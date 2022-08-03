The Only Way To Preorder The Genesis Mini 2 In North America

Read on www.svg.com
Related
Microsoft, Sony, Nintendo Have a Surprising New Console Rival
When most people think about the big names in the videogame industry, typically a few come to mind right away. Nintendo (NTDOF) , known for both its family-friendly entertainment and its staple franchises like "Super Mario Bros" and "The Legend of Zelda," is likely one of the first. Founded in 1889 as a playing-card company, Nintendo has been in the business the longest.
Former Xbox Exec Reveals The Truth About Console Wars
The famed "console wars" between Sony and Microsoft have been raging since the creation of the original Xbox. Now, PlayStation and Xbox fans are ready to defend their favorite companies, whether it's for the bragging rights about the better first-party studios, video game subscriptions, or working conditions. It's like a sports rivalry, except with consoles. One would think it's a happy accident based on the overlap between Sony and Microsoft's audiences. However, Peter Moore, former Microsoft VP, recently revealed it was more intentional.
The Best Year In Gaming History, According To Metacritic
Asking anyone what they think the best year was for video games can be like opening a can of worms. Of course, the topic will always be debated between individuals that vividly recall a winter spent with a favorite RPG or summer nights with friends crowded around a living room tv, but what does the industry at large say about the best year in gaming? It's easy to look through rose-tinted glasses and remember a favorite title the way you want to remember it, however it's much harder to argue with scores and reviews cemented by critics.
Twitter Is In Love With Pokemon's New Motorcycle Legendaries
The ninth generation of Pokemon is coming later this year with the release of "Pokemon Scarlet" and "Pokemon Violet" for the Nintendo Switch and it looks like the Legendaries are going to be wild. In the latest Pokemon Presents video, gamers got a look at the region of Paldea, the series' newest region. More excitingly, fans got a glimpse of the new Legendary Pokemon that will appear, and they're like nothing we've seen before.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bayonetta 3 Trinity Masquerade Edition: What's Included?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. First hitting shelves in 2009, "Bayonetta" wowed gamers with its tight controls and exciting rating system combat that similar to the "Devil May Cry" series. And that was no coincidence, as "Bayonetta" was the brainchild of "Devil May Cry" creator Hideki Kamiya (Per Platinumgames). But of course, it wasn't just the gameplay of "Bayonetta" that drew players in.
Complex
Nike’s Forgotten ‘Street Fighter’ Sneaker Emerges
A seemingly inconsequential, outlet-relegated sneaker gained new relevance this week, the full story of its video game-inspired design surfacing two years after it was produced. The shoe, a white pair of the Nike Air Force 1 dressed in blue accents, nods to Evo Moment #37, the extraordinary conclusion to a Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike game from 2004 that still stands as the most iconic moment in competitive fighting game history.
Discord bot AI image generator predicts the 'last selfie ever taken'
These visuals of our expected demise will haunt me forever.
dotesports.com
Sony plans to discontinue PS5 Accolades due to lack of player usage
The PlayStation 5 released a lot of new features when the console was first launched. Features like backward compatibility with older PlayStation games was a welcome addition from previous generations, but others like the Accolade system ended up falling flat. So flat that Sony has now decided to scrap its Accolade system altogether.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
techeblog.com
God of War Remake in Unreal Engine 5 Showcases What the Game Could Look Like on Next-Gen Consoles
TeaserPlay is back at it again, and this time, with a God of War remake in Unreal Engine 5. The main objective of this remake was to humanize Kratos’ face as much as possible, similar to what you saw in the eighth-installment released on April 20, 2018 for the PS4 / PC, while also bringing the camera a bit closer to the character.
Blizzard Responds To $100k Diablo Immortal Issue
"Diablo Immortal" is a mobile and PC game that's set between the events of "Diablo 2" and Diablo 3." While it's technically free-to-play, many players have quickly grown disillusioned with the pay-to-win growth mechanics that require them to either pump money into the game, or else suffer through the insufferably slow grind required to progress naturally. In fact, it was actually estimated that it would cost a user over $100,000 to fully upgrade a single character. This led to "Diablo Immortal" receiving a user score of .3 on Metacritic, the lowest score of any game Blizzard Entertainment has ever made and an unfortunate milestone to cross. But somehow, in spite of all this, continued success proves controversy isn't slowing "Diablo Immortal" down.
Everything We Learned From August's Pokemon Presents
There is no shortage of content when it comes to the "Pokémon" franchise. Throughout the media giant's history, fans have been treated to an assortment of content, ranging from television shows, to card collections, events, and of course video games. With such a broad range of news to share, the "Pokémon" franchise is worthy of its own big event akin to other events such as E3 or PlayStation's State of Play. This is achieved periodically with the "Pokémon Presents" stream, a one-stop shop for any and all important news regarding the future of the franchise.
Is Forspoken Coming To Xbox Series X And S?
"Forspoken" fans got terrible news when publisher Square Enix announced that the game would miss its May 25, 2022 release date. The situation grew even worse when "Forspoken" got hit by another big delay, pushing the launch all the way into January 2023 – a full eight months later than originally planned.
Bitcoin investor who 'accidentally threw away £149m worth of digital currency in Welsh landfill' asks to scour the site for hard drive using robot dogs and AI powered mechanical arm to sift 100,000 tons of rubbish
A computer engineer who claimed he accidentally threw his £149million Bitcoin fortune away is now plotting a £10million treasure hunt for the lost hard drive by scouring a landfill site. James Howells is set to ask Newport City Council if he can dig up the rubbish tip in...
The 66 Best PS2 Games Of All Time
The PlayStation brand has continually transformed over the last couple of decades, becoming a major force in the gaming industry. From its early conception as a Nintendo-owned console (no, really) to the PlayStation 5's status as the console everyone wants but can't seem to track down, Sony's console family has taken a number of risks in the name of home gaming entertainment.
The Secret You'll Find Hidden In LEGO's Atari 2600
Atari transformed the gaming industry in 1982 with the release of the Atari 2600 console. With just a simple joystick and one button, it brought arcade titles such as "Pitfall!," "Space Invaders," and "Pac-Man" out of crowded arcades and into gamers' living rooms. To commemorate the 50th anniversary of Atari this year, Lego designed a special edition set celebrating the iconic Atari 2600. This wasn't the first Lego console, of course, as Lego previously teamed up with Nintendo to create a Lego NES set in 2020. And much like the NES set, which contained some fun easter eggs of its own, the Atari 2600 comes with more than just a Lego replica of its respective console and controller.
Final Fantasy 14 Desynthesis Explained
While crafting and gathering might sound like an idyllic and relaxing side component of the "Final Fantasy 14" experience, the reality is anything but. Unlike most other fantasy adventure MMORPGs, the non-combat trades of "FF14" require the player to do much more than acquire the recipes, ingredients, and levels for any given item. Crafters and gatherers have a different skill set of their own, with specialized traits and actions that can be used just like combat abilities. Each crafting attempt unfolds not unlike a combat encounter, where losing the battle means the destruction of all the ingredients— not to mention the humiliating sound effect that accompanies failure heard by every single player in your vicinity.
When Will We Get A New Top-Down Zelda Game?
Before "The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time" revolutionized the series and thrust it into the 3D age, the top-down perspective was a major part of the "Zelda" series' identity. And thankfully for old-school fans, the series has continued to embrace its roots, even as "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" marked major changes in the "Zelda" formula as a whole. Entries as recent as 2019's "The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening," which embraced more of a "2.5D" style, have demonstrated the series' commitment to continuing the top-down lineage of "Zelda" games.
Final Fantasy 14: How To Get A Mount
Those trying out the revamped fourteenth installment of "Final Fantasy" might find that its area maps, while stunning, are very time-consuming to traverse on foot. The good news? Like every quality MMO, "A Realm Reborn" provides players with their first mount for free at a certain story point in the early game. The bad news? The entire mount system — including access to mounts purchased from the real money store or packaged in digital deluxe and preorder rewards — is locked behind the level 20 main story quest after players have trekked through all three city-states, completed the first three dungeons, and the first trial.
Deltarune Chapter 3: When Will We Get The Sequel?
The reveal of "Deltarune Chapter 2" in September 2021 filled gamers with excitement after years clamoring for the return of the game's colorful cast of characters. Creator Toby Fox went on record about why the second chapter took so long. "I believe it's the biggest chapter in the entire game in many ways," Fox wrote on the "Deltarune" website. "The cutscene count is the largest, the story involves many characters, and there are many other aspects that made it a challenging chapter." He also expressed the desire for more talent to help him with later portions of the game.
Halo Meets P.T. In This Unbelievable Recreation
"Halo Infinite" still doesn't have a Forge mode. It's been over eight months since launch and co-op and Forge mode still doesn't have a release date. However, fans have gotten to take an early look at the mode through leaks on social media. One of these leaks just happened to be a impressively accurate recreation of Hideo Kojima's infamous "Silent Hills" demo, "P.T."
SVG
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
389K+
Views
ABOUT
SVG dives into the ever-expanding gaming industry to give you the stories behind your favorite franchises and breaking video game news.https://www.svg.com/
Comments / 0