Lexington arts community using their talents to help flood victims

WKYT 27
88 year-old Somerset woman gets biggest dream granted
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Comfort Keepers works to ensure that seniors and disabled individuals can live independently by providing living assistance. Sunday, they helped one of their clients, 88 year-old Ruth Simpson, live out her dreams. “Kind of the whole mantra of this is for people to understand that just...
WTVQ
Happening Now: Raffle for Stanton, KY woman paralyzed in diving accident
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A charity raffle is being held Saturday by Diamond Pressure Washing Services in Lexington for a Stanton Kentucky woman who was paralyzed during a swimming accident on Memorial Day weekend. 21-year-old Kayla Lacy has been in recovery from her diving accident since May. To help...
Lexington organizations saving eastern Kentucky horses
In the midst of chaos, an eastern Kentucky woman wanted to do right by her horses to ensure they get the proper care while she focuses on rebuilding.
WKYT 27
Georgetown Police Department sending supplies to eastern Kentucky
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Plenty of help is coming into eastern Kentucky from so many areas, whether it’s feeding people or donating supplies. “We’re lucky enough to have a few officers we can send that way to help out,” said Sgt. Michael Evans with the Georgetown Police Department.
southerntrippers.com
The 15 Best Restaurants in Lexington KY You Must Try
Are you looking for all the best restaurants in Lexington KY? Well, you have come to the right place because here you find the answers to all of your questions about where to eat in Lexington. There are so many things to do in Lexington that you are going to want to fill up before your big day of adventure. If you are in town to check out the Kentucky Bourbon Trail you are going to make sure you know what to eat in Lexington along your route.
WTVQ
Lexington Mayor holds neighborhood summit
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- The Fayette County community got the chance Saturday to get an update on what’s going on in city government through the mayor’s neighborhood summit at the Lexington Senior Center. The summit included three break out session topics: racial justice and equality, youth violence and intervention,...
harrodsburgherald.com
Weekender For Aug. 4–11: 127 Yard Sale, New Works Festival, Craft Festival, D.A.R.E Day And More
The 127 Yard Sale is back. The world’s largest yard sale runs from sun up to sundown from Thursday, Aug. 4, through Sunday, Aug. 7. While there will be sales practically everywhere in Mercer County, the biggest will be at the Smock Farm (3580 Louisville Road) with more than 100 vendors.
wymt.com
Lawrenceburg community comes together to help clean up businesses after flooding
LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - Rainfall in downtown Lawrenceburg brought flood waters to businesses on Main Street. One restaurant, Bourbon Station, had a few inches of water inside. They had a benefit planned for the day, but they had to end it early due to flooding, but the people who attended stayed to help clean out the water.
WKYT 27
UK football team helps with sending packages to eastern Kentucky flood victims
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - People from all over the world have been sending Amazon packages to help the people in eastern Kentucky. More than 10,000 of those packages were sent to the home of central Kentucky priest Father Jim Sichko, and the entire UK football team took a break from fall camp to help out.
WKYT 27
Mercer County set to begin new era under Craig Yeast
HARRODSBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a homecoming for Harrodsburg native Craig Yeast. After spending three years as the head coach at Kentucky Wesleyan, Yeast is back in his home town to lead Mercer County High School. The former Kentucky Wildcat is eager to open the season on August 20 at home against Tates Creek.
WKYT 27
Beshear makes stop in Lexington to thank first responders involved with flood rescues
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear stopped in Lexington to thank first responders on Thursday, saying some with the Lexington Fire Department rescued 130 Kentuckians alone and assisted in missions that saved more than 2,000 lives. The governor commissioned the first responders as Kentucky Colonels, the highest honor he...
WKYT 27
Sayre set to begin third season as varsity program
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In 2020, Sayre started 8-0 in its first varsity season and that success laid the foundation for an up and coming program. The Spartans are 16-4 over the last two years and they have established a football team that is on the brink of their first postseason win. Under head coach Chad Pennington, Sayre went 8-3 last season, losing to Hazard in the first round of the state playoffs.
40 Days & 40 Nights of Gospel Music at the Ark Encounter will run through September 10
The world’s largest Christian music festival makes an encore this year at the Ark Encounter in Williamstown. The large-scale event, with 150 music artists, is called “40 Days & 40 Nights of Gospel Music at The Ark” and will run through September 10. Multiple concerts will be...
smileypete.com
Drink of the Month: The Kentucky Special
Located on the eighth floor of the downtown Marriott City Center hotel, Infinity Rooftop Restaurant & Bar serves up handcrafted cocktails, American cuisine and unmatched downtown Lexington views, in a setting replete with window walls that slide open on temperate evenings for an open-air rooftop vibe, plenty of cozy seating nooks and an abundance of plants and natural light.
WKYT 27
Multiple vehicles involved in I-75 wreck
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington officials responded to a wreck on southbound I-75 that happened around 10:30 on Sunday morning. According to officials, the accident was initially caused by a downpour. The drivers involved had difficulty maintaining control of their vehicles, leading to the multi-vehicle accident. The accident was around...
WKYT 27
WKYT Investigates: School spending inflation
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If you look at most school supplies, you’re going to notice an increase in what you pay this year. Chriss and Meg La Rue see it firsthand. They stock papers, supplies, and educational games at their shop, Parent-Teacher Store. “A lot of the teaching supplies...
Andy's Frozen Custard Opening First Kentucky Location in Lexington
Frozen custard might be a staple in the Midwest, but it's making its way East!. Lexington is in for a sweet treat with Andy's Frozen Custard opening next week. The quick-service frozen custard and treat shop known for its Made Fresh Hourly frozen custard and Baked Fresh Daily toppings have customers eagerly awaiting the opening on August 10th at 1200 South Broadway.
Multistate manhunt for person of interest sought after four people fatally shot in Ohio
BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — (BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio) -- The FBI is involved in a multistate manhunt for a person of interest sought in the fatal shooting of four people in Ohio. The person of interest, identified by police as 39-year-old Stephen Marlow, should be considered "armed and dangerous," FBI Cincinnati said on Twitter. He has ties to Indianapolis, Chicago and Lexington, Kentucky, and "could be in one of these cities," FBI Cincinnati said.
Lexington, August 06 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Lexington. The North Oldham High School soccer team will have a game with Bryan Station High School on August 06, 2022, 05:00:00. The North Oldham High School soccer team will have a game with Bryan Station High School on August 06, 2022, 06:20:00.
