Indiana man dies in motorcycle crash on Blue Ridge Parkway

wbiw.com
Bartholomew County officials are mourning the loss of a long-time county employee
COLUMBUS – Bartholomew County officials are mourning the loss of a long-time county employee who was killed Saturday afternoon in a car accident on State Road 129. According to Indiana State Police reports, 66-year-old Lenord “Ray” Sheldon Jr. of Elizabethtown was pronounced dead at the scene. Sheldon worked in the Bartholomew County Surveyor’s Office for more than 30 years.
Police change account of crash killing Indiana Rep. Walorski
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Police have changed their description of the crash that killed Indiana Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, saying Thursday that it was the SUV in which she was a passenger that crossed a state highway’s centerline and caused the head-on collision. Walorski and two members of...
‘Indiana state law says I can kill you’ Bartholomew County prosecutor faces charges after intimidation complaints
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — Bartholomew County’s prosecutor is facing charges after the Indiana State Police heard complaints from his neighbor, who alleged he threatened his life on Mother’s Day. In a probable cause affidavit unsealed Thursday, a detective with the Indiana State Police said they spoke with William Nash’s neighbors who said they were concerned […]
WTHI
Blood on the playground: Court documents reveal more about shooting at Davis Park Elementary outdoor basketball court
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about a Sunday night murder at a Terre Haute elementary school that led to the arrest of a Lafayette, Indiana, man. On Tuesday, the Lafayette Police Department arrested 20-year-old Kole Hughes. Hughes is accused of killing 22-year-old Quincy Rogers-Porter at Davis...
2 overnight crashes claim 2 lives
INDIANAPOLIS – Two people have died after separate crashes early Saturday morning. The first came in Boone County just after midnight when a single vehicle accident claimed a life of one individual, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office. The accident occurred on I-865 in between Zionsville Road and Cooper Road in Boone County. Police […]
953wiki.com
Madison Police Arrest Two on Drug Charges Following Theft of Golf Cart
Both have the presumption of innocences until otherwise proven guilty. July 29, 2022, @ approximately 10:57 AM Madison Police investigated a reported golf cart theft from the area of Vaughn Drive, near Poplar Street. At approximately 12:30 PM (same date) Madison Police Detective Shawn Scudder located the stolen golf cart,...
There are Catacombs Under Indianapolis – This is What They Look Like
Did you know that running underneath central Indiana are some rather eerie catacombs? It's true, and you can even tour them. Typically, when you think of catacombs you think of Europe. My mind instantly goes to places like France, and I think about the Paris Catacombs. While the catacombs under Indianapolis aren't quite as old, and they aren't home to any bones (that we know of), they still have a lot of history running through them.
The bodies of a missing man and his 3 children are found in an Indianapolis pond
INDIANAPOLIS — The bodies of a man and his three young children who vanished last week after leaving for a fishing trip were found along with a submerged car in the pond where they were headed, authorities said Wednesday. The bodies discovered Tuesday night are those of Kyle Moorman,...
Five Days Ago, a Father Took His 3 Young Children on a Fishing Trip. They Haven’t Been Seen Since.
Kyle Moorman and his three children vanished on July 6, 2022.WRTV. On Wednesday, July 6, 2022, 27-year-old father Kyle Moorman told his loved ones that he was taking his three young children on a short trip.
Indianapolis mom accused of transporting twin babies in milk crate attached to bicycle
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman is accused of placing her 2-month-old twins in a milk crate and attaching it to her bicycle, authorities said. Blossum Nicole Kirby, 35, of Indianapolis, was charged with two counts of neglect of a dependent, according to Marion County online court records. Officers with...
