Heat Advisory issued for DC area Thursday; Thunderstorm Warnings issued for parts of DMV

WJLA
Heat returns through the beginning of the week; Cooler, less humid by the end of the week
WASHINGTON (7NEWS) — The heat and humidity are here to stay for the next several days with highs in the lower 90s for the end of the weekend under partly cloudy skies. A few storms will dot radar later this afternoon and evening mainly west of DC closer to the Blue Ridge and Shenandoah Valley.
Peak hurricane season is here. Should DMV residents get flood insurance?
WASHINGTON (7News) — Peak hurricane season is here and with so many floods in the D.C. area nowadays, should we be getting flood insurance?. Officials report that 40% of floods come from outside the high-risk flood zone. Very few homeowners' or renters' insurance policies cover damages to physical structures or belongings from weather-related flooding.
School starts soon, schedule immunizations and wellness appointments now!
Children six month or older can get vaccinated for COVID and with the start of school just around the corner, now is the time to for families to schedule their immunization and wellness visits. For over 45 years, Family and Medical Counseling Service has been a part of the community...
Body of 17-year-old pulled from Potomac after Friday search for missing boater: DC police
WASHINGTON (7News) — A 17-year-old's body was pulled from the Potomac River in Northwest D.C. last week, according to new information Monday from D.C. police. Authorities spent early Friday morning searching for a missing boater in the Potomac River after D.C. Fire and EMS officials said witnesses reported seeing someone trying to swim to a loose skiff and was not seen again.
Boeing is hosting in-person career fairs this weekend as HQ moves to Virginia
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — Boeing is hosting career fairs in Arlington, Herndon and Fairfax, Va. to fill multiple positions as the airplane manufacturer establishes its global headquarters in Northern Virginia, according to a press release. Boeing is moving its global headquarters from Chicago to Arlington, Virginia. In a news...
Youngkin official and Fairfax Co. prosecutor tussle on Twitter over violent crime
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — Murders are the highest they’ve been in Virginia since 1994, according to data from the Virginia State Police. The analysis done by the Richmond Times Dispatch sparked a back and forth between Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s Deputy Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security and Democratic Fairfax County Commonwealth's Attorney Steve Descano.
5 injured, 4 in custody after Prince George's carjacking pursuit ends in DC bus crash
WASHINGTON (7News) — Five people were injured and four juveniles were taken into custody Sunday after a Maryland pursuit led to a crash involving a Circulator Bus and sedan in Southeast D.C., according to police. The pursuit began after Prince George's County officers spotted a vehicle that had been...
Democrat claims Gov. Youngkin wants to ban the word 'homosexuality' in Virginia schools
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — A parent’s right to know what’s happening in their kid’s school is being fiercely debated in Virginia by the governor and the top Democrat in the State Senate. “Parents were tired of being pushed to the background in their child's education," Gov....
62% of nurses in Md. are considering leaving job as staffing shortages expected to double
LANHAM, Md. (7News) — As COVID surge after surge exposed a critical shortage of nurses, the Maryland Hospital Association set up a task force to get real numbers and a plan to attack the crisis. "What we’ve discovered is there is action that’s needed today not just on the...
'Hate has no place here': Md. leaders denounce alleged racist vandalism on Bethesda trail
BETHESDA, Md. (7News) — A Maryland state delegate shared a modified photo on Twitter Sunday of alleged racist vandalism along the Bethesda Trolley Trail. Hate has no place in our community," tweeted Ariana Kelly (D-Md). "I have heard from a number of constituents this AM about white nationalist vandalism along the Bethesda Trolley Trail. I'm sharing a modified image below. Police are involved," Kelly wrote.
Should teachers be allowed to tell parents if their kids are LGBTQ+? Youngkin weighs in
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — In several school districts in Virginia, teachers are strictly prohibited from informing parents of their kids’ sexual orientation and gender identity without the student’s permission. For instance, if a Fairfax County or Loudoun County student identifies as transgender at school, teachers aren’t allowed...
