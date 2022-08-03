Darvin Ham will have power to leave Russell Westbrook out of the closing lineup

Lakers head coach Darvin Ham will have more power to bench Westbrook down the stretch of games, according to league sources. (Former head coach Frank Vogel did so a few times last season). That could eventually extend to removing Westbrook from the starting lineup as well.

Source: Jovan Buha @ The Athletic

Darvin Ham reportedly will have okay to bench Westbrook at end of games

New Lakers mailbag:

— Kyrie Irving

— The Pacers deal

— The best FA addition

— The projected closing lineup

— Darvin Ham’s power with Russell Westbrook

— And much more

theathletic.com/3468119/2022/0… – 1:09 PM

In the 2010s Russell Westbrook was top 5 in

Points

Assists

Steals

Wins

Double-Doubles

Triple-Doubles

And had the most rebounds by a guard. pic.twitter.com/ahBOeran7w – 9:39 AM

Russell Westbrook hires Jeff Schwartz as new agent

At age 23, Luka Doncic has more 40-point playoff games than

Steph Curry

Russell Westbrook

Dwyane Wade

Dirk Nowitzki

Jimmy Butler

Kawhi Leonard

Charles Barkley

Tim Duncan

Larry Bird

Michael Jordan is the only player with more playoff PPG. pic.twitter.com/B3PyzijuEM – 6:24 PM

Russell Westbrook is the only player in NBA history with multiple scoring and assist titles.
One of the greatest players we've ever seen.

One of the greatest players we’ve ever seen.

@NBAMuse24 pic.twitter.com/tMZkGCKF0L – 2:25 PM

Most points by an active player without a ring:

28,289 — Carmelo Anthony

23,477 — James Harden

23,298 — Russell Westbrook

20,936 — Chris Paul pic.twitter.com/8xYevOcjIv – 10:50 AM

Heavy Sports NBA insider Steve Bulpett says the likelihood of Anthony staying put could rest with coach Darvin Ham. The team has made an effort to get younger this offseason, but Ham could seek some veteran stability on the back end of the rotation. “I think he’s one of the guys who will be one of the last pieces to be decided,” Bulpett said in a video interview. “When teams finish making or finding out what moves they can or, maybe more important, cannot make this summer, and they are getting ready for the season, it’s, ‘OK, this is what our roster looks like.’ There’s a player out here, but does he fit with what you’re trying to do? I think it’s going to take a while for Carmelo, unless Darvin Ham says, ‘Yes, I see a role for this guy and I want him.’ At this point, Carmelo is coming in at a reasonable number. -via Heavy.com / July 27, 2022

After further conversations, former NBA All-Star Rasheed Wallace will no longer join new Lakers coach Darvin Ham’s staff, sources said. Wallace served as an assistant under Penny Hardaway at the University of Memphis last season. -via The Athletic / July 25, 2022

Emiliano Carchia: I’m being told that it is very unlikely that Rasheed Wallace joins Darvin Hams staff with the Los Angeles Lakers -via Twitter @Carchia / July 22, 2022

There are few givens in the NBA, so I would hesitate to label it as such. But all indications are that the Lakers are Irving’s top destination if he leaves Brooklyn, whether it’s via a trade between now and the February 2023 trade deadline, or in free agency next summer, when Westbrook’s salary will be off the Lakers’ books. -via The Athletic / August 3, 2022

Juan Toscano-Anderson has the projected edge over Stanley Johnson, but that could change in training camp, according to league sources. With the fifth spot, Westbrook may have the advantage considering his status, but he may end up rotating with Troy Brown, Kendrick Nunn or Lonnie Walker, depending on how they’re shooting that night. -via The Athletic / August 3, 2022

Adrian Wojnarowski: Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook has signed with agent Jeff Schwartz of @ExcelSports for his representation, Westbrook told ESPN on Monday afternoon. -via Twitter @wojespn / August 1, 2022