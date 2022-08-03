ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Former DC Catholic school principal sentenced to 30 months in prison for embezzlement

By Anna Lunt
WJLA
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on wjla.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bethesdamagazine.com

D.C. man pleads guilty to federal kidnapping charges related to Montgomery County murder

A Washington, D.C., man pleaded guilty this week to federal kidnapping charges in relation to a 19-year-old woman’s murder in Montgomery County. Jordan Moreno, 23, pleaded guilty in June to murdering Sara Gutierrez-Villatoro in 2019 because he believed she was associated with members of a rival gang. Moreno was a member of the Tiny Locos Surenos clique of the 18th Street Gang, according to court documents, and believed Gutierrez-Villatoro was associated with members of the MS-13 gang.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WJLA

'Old man bandit,' convicted bank robber of 45+ years, arrested in Md. for new robberies

Montgomery County, Md. — A 67-year-old Frederick, Md. man has been arrested and charged with several bank robberies in the metro area. Steven Gregory Gass, dubbed the “old man bandit,” has an extensive history of bank robberies, spanning 45-years, and was arrested on Thursday, July 14, after attempting to rob a Wells Fargo Bank on North Frederick Avenue in Gaithersburg, police said.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
Daily Voice

Former Police Officer Ordered To Serve Home Detention For Death Of Infant Daughter In Maryland

A former police officer in Virginia could avoid prison time after being sentenced for his role in the death of his 6-month-old daughter in Maryland in 2017. Monrovia resident Jason Michael Colley, 42, a former 10-year veteran of the Fairfax County Police Department, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree assault in connection to the death of his infant daughter Harper on Oct. 31, 2017, the state’s attorney for Frederick County announced.
MONROVIA, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Washington, DC
Education
WNYT

Officer once charged in Freddie Gray case gets promoted

BALTIMORE (AP) — One of the six police officers who faced charges in the 2015 deadly arrest of Freddie Gray has been promoted from lieutenant to captain. The Baltimore Sun reports that Alicia White will serve as captain of the department’s Performance Standards Section, which conducts audits and inspections to make sure the agency is properly following its policies. She served in a similar role before her promotion Friday.
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA9

46-year-old arrested for stabbing with screwdriver in NW DC

WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: This video is from Open Mic commentary is about the July 2022 D.C. violence. A 46-year-old has been arrested for stabbing a person in Northwest D.C. early Saturday morning, according to police. The incident happened around 3:25 a.m. on Georgia Avenue Northwest, nearby Ingraham Street...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Embezzlement#Catholic Church#Prison#Mortgage#Home School Association
CBS Baltimore

Man arrested on hate crime charges in church vandalism

ANNE ARUNDEL, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland have arrested a 66-year-old man on multiple hate crimes charges after racist graffiti was discovered at a church in Anne Arundel County.The Capital newspaper reports that the graffiti discovered at Kingdom Celebration Center Wednesday followed a similar incident last month, when a racist slur was found on the church's doors before a food distribution one morning.Donald Eugene Hood Jr., 66, who has no fixed address, faces three hate crime charges and a fourth charge of malicious destruction of property in the most recent incident. Police identified him after reviewing surveillance footage from the church, according to a news release from the department.He was arrested Friday and was later released on his recognizance, the news release said.Police have not determined whether he was involved in the vandalism incident last month."I am appalled by these acts of hate targeting Black churches in our communities," County Executive Steuart Pittman said in a statement Wednesday.(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Anne Arundel County Executive Responds To Second Racial Incident At Community Center

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman issued the following statement regarding a second racially-motivated vandalism incident at Kingdom Celebration Center in Gambrills. “On Wednesday evening, the Anne Arundel County Police Department responded to a racially-motivated vandalism incident at the Kingdom Celebration Center in Gambrills. This is...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
northernvirginiamag.com

Woman Convicted of First-Degree Murder in Manassas Food Lion Shooting

The 24-year-old man from in the 2016 shooting died from a gunshot wound. A Woodbridge woman was found guilty last week of first-degree murder nearly six years after a shooting in the parking lot of a Manassas Food Lion left a 24-year-old man dead. Roberta Brandon, 29, will be sentenced...
MANASSAS, VA
WUSA9

Maryland mom accused of murdering her children due in court

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A Montgomery County mother accused of killing her two children is expected to appear in court on Thursday. Catherine Hoggle faces murder charges in the disappearance of her two kids back in 2014, however she has never been found competent to stand trial. Now, it's possible those murder charges could be dropped.
Source of the Spring

Two Arrested for Theft and Assault at Home Depot

Montgomery County Police say they have arrested two men in connection with an August 2 theft and assault at the Home Depot store in Aspen Hill. 22-year-old Sean Palmer of Washington, D.C., and 41-year-old Jonte Smith of Brentwood, have been charged with theft and second-degree assault and were released on a $5,000 unsecured personal bond. A third suspect remains at large.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy