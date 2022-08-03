Asheville man reported missing, family concerned for his welfare

Read on wlos.com
Man arrested following chase with stolen car in NC
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Friday following a chase in a stolen car. Deputies charged Curley Jim Dyer with the following charges: Possess stolen motor vehicle Flee/ elude arrest W/MV possession of firearm by felon Resisting public officer Parole violation Felony probation violation Four counts of failure […]
WLOS.com
Agencies respond to Linville Access area of Lake James after report of drowning incident
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Emergency personnel responded to an area of Lake James on Saturday after a report of a drowning incident. Few details are available, but McDowell County Emergency Services Director William Kehler says personnel with McDowell County EMS were called to assist Burke County on the afternoon of Aug. 6 near the Linville Access area off of NC Highway 126 due to a drowning.
my40.tv
Marion man faces numerous charges after crash sends two to Mission Hospital
MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — One person is facing numerous charges after a crash happened in late July in Marion, sending two people to the hospital, one with serious injuries. The Marion Police Department says officers responded to a crash on North Main Street, near Peachtree Street, around 6:07 p.m. on July 28.
WLOS.com
House fire displaces Asheville family, Red Cross assisting in the aftermath
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A fire that broke out Sunday morning at a single residence home displaced a family in Asheville. Asheville Fire Department Public Information Officer Kelley Klope tells News 13 the fire broke out around 10:40 a.m. on Aug. 7 on Haw Creek Circle. The family came...
WLOS.com
Three arrested for probation violation in Asheville area; one given $250K bond
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Three men were arrested by Asheville Police Department officers and detectives on probation violations -- two of which were felony violations. Officials worked together to make the three separate arrests on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. Dominique Maurice Aldridge-Brown (2/8/1991) was arrested on a warrant for...
my40.tv
Missing: Buncombe County authorities searching for missing Weaverville man
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County authorities are asking for help locating a missing Weaverville area man last heard from nearly two weeks ago. Authorities say Tyler Joseph Buckner, 22, was last heard from on July 23rd, 2022, when he spoke with his mother. Buckner has medical issues,...
my40.tv
Two arrested in eastern NC connected to multiple crimes in the mountains, officials say
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A multi-agency investigation that's spanned nearly two years has led to the arrest of two people accused of multiple crimes in Western North Carolina. The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office announced on Friday that two people who were arrested in Goldsboro in 2021 have been...
Vigil held for Greenville woman killed in abandoned house
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — Balloons rose in the air in honor of Susan Donald, who would have celebrated a birthday this past week. “My mom was one of the nicest people on this earth,” explained Stacey Donald, the victim’s daughter. “She would do anything for anybody. She didn’t deserve to be done the way she […]
FOX Carolina
2 suspects arrested for crime spree in Western NC, deputies say
ASHEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said two people were arrested in connection to a crime spree over the last two years. The Sheriff’s Office said in August of 2020 it received multiple reports in the Bent Creek Experimental Forest and surrounding areas where the offenders used a keypunch to break into cars and stole credit and debit cards. The offenders then used the stolen cards to purchase high-end electronics, luxury items, and gift cards.
FOX Carolina
Deputies looking for missing Greenville woman last seen at apartment
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sherriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman in Greenville. Nina Lachelle Cox, 32, was last seen on July 29 at the Park West Apartments on Hillandale Road, according to deputies. Cox is described as six foot and 300 pounds. She...
Family of murder victim call on City of Greenville for change
The family of a murder victim is calling on the City of Greenville to tear down the house where she was killed.
Go Blue Ridge
Avery County Woman Missing
The Avery County Sheriff's Office is requesting help to locate a missing woman. Jessica Ann Worth was reported missing last Tuesday by her mother. The Sheriff's Office said on their Facebook account that there is no suspicion of foul play. Jessica is a 5' 7“, 160 pound woman with brown hair and hazel eyes. Jessica was last seen in her residence at 5200 NC 105 Highway South. If you have any information regarding the current whereabouts of Jessica Worth please contact the Avery County Sheriff's Office at (828) 233-2071.
WYFF4.com
Investigation underway after man found shot in Greenville County, deputies say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says an investigation is underway after a man was found shot. Deputies were called to Anderson Road just after 2 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they say they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was...
my40.tv
Two longtime members of the WLOS family pass away
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — WLOS recently lost two long-time members of the News 13 family. Louise Palmer, who was a native of Buncombe County and worked in the News 13 sales department for 48 years, died Sunday, July 31. She will be laid to rest Saturday, Aug. 6. Richard...
Man shot, killed by brother in Spartanburg Co., deputies say
Deputies said a man shot and killed his brother Friday morning in Spartanburg County.
WLOS.com
Brother Wolf makes urgent plea for foster homes amid shelter overpopulation crisis
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The ongoing overpopulation crisis hitting animal shelters across the nation this summer is likewise impacting local shelters. Brother Wolf Animal Rescue in Asheville has made an urgent plea to the community for those who are able, to become foster homes for animals coming into the shelter's care.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Burke Search and Rescue urges hikers to be prepared
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Burke County Search and Rescue is reminding hikers to be prepared when they head out into the wilderness. Wes Taylor, a battalion chief for the rescue team, says a whistle is one of 10 essentials you should carry every time you go into the woods.
FOX Carolina
14-year-old dead after motorcycle crash in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said a teen is dead after a motorcycle crash on Thursday. According to the coroner, the crash happened at around 12:49 p.m. on Thursday, August 4 at the intersection of North Pleasantburg Drive and White Oak Road. The coroner...
my40.tv
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Marion transported to Mission with serious injuries
MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — Officials say one pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Marion Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 3, and was transported to a hospital. McDowell County Emergency Services said the incident happened at 3:22 p.m. Wednesday on US 221 South. Officials said the pedestrian was struck by a...
WYFF4.com
Motorcyclist dies hours after crash in Greenville, coroner says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Greenville County Coroner's Office and Greenville Police Department are investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle. The coroner's office said it happened Thursday around 12:50 p.m. at the intersection of N. Pleasantburg Drive and White Oak Road. According to the coroner, the...
