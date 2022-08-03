Lakers favorites to land Kyrie Irving if he leaves Brooklyn

There are few givens in the NBA, so I would hesitate to label it as such. But all indications are that the Lakers are Irving’s top destination if he leaves Brooklyn, whether it’s via a trade between now and the February 2023 trade deadline, or in free agency next summer, when Westbrook’s salary will be off the Lakers’ books.

Source: Jovan Buha @ The Athletic

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

New Lakers mailbag:

— Kyrie Irving

— The Pacers deal

— The best FA addition

— The projected closing lineup

— Darvin Ham’s power with Russell Westbrook

— And much more

theathletic.com/3468119/2022/0… – 1:09 PM

Kyrie Irving @KyrieIrving

Kean University

7pm

More than a Run H.S Allstar Game

Catch you there A11Even Tribe ♾ – 9:48 AM

Kyrie Irving @KyrieIrving

August 4th Kean University

♾A11Even instagram.com/p/CgwlmAHOZjP/… – 12:17 PM

Kyrie Irving @KyrieIrving

instagram.com/p/Cguqhe4OPIz/… – 4:08 PM

Here’s what Irving wrote on Twitter in response to a tweet saying that he’s “gassing up” ahead of the new season: “I don’t ever have to Gas myself up. I am going on my 12th year in the best league in the world and I am only getting better. When I am 38 years old and have time to reflect on my career truly, I will do so, but until then, I am enjoying every moment. And no I won’t be done playing basketball at 38 years old lol, I’ll be in leagues all over the world playing and teaching the youth all that was taught to me.” -via EuroHoops.net / July 30, 2022

“Kyrie Irving opted in with the full intent of playing out next season as a Brooklyn Net,” Charania said on the Pat McAfee Show. “In his mind, he’s playing next year in Brooklyn with or without Kevin Durant.” -via FOXSports.com / July 30, 2022

Kyrie Irving: I don’t ever have to Gas myself up. I am going on my 12th year in the best league in the world and I am only getting better. When I am 38 years old and have time to reflect on my career truly, I will do so, but until then, I am enjoying every moment. And no I won’t be done playing basketball at 38 years old lol, I’ll be in leagues all over the world playing and teaching the youth all that was taught to me. -via Twitter @KyrieIrving / July 30, 2022