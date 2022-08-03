Runway Dog Park in Oak Creek will close indefinitely Nov. 1

Read on cbs58.com
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Downtown mid-year review and more!
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Racine is booming with new businesses in the downtown area. Kelly Kruse, the executive director of Downtown Racine Corporation, joined us in the studio to discuss the details of her "Downtown Mid-Year Review." Kruse says 25 new businesses have opened this year and they've held...
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Sap Sap owner has mission to give back to community
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58 ) -- Alex Hanesakda is the owner of Sap Sap, a restaurant in Racine County serving up meals with the goal of educating others about Lao's food and history. He joined CBS 58 in-studio to talk more about his mission to help others through food. Hanesakda...
Hot temps don't bother Wisconsinites as triathlon, state fair draw thousands
The weather had the more than 1,500 medical staff, volunteers, and safety officials for the triathlon on high alert.
seehafernews.com
Olive Garden May Be Coming to Sheboygan County
An Olive Garden Italian restaurant may be coming to Sheboygan County. During their recent meeting, the Town of Sheboygan’s City Plan Commission looked over and approved a conditional use permit request for the construction of a 6,500-square-foot building by S Point Ventures Acquisitions LLC which would house the national chain restaurant.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Washington County announces reconstruction to start on Highway M
GERMANTOWN — Washington County announced that reconstruction of Highway M/Pioneer Road from Country Aire Drive to Wasaukee Road will begin on Monday. According to the county’s release, the project will be implement improvements to the grading, asphalt, curb and gutter, storm sewer, culvert pipes and sight line on the stretch on road.
wpr.org
Wisconsin DNR investigating shooting of bald eagle in Racine County
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is investigating the shooting of a bald eagle in Racine County. Due to the severity of its injuries, the bird had to be euthanized on Monday. Another bald eagle was shot earlier this year in Washington County. Though they are a protected species and...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | Festival Foods announces opening date in Hartford, WI
Hartford, WI – After purchasing the property in December 2020 Festival Foods, 1275 Bell Avenue, is finally announcing its opening date. It was December 28, 2020 when WashingtonCountyInsider.com broke the story about the sale of the property to Festival Foods. Both parcels sold to MKB Hartford II LLC for...
WISN
Pleasant Prairie police pull over fire truck with band stuck on top after parade
Pleasant Prairie police pulled over a vintage fire truck with members of a band stuck on top on State Trunk Highway 31 Aug. 3. According to a release from police, members of the Sinful Saints Band from Chrystal Lake, Illinois, called for help after their driver took a wrong turn and they could not alert him that he was going in the wrong direction and that they were still on top of the fire truck.
Plane makes emergency landing on road in Vernon Hills; prelim investigation cites engine failure
A small plane was forced to make an emergency landing on north suburban road.
Second baby giraffe born at Milwaukee County Zoo
A Facebook post from the zoo says a second baby giraffe was born on Thursday to Ziggy and Baha. The calf, whose gender was not announced, was born at 12:20 p.m. and standing by 1:05 p.m.
Greater Milwaukee Today
West Bend's downtown Riverwalk west side under construction
WEST BEND — Construction on the west side of the Downtown Riverwalk has begun, moving the city forward on the multiyear project to improve community and pedestrian resources along the Milwaukee River near downtown. The city announced the beginning of phase two construction for the Riverwalk on Facebook this...
WISN
State Fair parking a big business for West Allis residents
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Every year, parking off the Wisconsin State Fairgrounds is big business for West Allis homeowners. Some tell WISN 12 News they make enough to pay for property taxes, and it's why Katrina Redding, who lives near 86th and Washington streets, is getting in the game for the first time.
CBS 58
Waukesha Sheriff's Department introduces K9 named after Jackson Sparks
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The youngest victim of the Waukesha Christmas parade attack was remembered today, on Aug. 6, in a special way. The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department introduced their newest K9 and named the dog "Jackson" in honor of eight-year-old Jackson Sparks. The Sparks family said it means...
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Sussex, WI USA
It was a gorgeous Summer day and something told me to “go to the woods.” The woods is minutes from my house and attached to a neighborhood playground. A place I frequent regularly. I needed to talk with Spirit about the state of flux I’ve been in lately.
CBS 58
'They chose the right city': Restaurant, hotel professionals excited for Milwaukee to host RNC
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- It's no secret those working in the restaurant and hotel industries have had a tough couple of years caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain issues and staffing shortages. The announcement of the Republican National Convention being hosted in Milwaukee in 2024 could be considered a breath of fresh air.
More than a dozen road closures expected for 2022 USA Triathlon
In less than 24 hours, thousands of athletes from across the world will take to the streets of Milwaukee to compete in the 2022 USA Triathlon National Championship.
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Two Years In, Milwaukee County’s ‘Right to Shelter’ Initiative Gets Mixed Reviews
This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. In 2020, the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors declared a “right to shelter” for all Milwaukee residents experiencing chronic homelessness or without access to safe...
CBS 58
Crops on Top brings the farm to Riverwest neighborhood
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Two brothers are bringing the farm to Milwaukee's Riverwest neighborhood. Jamie and Joel Lichoski are the green thumbs behind Crops on Top, an organic urban farm working on its second harvest season this summer. "We raise everything organically, there's no chemicals," said Jamie. The small business...
CBS 58
Milwaukee region sees $3.2M economic impact from lakefront fireworks, Redbull Flugtag, and Milwaukee Air & Water Show
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The return of major events to Milwaukee's lakefront parks created a signification economic boost for the Milwaukee region. The Milwaukee County Parks Department announced the July 3 fireworks show, Redbull Flugtag, and Milwaukee Air and Water Show brough in an estimated 153,000 people to the lakefront, with 37% of visitors coming from outside Milwaukee County.
CBS 58
Milwaukee County employees are getting a raise
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee County employees are getting a raise. On Thursday, Aug. 4, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley signed off on a compensation increase. Eligible workers will get a 2% pay increase, bringing their total pay raise to 4% in 2022. County correctional officers also benefit,...
