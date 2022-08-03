ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers favorites to land Kyrie Irving if he leaves Brooklyn

There are few givens in the NBA, so I would hesitate to label it as such. But all indications are that the Lakers are Irving’s top destination if he leaves Brooklyn, whether it’s via a trade between now and the February 2023 trade deadline, or in free agency next summer, when Westbrook’s salary will be off the Lakers’ books.

Source: Jovan Buha @ The Athletic

Here’s what Irving wrote on Twitter in response to a tweet saying that he’s “gassing up” ahead of the new season: “I don’t ever have to Gas myself up. I am going on my 12th year in the best league in the world and I am only getting better. When I am 38 years old and have time to reflect on my career truly, I will do so, but until then, I am enjoying every moment. And no I won’t be done playing basketball at 38 years old lol, I’ll be in leagues all over the world playing and teaching the youth all that was taught to me.” -via EuroHoops.net / July 30, 2022

“Kyrie Irving opted in with the full intent of playing out next season as a Brooklyn Net,” Charania said on the Pat McAfee Show. “In his mind, he’s playing next year in Brooklyn with or without Kevin Durant.” -via FOXSports.com / July 30, 2022

Kyrie Irving: I don’t ever have to Gas myself up. I am going on my 12th year in the best league in the world and I am only getting better. When I am 38 years old and have time to reflect on my career truly, I will do so, but until then, I am enjoying every moment. And no I won’t be done playing basketball at 38 years old lol, I’ll be in leagues all over the world playing and teaching the youth all that was taught to me. -via Twitter @KyrieIrving / July 30, 2022

Jamal Crawford: 'I would've played even longer if I knew the stuff I know now'

Jamal Crawford, a three-time winner of NBA Sixth Man of the Year, played 20 professional seasons before officially announcing his retirement. During a recent segment on his show, Jalen Rose argued that Crawford deserves to be in the Basketball Hall of Fame. Rose and former NBA player Matt Barnes both included Crawford as one of the top 5 ball-handlers of all time.
