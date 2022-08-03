Read on www.registercitizen.com
Related
Man Accused Of Threatening Mass Harm At Islandia Hotel
A man has been accused of threatening mass harm at a Long Island hotel. Joshua Hurt, age 28, of Wheatley Heights, wrote a comment on a travel website on Saturday, July 30 threatening to bring a gun to Jake’s 58 Casino Hotel, located in Islandia at 3635 Express Drive North, with the intent of hurting the staff at the gaming facility, Suffolk County Police said.
Man sentenced to 25 years to life behind bars for 2019 Hempstead murder
Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly says James Wilson shot and killed Matthew Gilreath, 28, in a home on Terrace Avenue.
Milford PD arrests man who stole East Haven car, dogs
UPDATE: The car as well as the dogs have been found alive and well. The man accused of stealing the car was arrested by Milford Police. NEW HAVEN, Conn (WTNH) – A man stole a silver 2002 Ford Taurus from an East Haven Dunkin’ Donuts parking lot, a car that was holding two beagles inside, […]
New Haven man indicted on firearms and narcotics charges: DOC
NEW HAVEN, CONN. (WTNH) – A New Haven man has been indicted on firearms and narcotics charges as of Thursday, according to the District of Connecticut. The indictment alleges that 26-year-old Niquelle Landeluis possessed a 9mm semi-automatic pistol, which had no serial or manufacturer information, loaded with nine rounds of ammunition on Feb 22. Landelius […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Queens man sentenced to 25-years-to-life in prison for 2011 murder of man at house party
A Queens man sentenced to 25-years-to-life in prison after being found guilty of murdering a man during a dispute at a house party 11 years ago.
New Haven man sentenced to 5 years in prison after firearm arrest
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A New Haven man was sentenced to 5 years in prison and three years of supervised release, for illegally possessing a firearm, police said. According to court documents and statements, 27-year-old Tyrone Brown was arrested in Aug. 2021, after a court-authorized search of his Steven Street residence. The search revealed […]
Man Found In Possession Of Heroin Outside Of Milford Motel, Police Say
A Fairfield County man with multiple active arrest warrants was brought into custody after police said he was found in possession of heroin in the parking lot of a motel. On Thursday, Aug. 4, police in New Haven County were doing a security check at Motel 6, located at 111 Schoolhouse Road in Milford, when they saw a suspicious vehicle parked in the lot at about 3:30 a.m., according to the Milford Police Department.
longisland.com
8 People Rob Walmart in Uniondale and Threaten Security with Stun Gun
The First Squad is investigating a Robbery that occurred on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 9:22 pm in Uniondale. According to detectives, First Precinct police responded to Walmart located at 1123 Jerusalem Avenue for a Robbery that just occurred. After an investigation conducted it was revealed that 7 male subjects and 1 female entered the location together and loaded up 3 separate shopping carts full of electronics that included tv’s and speakers. The value of the items was in excess of $2500 dollars.
thesource.com
New Prison Photo Of Casanova Surfaces Online
Incarcerated Brooklyn emcee Caswell “Casanova” Senior is sitting in a federal detention facility after pleading guilty to racketeering and drug distribution charges earlier this year. Now, a new photo of Casanova behind bars has surfaced online. Cas seems to be in good spirits from the look of the...
themonroesun.com
Police: Bridgeport driver stopped with heroin/fentanyl
MONROE, CT — A Bridgeport woman stopped on Main Street, while driving a white Acura with a fraudulent temporary Connecticut registration on it, had 96 grams of heroin/fentanyl in the car, according to police. Priscilla Vongkeomany, 18, of Bridgeport, was charged with possession of narcotics, possession of narcotics with...
Court documents: Phone of Fotis Dulos friend seized at Newark Airport during federal investigation
Court documents show Fotis Dulos' friend's cellphone was seized at Newark Airport during a federal investigation by the Department of Homeland Security connected to the disappearance of New Canaan mom, Jennifer Dulos.
Register Citizen
New Haven police: West Haven man, 19, shot on Dixwell Avenue
NEW HAVEN — A West Haven resident was shot Friday evening on Dixwell Avenue, according to New Haven police. Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire and a report of a person shot on Dixwell Avenue between its intersections with Henry and Munson streets at about 6:31 p.m., officer Scott Shumway said in an email.
Waterbury police arrest two on illegal firearms and narcotics charges
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury police arrested two individuals on illegal firearms and narcotics charges on Wednesday, according to authorities. Officers were patrolling the area of Bronson Street around 8:30 p.m. to address quality of life issues and concerns affecting neighborhood residents, police said. The proactive police work led officers to arrest 34-year-old Ricky Alston […]
Register Citizen
Bridgeport man used stolen identity for 20 years, federal prosecutors say
BRIDGEPORT — A citizen of St. Lucia has been living in Bridgeport under a stolen identity for 20 years, according to federal prosecutors. Adrian Joseph, 55, pleaded guilty Tuesday before U.S. District Judge Sarah A.L. Merriam in Bridgeport to offenses related to him acquiring federal documents under an assumed identity. He faces up to 15 years in prison, according to U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery.
23 Traffic Tickets, Criminal Charges Follow NYC Driver Who Did 104MPH On PIP, Police Say
Tyler A. Laguerre may have sped off from Palisades Interstate Parkway police at over 100 miles an hour while recklessly weaving in and out of traffic on the Fourth of July. They eventually reeled him in, however -- both on criminal charges and so he could collect a whopping 23 traffic summonses, authorities said.
Woman From Stratford Admits Committing Fraud While Awaiting Sentencing In Other Case
A 32-year-old former Farifield County resident pleaded guilty to a health care fraud offense that she committed while waiting to be sentenced for a separate health care fraud charge. Nicole Steiner, a former Stratford resident, pleaded guilty to the charge on Friday, July 29, according to Vanessa Roberts Avery, United...
Register Citizen
Hartford police seek bank robber
HARTFORD — Police said they are investigating a lunchtime bank robbery that occurred Thursday. The robbery happened about noon Thursday at the Bank of America, 790 Maple Ave., near Goodwin Park in the southern part of the city. When officers arrived, they learned that someone made off with a backpack of cash and was last seen heading west on West Preston Street, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said. The person was not armed.
4 juveniles arrested for multiple thefts, vehicle crash: Milford police
MILFORD, Conn. — Four juveniles have been arrested in connection to multiple thefts and a vehicle crash in Milford Friday morning. Police said on Friday morning at BJ's in North Haven, a female was pumping gas and four suspects got into her Volkswagen Atlas and drove off. An unmarked vehicle with members of a regional task force found the car shortly after and followed it into Milford.
Found Shot In Legs In Norwalk, Police Say
A man was found shot in the legs in Fairfield County after police received multiple phone calls reporting gunshots. The incident took place in Norwalk around 11 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 4 in the area of South Main Street and Merritt Street. Responding officers located a crime scene in the area...
Bronx family seeks justice after fatal smoke shop stabbing
Vernon Gowdy, 54, is accused of fatally stabbing Kenneth Fair, 59, in front of the Magic 7 Smoke Shop on July 30.
Comments / 1