starlocalmedia.com

End of an era: after Lewisville Fishing Barge closes, council votes to terminate contract

In its Monday meeting, the Lewisville City Council approved an early termination of a concession contract between the city and Lewisville Fishing Barge. While the contract was originally slated to expire in April 2025, city documents cited a November 2021 inspection by the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers wherein officials ordered an evacuation “due to unsafe conditions.” The barge has remained closed to the public ever since, prompting its owners to announce its closure in April.
starlocalmedia.com

Allen awarded Keep Texas Beautiful Governor’s Community Achievement Award

For the third time in ten years, the city of Allen has received the Keep Texas Beautiful Governor’s Community Achievement Award. The award was presented to Keep Allen Beautiful for its citywide efforts in litter prevention, cleanup, solid waste management, community education, beautification and improvement. The award comes with a $290,000 prize to be used in local roadway and median landscaping projects. Allen also won the award in 2012 and 2016.
ALLEN, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Residents Asked to Conserve Water

High temperatures and a lack of rain this summer have led Plano officials to extend the city’s water conservation measures into September. Plano Mayor John Muns asked residents to “increase their water conservation efforts by reducing watering times by 2 minutes in each sprinkler zone through September 15.”
PLANO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Plano focuses on safety, service and quality of life as it develops its community improvement program

As Plano continues finalizing its budget, its community improvement program for the 2022-23 fiscal year is focusing primarily on safety, service and quality of life, according to City Planner Evan Garcia. Plano’s Planning and Zoning Commission heard from four departments, each talking about current and approaching renovation projects to improve...
PLANO, TX
CBS DFW

Firm identifies 565 potentially illegal short-term rental properties in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — A firm hired by Fort Worth has identified 565 properties that are possibly operating illegally as short-term rentals.According to the report released on August 2 by Deckard Technologies Inc., 814 properties across Fort Worth were identified as short-term rentals. Just 68 of those properties were operating legally; 565 were potentially in violation of the law.Short-term rentals, properties available for rent only up to 29 days, are allowed to operate in mixed-use and, with a proper license, most industrial and commercial zones districts. They are not allowed in residential districts.A Fort Worth spokesperson said it plans on hiring a firm to register legal short-term rentals and collect hotel occupancy taxes from them. The city council will be briefed about registration and zoning options on August 16.More information about short-term rentals, including current and proposed laws, can be found on the city's website. Residents can submit feedback on short-term rentals on ThoughtExchange or sign up to speak at a meeting. 
FORT WORTH, TX
murphymonitor.com

Grocery store, food truck park approved

The Murphy Planning and Zoning Commission held two public hearings and considered a site plan during the Monday, July 25, meeting. The first public hearing was to amend the Murphy Marketplace planned development to permit a grocery store. Director of Community and Economic Development Jared Mayfield said the planned development...
MURPHY, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Mesquite Police Department acquires virtual training system

The Mesquite Police Department has a new tool to assist with training officers to deal with high stress and critical incidents. The system by VirTra utilizes a 300-degree reality-based training simulator with high quality video and audio that tests officers’ reactions to various situations. The VirTra-300 system was implemented with the goal of helping prepare both veteran officers and new recruits for real-life incidents. Each real-world training simulation has realistic use of force scenarios that provide an in-depth look into human performance with viable feedback.
MESQUITE, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Prosper launches new council meeting live stream option

The Town of Prosper has launched a new way for the community to watch live Council meetings. This new Swagit video streaming platform was acquired this fiscal year to enable live streaming and video recordings of Council meetings and other public meetings held in the Town’s Council Chambers. Until now, the Town has utilized Zoom as its live stream option, but was not able to provide video recordings of meetings. Not only does this new Swagit service offer live stream tune-in but also records meetings, integrates the video with the Council agenda and bookmarks video clips making it easier to navigate to specific agenda items. This software will greatly enhance the quality, transparency and ease of participating in the Town’s hybrid meetings.
PROSPER, TX
inforney.com

Wage increases, overtime expand Dallas public safety spending

(The Center Square) - Two sergeants in the Dallas Police Department each made more than $242,000 in 2021, placing them among the city's 10 highest-paid employees. Overtime is embedded in the jobs of public safety employees throughout the country. Fire and police budgets can account for the majority of city spending. Dallas had 62% of general fund expenditures in the fiscal year 2020-21 go to public safety.
DALLAS, TX
irvingweekly.com

Irving Council Approves Tax Exemption Raise for Seniors and Disabled Residents

With rising property values impacting residents, the Irving City Council began examining ways it could provide some relief to homeowners. On June 30, the City Council approved increasing the existing over 65/disabled person exemption from $45,000 to $50,000 for Fiscal Year 2022-23. This exemption allows eligible homeowners to exclude a portion of their home’s value from assessment, reducing their tax bill. The exemption increase takes effect for property tax bills to be issued this fall and due in January.
starlocalmedia.com

Plano ISD addresses school security for upcoming school year

At a Tuesday Plano ISD Board of Trustees meeting, Selenda Anderson, deputy superintendent over leadership and operations, presented some key discussion points including lunches, safety and health as the school district nears the first day of classes on Wednesday, Aug. 10. Anderson said that parents will need to fill out...
PLANO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Plano ISD names seven new principals

New campus administrative appointments made over the summer were introduced to the Board of Trustees at an Aug. 2 school board meeting. The district has welcomed seven new principal appointees and 34 newly appointed assistant principals.
PLANO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

The Colony/Little Elm business briefs: pizza, car wash and more.

575 Pizzeria, an Amarillo-based restaurant, is moving forward with its construction of its upcoming location in Little Elm’s Lakefront district. The Neapolitan pizzeria and craft beer and wine bar will occupy two stories in the same building as Tiff’s Treats and include outdoor rooftop seating.
LITTLE ELM, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Local Creamery Plano now open on Preston Road

Local Creamery Plano offers ice cream cones, sundaes and more. (Courtesy Local Creamery Plano) Ice cream shop Local Creamery Plano opened July 14 at 5805 Preston Road, Ste. 598, Plano. The shop is locally owned by Lane and Brooke Bauer and serves treats such as ice cream sandwiches, cones and sundaes with vegan and dairy-free options available. On Aug. 6, the business will host a grand opening celebration starting at noon with live music, police cars and fire trucks, face painting, balloon animals and more family-friendly activities. https://www.facebook.com/localcreameryplano.

