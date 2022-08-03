Read on www.fox4news.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
While in Texas, Former President Donald Trump Said We May Have to Do it AgainTom HandyDallas, TX
Beto promises to increase the minimum wage, "when we win"Ash JurbergTexas State
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Dallas Homeowners Could See Biggest Tax Rate Reduction As Part of Budget ProposalLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Thousands Fill AT&T Stadium for Back-to-School KickoffLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Related
fox4news.com
CPAC 2022: Straw poll shows Donald Trump as top pick for presidential nomination
DALLAS - Former President Donald Trump is the overwhelming choice to be the next presidential nominees of Republicans attending the Conservative Political Action Conference in Downtown Dallas. In a straw poll, 69% of those attending want him to be the party's presidential nominee in 2024. Florida Governor Ron Desantis was...
fox4news.com
18-wheeler stuck under I-35E bridge causes large backup in Dallas
DALLAS, Texas - Traffic was backed up more than usual on I-35E on Friday after an 18-wheeler got stuck underneath a bridge in Dallas. The Dallas Sheriff's Office tells Fox 4 they received a call for a major wreck around 11:24 a.m. on Friday. The tractor trailer was completely stopped...
fox4news.com
Infant found dead at Rowlett home, leading to standoff with father
ROWLETT, Texas - Rowlett police said an 8-month-old boy was found dead at a home Friday night, which lead to a standoff with the child’s father, who was later taken into custody. This started at 7 p.m., when officers were called out to a welfare check in the 3000...
fox4news.com
'Honor Killings' Trial: Investigators detail how they found Yaser Said
DALLAS - The Yaser Said trial wrapped up its first week of testimony on Friday. Said is accused of murdering his two teenage daughters, Amina and Sarah, in 2008. Prosecutors claim Said murdered the girls inside his cab in Irving because was upset that his children were dating. Police previously...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox4news.com
Driver dies in fiery crash in Dallas
DALLAS - One person died in a fiery car crash Friday night in Dallas. The wreck happened just before 10 p.m., in the 7100 block of East Grand Avenue. Police said the driver of a blue 2010 Chevy Camaro lost control, crossed over the left curb, and went into the grass median.
fox4news.com
Former Richardson mayor, husband gets 6 years for bribery and tax fraud
RICHARDSON, Texas - A former mayor of Richardson will head to prison for corruption while she was in office. Laura Jordan and her now-husband, Mark Jordan, got six-year federal sentences for bribery and tax fraud. She was known as Laura Maczka when she was elected mayor in 2013. He was...
fox4news.com
'Honor Killings' Trial: Prosecution expected to rest case against Yaser Said
DALLAS - The trial for Yaser Said, who is accused of murdering his two teenage daughters in 2008, is set to continue into its second week on Monday. Prosecutors are expected to rest their case against Said, who was caught after being on the run for 12 years following the deaths of his daughters, Sarah and Amina.
fox4news.com
2 men found fatally shot outside Dallas home
DALLAS - Dallas police found two men shot to death outside a home in the Pleasant Grove area late Friday night. The shooting happened just before 11 p.m., in the 8600 block of Woodcastle Drive. Responding officers found 67-year-old David Blair and 61-year-old Johnny Blair with multiple gunshot wounds. They...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox4news.com
Dallas property taxes rates could see biggest cut in decades, but many could still pay more
DALLAS - Homeowners in Dallas could see the largest cut to their property tax rate in decades. As part of the Dallas's new budget, city manager T.C. Broadnax proposed a property tax cut of 2.75 cents per $100 valuation. If passed, the average Dallas homeowner a $410,000 dollar home would...
fox4news.com
VIDEO: Man confronts suspect who was stealing catalytic converter in Dallas
DALLAS - A Dallas man confronted a suspect who appeared to be in the middle of stealing a catalytic converter from his van last week. This was all caught on video, and police are now searching for the suspect. "I see a guy waking around the van and he’s starting...
fox4news.com
Child among 3 dead in crash with suspected drunk wrong-way driver in Seagoville
SEAGOVILLE, Texas - A child and two women were killed in a head-on crash in Seagoville early Sunday morning in which police suspect the other driver involved was intoxicated. The wreck happened just after 1 a.m., when Crandall police were called about a wrong-way driver on US Highway 175. Officers...
fox4news.com
Police investigating fatal stabbing in Downtown Dallas
DALLAS - Police are investigating a stabbing that left a man dead in Downtown Dallas Sunday afternoon. The stabbing happened just after 4 p.m., in the 200 block of S. Field Street. Responding officers found a man who had been stabbed. He was taken to a local hospital, where he...
Comments / 0