested and Charged for $26.38 in Stolen Goods from Walmart
Chillicothe – Two women were arrested for some minor items after attempting to flee the scene of Walmart after a theft. Loss Prevention called police reporting that two females in a black sedan with a loud exhaust were fleeing the scene on 8/04/22 around 8:45 pm. When police arrived they found the vehicle on River trace Lane traveling quickly. A traffic stop was performed, and the two women the driver,
Man shot and killed in southeast Ohio
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man died early Friday after a shooting in New Plymouth, the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies say the incident happened just before 12:15 a.m. Friday along state Route 328. A man is in custody. No names have been released yet. Keep checking...
Man arrested in Kentucky for allegedly shooting his wife
A man was arrested in Kentucky for allegedly shooting his wife.
Man arrested on drug charges
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man from Portsmouth was arrested Wednesday on drug charges in a bust that turned up more than $7,000 worth of suspected heroin, according to a release from the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force. Ronald Dee Swords, 20, of Portsmouth, was arrested around 8:45 a.m. from...
Suspect vehicle sought after bullet strikes car near where child was sitting
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia State Police are looking for a vehicle from which a shot was apparently fired on the interstate and struck the rear side door of a car near where a 3-year-old boy was sitting. The incident was reported about 9:35 a.m. Friday on...
Pike County Searches for Man Who Has Information on Man Found Dead
Pike – Pike county is searching for a man who may have information on a person found deceased. According to Sheriff Tracy D. Evans, reports that on August 4 2022 at 1:36pm, his office received a call of an unresponsive male at 5711 State Route 220 Waverly, Ohio. The...
Woman charged in drunk driving crash that killed man on 169 in Champlin
CHAMPLIN, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Maple Grove woman faces charges in the fatal crash of a 37-year-old man after prosecutors allege her blood alcohol concentration was nearly three times the legal limit. The criminal complaint states that on July 21, 58-year-old Jill Zetterwall was heading northbound on Highway 169...
Weapons & Drugs Found by TSA at MSP Result in 10 Year in Prison
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A man from Mexico has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for a drug conviction stemming from the discovery of various contraband in his checked luggage at the Twin Cities airport. According to federal court documents, Kevin Aguilar-Moreno was attempting to board...
Minneapolis police ask for help identifying two people in connection to fatal shooting
Minneapolis police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two people they say are connected to a shooting that left a man dead in the Phillips neighborhood last month. On July 10, Minneapolis Police Department officers responded to reports of shots fired on the 2500 block of Cedar...
Pickaway Co. woman sentenced for drunken high-speed chase
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — A Williamsport woman who led troopers on a drunken high-speed chase back in April has been sentenced to prison. The Pickaway County Prosecutor’s Office told the Guardian that Christina Thornton, of Williamsport, will spend the next 18 months behind bars. In April, troopers received...
Man, 58, dead after car hits fence in Scioto County crash
SOUTH WEBSTER, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead after a Friday afternoon crash in South Webster in Scioto County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. OSHP states that Andy Adkins was driving a Honda west on Collier Road at around 3:20 p.m. when it went off the right side of the road and […]
Man killed in ATV crash
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man from Scioto County died Friday in an ATV accident, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said. Andy A. Adkins, 58, of South Webster, was pronounced dead at the scene by the county coroner, troopers say. The accident was reported just after 3:20 p.m. Friday...
Deputies: Portsmouth man faces felony drug charges
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — Law enforcement officers in Scioto County reported making an arrest Wednesday morning after finding more than $7,000 in illegal drugs at a Portsmouth apartment complex. Ronald Dee Swords, 43, has been charged with drug possession and trafficking, according to a news release from the...
Man dies in ATV crash in Mason County, sheriff says
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Mason County’s sheriff said a man died early morning in an ATV crash. Sheriff Corey Miller said the wreck occurred on Lieving Road in Letart. It happened about 1:30 a.m. The name of the man who was killed has not been released.
Three Traffic Deaths Reported in Minnesota Since Friday Afternoon
Undated (KROC-AM News) - There have been at least traffic fatalities in Minnesota since Friday. The most recent deadly incident occurred Saturday evening in the Brainerd lakes area. The State Patrol says the victim was a 26-year-old Akeley man who was fatally injured when a Jeep pulled out in front of his motorcycle as he was traveling south on Highway 371 at Nisswa. His name has not been released.
