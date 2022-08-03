Read on www.thesandpaper.net
ocscanner.news
LONG BEACH TWP: TWP ADOPTS EMERGENCY DECLARATION FOR CURFEW AND AMOUNT OF PEOPLE PERMITTED IN A GROUP
On August 2nd, 2022 @longbeachtownship adopted an Emergency Declaration and Order which in summary reads that A) All persons 17 and under shall not be permitted outside upon a. public street, avenue, boulevard, place, walkway, alley, park, beach, or any public area or. unimproved private property located in the Township...
Clearwater Festival will fill two stages with music on banks of the Navesink River
The free New Jersey Clearwater Festival will return from the coronavirus pandemic with live music on the banks of the Navesink River in Red Bank on Aug. 6 (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.) and on Aug. 7 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.). In addition to music, the 47th annual event will feature environmental information, food and free sailboat rides.
This secluded island was the site of the first murder in NJ
For generations now, no one has really heard of this place, even the people that live nearby. Early in the 20th century, it was a very popular resort called Island Beach Amusement Park. It's nowhere near the Island Beach State Park that we know and love today. As a matter of fact, it's nowhere near the Jersey Shore.
What’s happening in South Jersey this weekend and beyond (Aug. 5-11)
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. COLLINGSWOOD Paintings by William Butler, through Aug. 26. Tri-State Disability Art Show, works by artists grades K-12, through Aug. 26. Perkins Center for the Arts, 30 Irvin Ave. perkinscenter.org, 856-833-0009.
thesandpaper.net
Island Cottontails Making a Post-Coyote Comeback; Black Sea Bass Poacher Busted Flat in Barnegat Inlet
How in bloody hell can it be August already!? Einstein said time is relative. Well, it’s apparently no relative of mine. I haven’t even managed to unwrinkle all my aloha shirts, much less sport them in a summery display, which amounts to mainly going to work. Since other writers work from home, it would just be me and my flashy topside designs.
New Jersey loses music and entertainment icon Sammy Boyd
Sammy Boyd was the epitome of the Asbury Park music and entertainment scene. Sammy, a promoter and restaurateur was a good friend of mine who passed away this week at the age of 75. His passion and love for the revitalization of Asbury Park was well noted as he served on many committees and boards to oversee the good changes that are happening to the bustling Jersey music capital.
Campers Being Kicked Out Garners Sympathy
MANCHESTER – Township officials should have done more to protect residents of a campground that is being sold to the county for open space, some residents said. Surf & Stream is on a quiet piece of land on Ridgeway Road. Despite it being technically a campground, there are people living there year-round. It will soon be added to the county’s open space inventory.
roi-nj.com
A.C. Electric to begin upgrading customers to smart meters
Everyone knows they can be more energy efficient — which will save them money and help the environment. Atlantic City Electric is giving its customers the ability to do just that. On Thursday, Atlantic City Electric announced it will start the broad installation of new smart meters for its...
