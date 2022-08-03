Clay and Duval will launch state's new opioid recovery program

Read on news.wjct.org
Duval County Public Schools narrows list of bidders for headquarters move
Duval County Public Schools has narrowed the slate of companies vying for a piece of the district’s effort to sell its Downtown Southbank administration building and develop a new headquarters off the riverfront. A July 7 purchasing department memo shows a bid evaluation committee recommended the district start negotiations...
Mayo Clinic starts work on $233 million oncology building
Site work has begun on the $233 million Mayo Clinic integrated oncology building in Jacksonville that will include proton beam and carbon ion therapy. Construction will follow on the building for completion in early 2025. The city is reviewing a construction permit for the almost $76.3 million foundation and shell...
Ben Frazier travels to the United Nations; Compost Jax; Jacksonville NAACP; The Move
Jacksonville activist and civil rights leader Ben Frazier has accepted an invitation to speak next Tuesday in Geneva, Switzerland, to the United Nations Committee to Eliminate Racial Discrimination. The United Nations has been the guardian of human rights across the planet for 77 years. This UN committee monitors human rights violations across the globe. Frazier plans to tell this committee that recent Florida laws can be defined as human rights violations.
Media roundtable; Jax Next 100
Today’s Media Roundtable discussed some of the top stories in the First Coast, including:. Jacksonville activist Ben Frazier, the founder of the Northside Coalition of Jacksonville, will speak next week in Geneva, Switzerland, before a committee of the United Nations. The UN Committee to Eliminate Racial Discrimination is dedicated to monitoring human rights violations across the globe. It meets in Geneva for its 107th session in August. Frazier said he’s been asked to speak in Geneva because the Northside Coalition is a plaintiff in the lawsuit challenging Florida’s “anti-riot” bill.
Indiana becomes 1st state to approve abortion ban post-Roe
Republican Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb signed a new abortion ban into law on Friday, set to take effect on Sept. 15. The bill was passed by the state House 62-38 earlier in the day on Friday before the state Senate approved it 28-19 late Friday night. The actions made Indiana...
Early voting starts Monday in Duval County
Early voting for Duval County starts Monday for elections happening Aug. 23. A mixture of local, state and federal offices are on the ballot, including a county\wide referendum on raising property taxes for the Duval County School District. For more information on local candidates or issues, Jacksonville Today has made several voter guides on some of the hotly contested races.
AUG. 23 VOTER GUIDES: Get the rundown all in one place
The Aug. 23 primary election is quickly approaching — early, in-person voting begins Monday, and mail-in ballots have been out for a while. If you’re not sure about the local candidates or issues, you might find answers in Jacksonville Today’s voter guides. You can find them all here.
Eastern Kentucky is cleaning up after flash flooding that killed 37 people
In eastern Kentucky, a slow cleanup and recovery is underway after flash flooding at the end of July. More than three dozen people died and some are still missing. Laura Benshoff is a reporter covering energy and climate for NPR's National desk. Prior to this assignment, she spent eight years at WHYY, Philadelphia's NPR Member station. There, she most recently focused on the economy and immigration. She has reported on the causes of the Great Resignation, Afghans left behind after the U.S. troop withdrawal and how a government-backed rent-to-own housing program failed its tenants. Other highlights from her time at WHYY include exploring the dynamics of the 2020 presidential election cycle through changing communities in central Pennsylvania and covering comedian Bill Cosby's criminal trials.
Go | Best Concerts in Jax this Week
Each week, the JME team looks long and hard at the concert calendar to identify the best shows in Jacksonville. Our weekly Go recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org. Here’s the rundown of what JME contributors want to see and hear in and around...
