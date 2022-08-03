ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beach Haven, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Jersey 101.5

No walk ins! And good luck getting a reservation to this NJ restaurant

Along the Jersey Shore stands a true hidden gem of a restaurant that you may have to wait months to get a table at. And that's the way they like it. This restaurant isn't huge. It's not on a big highway or even on a main street. Thousands and thousands of people drive right past it every week without giving it a second glance. That's probably because there's no sign on the building saying it's a restaurant. In fact, there are no signs at all.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Beach Haven, NJ
Lifestyle
City
Beach Haven, NJ
Beach Haven, NJ
Government
City
Barnegat Light, NJ
NJ.com

Crumbl Cookies continues N.J. expansion with new opening

Crumbl Cookies has opened its latest New Jersey spot. The cookie chain landed in Cherry Hill, debuting its first location this far south in the state. Crumbl’s new store in Cherry Hill opened Aug. 4 at 950 Garden Park Blvd. A grand opening ceremony will be held on Friday, Aug. 5 at 8 a.m.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skate Park#Street Skateboarding#Pillar Design Studios#Councilwoman
Cat Country 107.3

16 Months Later, Work Continues on Bridge With “Extensive damage” in Atlantic County, NJ

A small bridge in the western portion of Atlantic County that has been closed for over a year will remain that way for the near future. On April 13th, 2021, officials with Atlantic County abruptly closed the Eighth Street Bridge over Penny Pot Stream in Folsom after they found "extensive damage to the superstructure of the bridge" following an inspection.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
thesandpaper.net

Island Cottontails Making a Post-Coyote Comeback; Black Sea Bass Poacher Busted Flat in Barnegat Inlet

How in bloody hell can it be August already!? Einstein said time is relative. Well, it’s apparently no relative of mine. I haven’t even managed to unwrinkle all my aloha shirts, much less sport them in a summery display, which amounts to mainly going to work. Since other writers work from home, it would just be me and my flashy topside designs.
BARNEGAT LIGHT, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey loses music and entertainment icon Sammy Boyd

Sammy Boyd was the epitome of the Asbury Park music and entertainment scene. Sammy, a promoter and restaurateur was a good friend of mine who passed away this week at the age of 75. His passion and love for the revitalization of Asbury Park was well noted as he served on many committees and boards to oversee the good changes that are happening to the bustling Jersey music capital.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Campers Being Kicked Out Garners Sympathy

MANCHESTER – Township officials should have done more to protect residents of a campground that is being sold to the county for open space, some residents said. Surf & Stream is on a quiet piece of land on Ridgeway Road. Despite it being technically a campground, there are people living there year-round. It will soon be added to the county’s open space inventory.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
roi-nj.com

A.C. Electric to begin upgrading customers to smart meters

Everyone knows they can be more energy efficient — which will save them money and help the environment. Atlantic City Electric is giving its customers the ability to do just that. On Thursday, Atlantic City Electric announced it will start the broad installation of new smart meters for its...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy