A new leader, a new era at San Bernardino High School

Read on iecn.com
Sam
3d ago
Well, shes got her work cut out for her, thats for sure. The school is ranked 737th in the state, and 5021 nationally. California as a state is ranked nationally as in 36th place of 50, 14 places from dead last. California was ranked in the number 1 spot for many years, but no more. Under the one party rule of Gavin and the Democrat Party the entire gamut of ingredients that make up the quality of life has taken a virtual nose dive and hasn’t hit bottom yet.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Corona, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorCorona, CA
Moreno Valley, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorMoreno Valley, CA
3 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
University of La Verne Joins Grow With Google's HSI Career Readiness ProgramUniversity of La VerneLos Angeles County, CA
Related
Riverside Community College District will require indoor masking, lifting vaccine mandate
The Riverside Community College District (RCCD) voted on Tuesday to lift its COVID-19 vaccine mandate, which will go into effect at all district facilities. That includes Riverside City College, Moreno Valley College, and Norco College. In a press release, RCCD chancellor Wolde-Ab Isaac said that it was time to remove...
Back-to-school fair in Riverside provides students in need with plenty of resources for school
The event was held on the grounds of Harvest Christian Fellowship Church, which turned its parking lot into a one-stop-shop for students and their families.
recordgazette.net
Antiquated girls gym and the protest it caused
Standing regally in the middle of a bucolic campus and bathed in white, is the Redlands High School Girls Gymnasium. Completed in December of 1936, the edifice is a testament to a bygone era. It conjures images of girls in long dresses dribbling the ball three times (and no more) before passing. That was decades before the shot clock, the 3-point shot, and Title IX.
centraloregondaily.com
Bend North falls 10-1 in Little League World Series regional game
The Bend North Little League team lost a tough one today in San Bernardino, CA 10-1. It was the their first game in the Northwest Region Tournament for a chance to advance to the Little League Baseball World Series. They faced a team from Bonney Lake, WA in the Saturday...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thedesertreview.com
Barstow College is one of ten colleges to participate in C.A.D.E.N.C.E
Barstow College is one of ten colleges to participate in C.A.D.E.N.C.E. BARSTOW -- Barstow Community College has been selected out of 10 community colleges to participate in the California Advanced Defense Ecosystems & National Consortia Effort (CADENCE). CADENCE is a part of a larger statewide project aimed to help seek a qualified workforce to assist with Department of Defense projects by focusing on local Career & Technical Education (CTE) and economic growth in their local community. Funding for the CADENCE project comes from a $275,000 grant received by The Centers for Applied Competitive Technologies (CACT).
iebusinessdaily.com
Corona building is future home of private school
A freestanding building in Corona will be home to a Montessori School. The structure, at 4180 Green River Road, was bought for $2.8 million by an Inland Empire investor who wished to remain anonymous, according to Progressive Real Estate Partners in Rancho Cucamonga. The seller was an Orange County investor...
iecn.com
City, partners break ground on supportive housing project
Redlands Mayor Paul Barich joined Shangri-La Industries and Step Up on Second Street Thursday, Aug. 4, to break ground on the former Good Nite Inn, creating 99 units of supportive housing for the City’s most vulnerable population. This collaborative partnership represents a significant investment in new housing and service options as part of the City’s commitment to tackling the homelessness crisis.
KCRA.com
'We are on our way': Rocklin team blazes path to Little League World Series
ROCKLIN, Calif. — The Tri City Little League All-Stars pack their bags and bats for San Bernardino for the West Regional, the final tournament before the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. “It’s once in a lifetime and not a lot of teams get to go down to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fontana Herald News
Library Luau will take place in Fontana on Aug. 9
A Library Luau will take place at the Lewis Library and Technology Center in Fontana on Tuesday, Aug. 9 from 4 to 7 p.m. Families will be able to enjoy a variety of fun-filled crafts, a balloon artist, face painter, a special character visit, and more. Visitors should bring their...
‘I was prettier before I walked in his office’: Garden Grove woman rues procedures performed by allegedly unlicensed doctor
A Garden Grove woman is speaking out after charges were announced against a man the Orange County District Attorney’s Office said posed as a doctor to perform invasive cosmetic procedures. The woman, who goes by Monica, said she wanted a touch-up in May and found Dr. Elias Renteria on Google. “A week later, I couldn’t […]
nypressnews.com
Salvador Avila, bracero turned Mexican restaurant baron, dies at 99
One day during the 1970s, Maria Elena Avila served her family some artichokes. She, her siblings and parents had found success with their family restaurant, Avila’s El Ranchito in Huntington Park, and were beginning to expand into Long Beach and Orange County. But the years of struggle and sacrifice...
iebusinessdaily.com
San Bernardino park to get overhaul
San Bernardino will spend nearly $1 million upgrading one of its parks. Sal Saavedra Field, a 2.2-acre facility at 780 Roberds Ave. N, will get new fences, bleachers, parking amenities and a new scoreboard, according to a statement on the city’s website. The westside park’s building and baseball field...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fontana Herald News
Cardenas Markets will give students free backpacks filled with school supplies on Aug. 6
Cardenas Markets, one of the largest Hispanic grocery chains in the country, will help local students prepare for the new school year by providing them with free backpacks filled with school supplies. On Saturday, Aug. 6, beginning at 8 a.m., all Cardenas Markets and Los Altos Ranch Markets store locations...
San Bernardino airport opens for commercial passengers, with flights to San Francisco and Utah
San Bernardino International Airport for the first time is opening up for commercial passengers, with Breeze Airways offering flights to San Francisco and Provo, Utah.
Fontana Herald News
S.B. County voters will decide whether they want to secede from state; Fontana mayor likes the idea
After receiving input from some constituents, the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors voted on Aug. 3 to put an extraordinary measure on the November ballot that would allow voters to decide whether they want the county to secede from California. The succession idea is very unlikely to be implemented,...
thedesertreview.com
Riverside County hires firm for North Shore revitalization project
RIVERSIDE – Riverside County hired an engineering company to prepare the engineering and final design of a Salton Sea revitalization project in the community of North Shore, the first major project for the Riverside County northern portion of the Salton Sea, according to a recent press release. The Riverside...
Storms to bring 1st chance of rain in months to LA, San Diego areas
The North American monsoon will fuel showers and thunderstorms over Southern California in the coming days, but the storms could bring added dangers to the drought-stricken landscape. An uptick in moisture related to the North American monsoon might be enough to bring general thunderstorms to interior Southern California in the...
z1077fm.com
MONKEYPOX RESOURCES FOR SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY
On Tuesday (August 2), Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in California over the spread of monkeypox. Los Angeles County quickly followed suit, declaring their own state of emergency. Though cases of the disease have been confirmed in San Bernardino and Riverside Counties, neither government body has yet to declare an emergency. According to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are more than 1000 cases of monkeypox in California.
Man Found Hanging From Tree in Whittier Narrows Wednesday Morning
An unidentified man in his 50s was found hanging from a tree near Whittier Narrows Recreation Area in the San Gabriel Valley yesterday morning, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner confirmed with L.A. TACO. The man was pronounced dead at 6:45 AM in the 700 block of South Santa Anita Avenue in South El Monte. The coroner’s office said that the deceased’s identity is pending notification of next of kin.
CBS News
Southern California woman arrested on suspicion of poisoning husband
IRVINE — Police have arrested a Southern California woman for allegedly poisoning her husband. Police in the Orange County city of Irvine say a man reported Thursday that he believed he was being poisoned by his wife of 10 years after he grew ill over the course of a month.
Comments / 1