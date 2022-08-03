ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox4news.com

CPAC 2022: Straw poll shows Donald Trump as top pick for presidential nomination

DALLAS - Former President Donald Trump is the overwhelming choice to be the next presidential nominees of Republicans attending the Conservative Political Action Conference in Downtown Dallas. In a straw poll, 69% of those attending want him to be the party's presidential nominee in 2024. Florida Governor Ron Desantis was...
fox4news.com

18-wheeler stuck under I-35E bridge causes large backup in Dallas

DALLAS, Texas - Traffic was backed up more than usual on I-35E on Friday after an 18-wheeler got stuck underneath a bridge in Dallas. The Dallas Sheriff's Office tells Fox 4 they received a call for a major wreck around 11:24 a.m. on Friday. The tractor trailer was completely stopped...
fox4news.com

Infant found dead at Rowlett home, leading to standoff with father

ROWLETT, Texas - Rowlett police said an 8-month-old boy was found dead at a home Friday night, which lead to a standoff with the child’s father, who was later taken into custody. This started at 7 p.m., when officers were called out to a welfare check in the 3000...
fox4news.com

'Honor Killings' Trial: Investigators detail how they found Yaser Said

DALLAS - The Yaser Said trial wrapped up its first week of testimony on Friday. Said is accused of murdering his two teenage daughters, Amina and Sarah, in 2008. Prosecutors claim Said murdered the girls inside his cab in Irving because was upset that his children were dating. Police previously...
fox4news.com

Driver dies in fiery crash in Dallas

DALLAS - One person died in a fiery car crash Friday night in Dallas. The wreck happened just before 10 p.m., in the 7100 block of East Grand Avenue. Police said the driver of a blue 2010 Chevy Camaro lost control, crossed over the left curb, and went into the grass median.
fox4news.com

2 men found fatally shot outside Dallas home

DALLAS - Dallas police found two men shot to death outside a home in the Pleasant Grove area late Friday night. The shooting happened just before 11 p.m., in the 8600 block of Woodcastle Drive. Responding officers found 67-year-old David Blair and 61-year-old Johnny Blair with multiple gunshot wounds. They...
fox4news.com

Police investigating fatal stabbing in Downtown Dallas

DALLAS - Police are investigating a stabbing that left a man dead in Downtown Dallas Sunday afternoon. The stabbing happened just after 4 p.m., in the 200 block of S. Field Street. Responding officers found a man who had been stabbed. He was taken to a local hospital, where he...
