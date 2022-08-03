Read on knoxradio.com
New information in Isaak death at State Penitentiary, investigations ongoing
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – Due to pending investigations, there is limited new information available regarding the circumstances surrounding the death by suicide of Chad Isaak at the North Dakota State Penitentiary in Bismarck over the weekend. Isaak was serving four concurrent life sentences in the shooting and stabbing deaths of four people at a property management company in Mandan in 2019.
Police searching for suspects after McLean County incident Friday night
MCLEAN COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - A McLean County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson says around 11:25 p.m. Friday deputies tried to make a traffic stop near Underwood, but suspects fled in their vehicle and then ran into a cornfield near the Falkirk area. As of Saturday evening, the Sheriff’s Office does...
Bismarck man dies while held in Minnesota jail
BENSON, Minn. (KFGO) – The Swift County Sheriff’s Office in southwestern Minnesota says an inmate from Bismarck died in the county jail following his arrest for drunken driving. He’s identified as 45-year-old William Delmore. Delmore died early Tuesday after his Monday arrest by Benson police. The Midwest Medical...
Woman crashes into a house in Bismarck, fentanyl could be the cause of it all
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Fentanyl has been an ongoing issue nationwide and has hit home here in North Dakota more and more. On Tuesday, Bismarck police got a call saying a driver crashed her car into a house, and that fentanyl was involved. “So what the officers were told when they arrived on scene is […]
Chad Isaak trial one year later: What happened in court on August 4, 2021
Introduction In April 2019, four people were killed in Mandan in what is considered one of North Dakota’s more notorious crimes. Several days later, Chad Isaak of Washburn was arrested and charged with the murders. After two years of court procedures and delays, Isaak’s trial finally began on August 2, 2021. Jury selection took two […]
Officials: North Dakota murderer kills himself in prison
BISMARCK, N.D. — A man who was serving life sentences for killing four people at a North Dakota business in what authorities say was one of the state’s most gruesome crimes has killed himself in prison, authorities said. The North Dakota Highway Patrol said a trooper was called...
Man driving ATV struck by train near Mandan
MANDAN, N.D. (KFGO) – A Bismarck man was seriously injured when the ATV he was driving was hit by a train northwest of Mandan. The State Patrol says the 32-year-old man was struck at a private rail crossing on a gravel road. The train was moving at about 25 mph. The ATV driver was traveling in a field when the driver crossed the tracks.
Morton county train and ATV injury crash
The driver of the ATV, a 32-year-old man, sustained serious injuries and was transported to Sanford Hospital.
North Dakota Man Found Dead In Swift County, MN Jail Cell
SWIFT CO., Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) — The death of a man from Bismarck is under investigation at the Swift County jail in Benson, Minnesota. The sheriff’s office says 45-year-old William Delmore was arrested Monday by Benson police for driving while impaired. Delmore died in his cell Tuesday morning. An...
Dickinson’s domestic violence shelter sees increase in usage
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Dickinson’s Domestic Violence and Rape Crisis Center reported they’ve noticed an increase in usage. The site manager said they had an influx of people needing shelter this week. They need more food and supplies to meet demand. The manager says they’re really wanting laundry...
Bismarck man hit by a train, seriously injured
MORTON COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - A 32-year-old man from Bismarck is in the hospital with serious injuries after he was hit by a Burlington Northern Santa Fe train. According to a spokesperson with the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the man was driving an ATV on a gravel road along a private field in Morton County.
Bismarck man sentenced to eight years for manslaughter in distracted driving case
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge sentenced a Bismarck man to eight years in prison for manslaughter in a distracted driving case. A jury found Timothy McLaughlin guilty of manslaughter and two counts of aggravated reckless driving in March. Prosecutors say in July 2020, he was using his cell phone to search the internet and text when he failed to yield to traffic in front of him, which stopped for another crash on I-94 near Sterling.
Breaking: Convicted Murderer, Chad Isaak, Dead In Prison
48-year-old Chad Isaak was found dead yesterday evening (July, 31st) at 5:44pm, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol. A joint statement was released by NDHP and the DOCR, indicating that officers had been called to the North Dakota State Penitentiary after a resident caused self-harm. The resident was identified...
BEK TV features Dakota Taxidermy August 7th
(Steele, ND) – Dakota Taxidermy of Bismarck, ND will be featured on Made Local North Dakota this Sunday, August 7. The feature will run in the last segment of BEK TV’s program “No Apologies”, which begins at 8pm CT. It can be viewed live on BEK TV or online at https://www.bek.news/noapologies, and it can be watched any time in the online archives at https://www.bek.news/madelocalnd.
Porcupine, ND man pleads not guilty in Bismarck gas station attack
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) – A Porcupine, ND, man accused of running over a Bismarck gas station employee with a car has pleaded not guilty to aggravated assault. A Landers Conoco employee told police he chased after a woman he saw shoplift a soda in May. He said he attempted to stop the car she was in by leaning through an open window when Seth DuBray, 25, began reversing the car. The employee said DuBray accelerated and threw him to the ground before looking him in the eyes, accelerating towards him again, and crashing into the store.
Chad Isaak’s death comes near the anniversary of his 2021 murder trial
MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — The death of convicted murderer Chad Isaak comes at the one-year anniversary of his 2021 trial for the killings of four people at the RJR Maintenance and Management building in Mandan. Jury selection began August 2, 2021, at the Morton County Courthouse in Mandan. Judge David Reich presided over the trial. […]
Judge sentences Bismarck woman to one and a half years in prison in child death case
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge has sentenced a Bismarck woman to one and a half years in prison for child neglect after a baby died in her care. Prosecutors said 26-year-old Cassandra Black Elk was the sole adult at the scene where a three-week-old died in February. They say she had been intoxicated and in an altercation with the baby’s father who left the home a few hours before police arrived. She told police she swaddled the baby and went to sleep, but when she woke the baby was dead.
Flasher freshmen shares act of kindness at a 4-H contest
FLASHER, N.D. (KFYR) - After a tragedy, community members often step up to spread kindness. When Gentry Schmidt, a freshman at Flasher Public High School, heard about the tragic death of six-year-old Mabel Askay during the Mandan 4th of July Parade, she knew she wanted to help. This is one...
Construction crews unearth piece of downtown Bismarck History
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Construction on 4th Street in downtown Bismarck came to an abrupt halt on Wednesday after a discovery was made. Construction crews discovered remnants of trolley tracks as the City of Bismarck continues its construction project. According to Mark Halverson at the State Historical Society the trolley ran from what was then the McKenzie Hotel, up 4th street to the Capitol building. But the unearthed piece, didn’t quite match up.
The 2 Closest Drive-In Movie Theaters To BisMan Are Worth A Look
Drive-In movie theaters are about as rare as landlines these days. As rare as a payphone (I can't remember the last time I've seen one). Rare as a telephone answering machine (remember those?). Surprisingly you can still buy a telephone answering machine. See here. I have fond memories of going...
