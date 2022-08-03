ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Runway Dog Park in Oak Creek will close indefinitely Nov. 1

By CBS 58 Newsroom
CBS 58
 4 days ago
CBS 58

Racine & Me: Downtown mid-year review and more!

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Racine is booming with new businesses in the downtown area. Kelly Kruse, the executive director of Downtown Racine Corporation, joined us in the studio to discuss the details of her "Downtown Mid-Year Review." Kruse says 25 new businesses have opened this year and they've held...
RACINE, WI
seehafernews.com

Olive Garden May Be Coming to Sheboygan County

An Olive Garden Italian restaurant may be coming to Sheboygan County. During their recent meeting, the Town of Sheboygan’s City Plan Commission looked over and approved a conditional use permit request for the construction of a 6,500-square-foot building by S Point Ventures Acquisitions LLC which would house the national chain restaurant.
Greater Milwaukee Today

Washington County announces reconstruction to start on Highway M

GERMANTOWN — Washington County announced that reconstruction of Highway M/Pioneer Road from Country Aire Drive to Wasaukee Road will begin on Monday. According to the county’s release, the project will be implement improvements to the grading, asphalt, curb and gutter, storm sewer, culvert pipes and sight line on the stretch on road.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

REAL ESTATE | Festival Foods announces opening date in Hartford, WI

Hartford, WI – After purchasing the property in December 2020 Festival Foods, 1275 Bell Avenue, is finally announcing its opening date. It was December 28, 2020 when WashingtonCountyInsider.com broke the story about the sale of the property to Festival Foods. Both parcels sold to MKB Hartford II LLC for...
HARTFORD, WI
WISN

Pleasant Prairie police pull over fire truck with band stuck on top after parade

Pleasant Prairie police pulled over a vintage fire truck with members of a band stuck on top on State Trunk Highway 31 Aug. 3. According to a release from police, members of the Sinful Saints Band from Chrystal Lake, Illinois, called for help after their driver took a wrong turn and they could not alert him that he was going in the wrong direction and that they were still on top of the fire truck.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

West Bend's downtown Riverwalk west side under construction

WEST BEND — Construction on the west side of the Downtown Riverwalk has begun, moving the city forward on the multiyear project to improve community and pedestrian resources along the Milwaukee River near downtown. The city announced the beginning of phase two construction for the Riverwalk on Facebook this...
WEST BEND, WI
WISN

State Fair parking a big business for West Allis residents

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Every year, parking off the Wisconsin State Fairgrounds is big business for West Allis homeowners. Some tell WISN 12 News they make enough to pay for property taxes, and it's why Katrina Redding, who lives near 86th and Washington streets, is getting in the game for the first time.
WEST ALLIS, WI
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Sussex, WI USA

It was a gorgeous Summer day and something told me to “go to the woods.” The woods is minutes from my house and attached to a neighborhood playground. A place I frequent regularly. I needed to talk with Spirit about the state of flux I’ve been in lately.
SUSSEX, WI
milwaukeecourieronline.com

Two Years In, Milwaukee County’s ‘Right to Shelter’ Initiative Gets Mixed Reviews

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. In 2020, the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors declared a “right to shelter” for all Milwaukee residents experiencing chronic homelessness or without access to safe...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

Crops on Top brings the farm to Riverwest neighborhood

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Two brothers are bringing the farm to Milwaukee's Riverwest neighborhood. Jamie and Joel Lichoski are the green thumbs behind Crops on Top, an organic urban farm working on its second harvest season this summer. "We raise everything organically, there's no chemicals," said Jamie. The small business...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee region sees $3.2M economic impact from lakefront fireworks, Redbull Flugtag, and Milwaukee Air & Water Show

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The return of major events to Milwaukee's lakefront parks created a signification economic boost for the Milwaukee region. The Milwaukee County Parks Department announced the July 3 fireworks show, Redbull Flugtag, and Milwaukee Air and Water Show brough in an estimated 153,000 people to the lakefront, with 37% of visitors coming from outside Milwaukee County.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee County employees are getting a raise

MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee County employees are getting a raise. On Thursday, Aug. 4, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley signed off on a compensation increase. Eligible workers will get a 2% pay increase, bringing their total pay raise to 4% in 2022. County correctional officers also benefit,...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI

