End of an era: after Lewisville Fishing Barge closes, council votes to terminate contract
In its Monday meeting, the Lewisville City Council approved an early termination of a concession contract between the city and Lewisville Fishing Barge. While the contract was originally slated to expire in April 2025, city documents cited a November 2021 inspection by the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers wherein officials ordered an evacuation “due to unsafe conditions.” The barge has remained closed to the public ever since, prompting its owners to announce its closure in April.
One Preston Station in Celina goes vertical, aims to provide 'southern gateway' to downtown
A project that aims to provide a “southern gateway” to Celina’s downtown is going vertical. At the beginning of August, Washington D.C.-based real estate firm J Street Companies announced that its One Preston Station project in Celina had gone vertical. The announcement comes after the firm broke ground on the project in July 2021.
Allen awarded Keep Texas Beautiful Governor’s Community Achievement Award
For the third time in ten years, the city of Allen has received the Keep Texas Beautiful Governor’s Community Achievement Award. The award was presented to Keep Allen Beautiful for its citywide efforts in litter prevention, cleanup, solid waste management, community education, beautification and improvement. The award comes with a $290,000 prize to be used in local roadway and median landscaping projects. Allen also won the award in 2012 and 2016.
Local Residents Asked to Conserve Water
High temperatures and a lack of rain this summer have led Plano officials to extend the city’s water conservation measures into September. Plano Mayor John Muns asked residents to “increase their water conservation efforts by reducing watering times by 2 minutes in each sprinkler zone through September 15.”
Plano focuses on safety, service and quality of life as it develops its community improvement program
As Plano continues finalizing its budget, its community improvement program for the 2022-23 fiscal year is focusing primarily on safety, service and quality of life, according to City Planner Evan Garcia. Plano’s Planning and Zoning Commission heard from four departments, each talking about current and approaching renovation projects to improve...
Firm identifies 565 potentially illegal short-term rental properties in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — A firm hired by Fort Worth has identified 565 properties that are possibly operating illegally as short-term rentals.According to the report released on August 2 by Deckard Technologies Inc., 814 properties across Fort Worth were identified as short-term rentals. Just 68 of those properties were operating legally; 565 were potentially in violation of the law.Short-term rentals, properties available for rent only up to 29 days, are allowed to operate in mixed-use and, with a proper license, most industrial and commercial zones districts. They are not allowed in residential districts.A Fort Worth spokesperson said it plans on hiring a firm to register legal short-term rentals and collect hotel occupancy taxes from them. The city council will be briefed about registration and zoning options on August 16.More information about short-term rentals, including current and proposed laws, can be found on the city's website. Residents can submit feedback on short-term rentals on ThoughtExchange or sign up to speak at a meeting.
Grocery store, food truck park approved
The Murphy Planning and Zoning Commission held two public hearings and considered a site plan during the Monday, July 25, meeting. The first public hearing was to amend the Murphy Marketplace planned development to permit a grocery store. Director of Community and Economic Development Jared Mayfield said the planned development...
Mesquite Police Department acquires virtual training system
The Mesquite Police Department has a new tool to assist with training officers to deal with high stress and critical incidents. The system by VirTra utilizes a 300-degree reality-based training simulator with high quality video and audio that tests officers’ reactions to various situations. The VirTra-300 system was implemented with the goal of helping prepare both veteran officers and new recruits for real-life incidents. Each real-world training simulation has realistic use of force scenarios that provide an in-depth look into human performance with viable feedback.
Prosper launches new council meeting live stream option
The Town of Prosper has launched a new way for the community to watch live Council meetings. This new Swagit video streaming platform was acquired this fiscal year to enable live streaming and video recordings of Council meetings and other public meetings held in the Town’s Council Chambers. Until now, the Town has utilized Zoom as its live stream option, but was not able to provide video recordings of meetings. Not only does this new Swagit service offer live stream tune-in but also records meetings, integrates the video with the Council agenda and bookmarks video clips making it easier to navigate to specific agenda items. This software will greatly enhance the quality, transparency and ease of participating in the Town’s hybrid meetings.
Wage increases, overtime expand Dallas public safety spending
(The Center Square) - Two sergeants in the Dallas Police Department each made more than $242,000 in 2021, placing them among the city's 10 highest-paid employees. Overtime is embedded in the jobs of public safety employees throughout the country. Fire and police budgets can account for the majority of city spending. Dallas had 62% of general fund expenditures in the fiscal year 2020-21 go to public safety.
Our Neighbors: Our local growers need your help, support as they battle tough summer conditions
I know, I know... you are tired of reading articles and watching weather reports each day about how hot it is outside. We all get it, right: it's been one of the hottest and driest summers on record here in North Texas. This year ranks right up there with 1980 and 2011, and there is still barely any relief in sight as we near the middle of August.
Irving Council Approves Tax Exemption Raise for Seniors and Disabled Residents
With rising property values impacting residents, the Irving City Council began examining ways it could provide some relief to homeowners. On June 30, the City Council approved increasing the existing over 65/disabled person exemption from $45,000 to $50,000 for Fiscal Year 2022-23. This exemption allows eligible homeowners to exclude a portion of their home’s value from assessment, reducing their tax bill. The exemption increase takes effect for property tax bills to be issued this fall and due in January.
Plano ISD addresses school security for upcoming school year
At a Tuesday Plano ISD Board of Trustees meeting, Selenda Anderson, deputy superintendent over leadership and operations, presented some key discussion points including lunches, safety and health as the school district nears the first day of classes on Wednesday, Aug. 10. Anderson said that parents will need to fill out...
Celina ISD announces Board of Trustees vacancy, appointment applications due Aug. 12
The Celina ISD School Board will be looking to appoint a new member due to a vacancy, the district announced Friday. According to Celina ISD, the district's Board President, Todd Snyder, resigned from his Place 7 position during a July 25 board meeting.
Coppell business briefs: Federal Reserve of Dallas official speaking at Chamber event
The Coppell Chamber of Commerce will host a “State of the Economy” luncheon at the Coppell Arts Center on Thursday, Sept. 8. The event will include speaker Christopher Slijk, an associate economist at the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas.
Plano ISD names seven new principals
New campus administrative appointments made over the summer were introduced to the Board of Trustees at an Aug. 2 school board meeting. The district has welcomed seven new principal appointees and 34 newly appointed assistant principals.
Need a hand? The Colony Cares' Tool Lending Program helps residents overcome one big hurdle in home repairs.
Ever do handy work in your home, only to realize you need to make a quick run to the hardware story to acquire a part you'll never use again? Or maybe you don't have a lawnmower, and you don't want to pay a lawn care service just to remain in good standing with your HOA.
The Colony/Little Elm business briefs: pizza, car wash and more.
575 Pizzeria, an Amarillo-based restaurant, is moving forward with its construction of its upcoming location in Little Elm’s Lakefront district. The Neapolitan pizzeria and craft beer and wine bar will occupy two stories in the same building as Tiff’s Treats and include outdoor rooftop seating.
School spirit was on display as McKinney Chamber of Commerce welcomes new teachers to the McKinney ISD school district
McKinney ISD school spirit was on full display in the halls and auditorium of McKinney High School Wednesday morning for the McKinney Chamber of Commerce 2022 MISD New Teacher Breakfast. During the event, new McKinney ISD teachers were able to visit with vendor booths from local businesses and organizations before...
Local Creamery Plano now open on Preston Road
Local Creamery Plano offers ice cream cones, sundaes and more. (Courtesy Local Creamery Plano) Ice cream shop Local Creamery Plano opened July 14 at 5805 Preston Road, Ste. 598, Plano. The shop is locally owned by Lane and Brooke Bauer and serves treats such as ice cream sandwiches, cones and sundaes with vegan and dairy-free options available. On Aug. 6, the business will host a grand opening celebration starting at noon with live music, police cars and fire trucks, face painting, balloon animals and more family-friendly activities. https://www.facebook.com/localcreameryplano.
