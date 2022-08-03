ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Voice

Man Accused Of Threatening Mass Harm At Islandia Hotel

A man has been accused of threatening mass harm at a Long Island hotel. Joshua Hurt, age 28, of Wheatley Heights, wrote a comment on a travel website on Saturday, July 30 threatening to bring a gun to Jake’s 58 Casino Hotel, located in Islandia at 3635 Express Drive North, with the intent of hurting the staff at the gaming facility, Suffolk County Police said.
WTNH

Milford PD arrests man who stole East Haven car, dogs

UPDATE: The car as well as the dogs have been found alive and well. The man accused of stealing the car was arrested by Milford Police. NEW HAVEN, Conn (WTNH) – A man stole a silver 2002 Ford Taurus from an East Haven Dunkin’ Donuts parking lot, a car that was holding two beagles inside, […]
EAST HAVEN, CT
WTNH

New Haven man indicted on firearms and narcotics charges: DOC

NEW HAVEN, CONN. (WTNH) – A New Haven man has been indicted on firearms and narcotics charges as of Thursday, according to the District of Connecticut. The indictment alleges that 26-year-old Niquelle Landeluis possessed a 9mm semi-automatic pistol, which had no serial or manufacturer information, loaded with nine rounds of ammunition on Feb 22. Landelius […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

New Haven man sentenced to 5 years in prison after firearm arrest

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A New Haven man was sentenced to 5 years in prison and three years of supervised release, for illegally possessing a firearm, police said. According to court documents and statements, 27-year-old Tyrone Brown was arrested in Aug. 2021, after a court-authorized search of his Steven Street residence. The search revealed […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

Man Found In Possession Of Heroin Outside Of Milford Motel, Police Say

A Fairfield County man with multiple active arrest warrants was brought into custody after police said he was found in possession of heroin in the parking lot of a motel. On Thursday, Aug. 4, police in New Haven County were doing a security check at Motel 6, located at 111 Schoolhouse Road in Milford, when they saw a suspicious vehicle parked in the lot at about 3:30 a.m., according to the Milford Police Department.
MILFORD, CT
longisland.com

8 People Rob Walmart in Uniondale and Threaten Security with Stun Gun

The First Squad is investigating a Robbery that occurred on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 9:22 pm in Uniondale. According to detectives, First Precinct police responded to Walmart located at 1123 Jerusalem Avenue for a Robbery that just occurred. After an investigation conducted it was revealed that 7 male subjects and 1 female entered the location together and loaded up 3 separate shopping carts full of electronics that included tv’s and speakers. The value of the items was in excess of $2500 dollars.
thesource.com

New Prison Photo Of Casanova Surfaces Online

Incarcerated Brooklyn emcee Caswell “Casanova” Senior is sitting in a federal detention facility after pleading guilty to racketeering and drug distribution charges earlier this year. Now, a new photo of Casanova behind bars has surfaced online. Cas seems to be in good spirits from the look of the...
BROOKLYN, NY
themonroesun.com

Police: Bridgeport driver stopped with heroin/fentanyl

MONROE, CT — A Bridgeport woman stopped on Main Street, while driving a white Acura with a fraudulent temporary Connecticut registration on it, had 96 grams of heroin/fentanyl in the car, according to police. Priscilla Vongkeomany, 18, of Bridgeport, was charged with possession of narcotics, possession of narcotics with...
Register Citizen

New Haven police: West Haven man, 19, shot on Dixwell Avenue

NEW HAVEN — A West Haven resident was shot Friday evening on Dixwell Avenue, according to New Haven police. Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire and a report of a person shot on Dixwell Avenue between its intersections with Henry and Munson streets at about 6:31 p.m., officer Scott Shumway said in an email.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Waterbury police arrest two on illegal firearms and narcotics charges

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) —  Waterbury police arrested two individuals on illegal firearms and narcotics charges on Wednesday, according to authorities. Officers were patrolling the area of Bronson Street around 8:30 p.m. to address quality of life issues and concerns affecting neighborhood residents, police said. The proactive police work led officers to arrest 34-year-old Ricky Alston […]
WATERBURY, CT
Register Citizen

Bridgeport man used stolen identity for 20 years, federal prosecutors say

BRIDGEPORT — A citizen of St. Lucia has been living in Bridgeport under a stolen identity for 20 years, according to federal prosecutors. Adrian Joseph, 55, pleaded guilty Tuesday before U.S. District Judge Sarah A.L. Merriam in Bridgeport to offenses related to him acquiring federal documents under an assumed identity. He faces up to 15 years in prison, according to U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Hartford police seek bank robber

HARTFORD — Police said they are investigating a lunchtime bank robbery that occurred Thursday. The robbery happened about noon Thursday at the Bank of America, 790 Maple Ave., near Goodwin Park in the southern part of the city. When officers arrived, they learned that someone made off with a backpack of cash and was last seen heading west on West Preston Street, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said. The person was not armed.
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

4 juveniles arrested for multiple thefts, vehicle crash: Milford police

MILFORD, Conn. — Four juveniles have been arrested in connection to multiple thefts and a vehicle crash in Milford Friday morning. Police said on Friday morning at BJ's in North Haven, a female was pumping gas and four suspects got into her Volkswagen Atlas and drove off. An unmarked vehicle with members of a regional task force found the car shortly after and followed it into Milford.
MILFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Found Shot In Legs In Norwalk, Police Say

A man was found shot in the legs in Fairfield County after police received multiple phone calls reporting gunshots. The incident took place in Norwalk around 11 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 4 in the area of South Main Street and Merritt Street. Responding officers located a crime scene in the area...

