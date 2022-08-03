A new leader, a new era at San Bernardino High School

Barstow College is one of ten colleges to participate in C.A.D.E.N.C.E. BARSTOW -- Barstow Community College has been selected out of 10 community colleges to participate in the California Advanced Defense Ecosystems & National Consortia Effort (CADENCE). CADENCE is a part of a larger statewide project aimed to help seek a qualified workforce to assist with Department of Defense projects by focusing on local Career & Technical Education (CTE) and economic growth in their local community. Funding for the CADENCE project comes from a $275,000 grant received by The Centers for Applied Competitive Technologies (CACT).

BARSTOW, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO