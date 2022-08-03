One woman dead following traffic crash in Whiteford

Read on www.13abc.com
sent-trib.com
Man who escaped from hospital, stole BG car, pleads guilty
A Perrysburg man who escaped custody and was later arrested in Michigan has pleaded guilty to eight charges in two different cases. Christopher Eldredge, 35, was transported from the jail Friday to the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman. He pleaded guilty to escape, a third-degree felony;...
Deputies: 2 girls found after going missing in St. Joseph County, mom in custody
Two young girls have been found safe after being reported missing out of Centreville on Thursday. The St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office adds one person is in custody.
Police investigate after 2 people found dead inside Macomb County home
The Macomb County Sheriff’s Department has launched an investigation after two people were found dead inside a home. MCSO deputies were called out to the home on Downing Street, near 22 Mile and Hayes in Macomb Township Wednesday afternoon.
huroninsider.com
Abandoned Perkins Township movie theater broken into
SANDUSKY – Police responded to the former AMC theater in Perkins Township on Tuesday after the owner reported that he heard someone inside. According to a report from the Perkins Township Police Department, the owner claimed that he is performing renovations on the property. He said that when he heard somebody upstairs, he noticed an exterior door had been damaged.
Accused drunken driver crashes into cyclists, killing West Bloomfield attorney
An Ionia County woman is behind bars, suspected of driving drunk and running her SUV into several bicyclists on a charity ride this weekend.
WILX-TV
Video: First responders revive 3 found unconscious in Ingham County bar
HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - Dramatic body camera footage captured Ingham County officials revive three people who were found unconscious in Delhi Township bar. Background: ‘A very chaotic scene’ -- Possible mass overdose in Holt bar. The incident happened July 22 at Rocky’s Roadhouse, located on Cedar Street. When...
whbc.com
OSP: Canton Man Killed in Paris Crash
PARIS TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 55-year-old Canton man was killed in a one-vehicle crash on Route 172 near Autumn Avenue NE in Paris Township last night. The state patrol says Christopher Bowling went off the road and hit a ditch and an embankment. He was...
Ohio Man Posing As Funeral Home Director Found Guilty Of Multiple Felonies
He was indicted on 37 chargers and found guilty on 31.
Mysterious deaths in Macomb Township may not be a murder
The Macomb County Sheriff is working with the medical examiner to find out what happened to a woman and an elementary school-age girl found dead in a Macomb Township home.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Meth found in purse of Michigan mother suspected of driving drunk with her 2 kids in car, police say
ROSCOMMON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Officials said they found methamphetamine in the purse of a Michigan mother who is suspected of driving drunk with her two children in the car. A Michigan State Police trooper stopped a vehicle around 4:30 p.m. Thursday (July 28) for an equipment violation on M-55 near Stone School Road in Roscommon Township, according to authorities.
Verdict reached in trial involving man accused of operating fake funeral businesses
COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Ohio man accused of running an unlicensed funeral business throughout the state was found guilty on multiple counts by a Lucas County judge on Friday. Lucas County Common Pleas Judge Michael Goulding ruled that Shawnte Hardin was found guilty on 31 charges:. Eight counts of...
Ohio man arrested after being charged for a 5th OVI offense
OHIO- An Ohio man has been arrested after his fifth OVI charge. Officials say that the 39-year-old Chad R. Cordwell, from Richland County, stole a vehicle and caused two separate crashes on Saturday. The first crash happened on Route 250 after the stolen vehicle hit a mirror on a truck when Cordwell allegedly tried to […]
13abc.com
Ohio Task Force 1 winds down flood rescue and recovery mission in Kentucky
JACKSON, KY (WTVG) - Ohio Task Force 1 is winding down their flood rescue and recovery mission in eastern Kentucky. Ohio Task Force 1, a team that specializes in search and rescue missions, responded to Kentucky last Thursday. The team was made up of firefighters, medics and other first responders from across the state of Ohio.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Freeways cleared after heavy downpours cause major flooding in Metro Detroit
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Heavy downpours on Wednesday evening caused several freeway closures in Metro Detroit. According to MDOT, here is where flooding has been cleared:
More counties have high COVID spread in Ohio
More counties in Ohio are considered to have a high spread of COVID-19.
13abc.com
Ohio Task Force 1 leader discusses Kentucky flood rescue mission
Toledo Police say man shot and killed Friday was murder suspect. TPD: Daevon Higgs was fatally shot at Ravine Park Village on August 5. Higgs was wanted on a murder warrant for the fatal shooting of Catherine Craig on July 31. ABC News Political Director discusses Ohio Senate race, Kansas...
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued in multiple mid-Michigan counties
The National Weather Service has issued numerous Severe Thunderstorm Warnings for counties all over Michigan.
13abc.com
‘Roost ring’ detected on Northeast Ohio weather radar
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The National Weather Service said a phenomenon that consists of thousands of birds was recently detected on radar in Northeast Ohio. A social media user shared a recording of the “roost ring” with the National Weather Service, dated on the morning of Aug. 4.
hometownstations.com
Wapakoneta Troopers recover kidnapped boy from Michigan
According to the Wapakoneta post, the Federal Bureau of Investigations out of Grand Rapids Michigan called them on Tuesday to be on the lookout for 58-year-old Gordon Green, Jr. and 44-year-old Angela Etts, the couple kidnapped their 4-year-old son during a supervised visit. The FBI believed that Green was in the area after they pinged his cell phone. They found the vehicle and did a traffic stop. They found the young boy and took Green and Etts into custody on federal kidnapping warrants out of Michigan. Both will be extradited back to Michigan to face their charges.
Whitmer responds to Dixon nomination
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Just because she didn’t face any opposition in the primary doesn’t mean Gov. Whitmer kept quiet. On the day of the primary, Whitmer held two rallies for her supporters and volunteers, one in Grand Rapids and the other in Lansing. She reminded them that it’s not just her and the Republican […]
