This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Chase suspect from Galveston County shot after hitting a police officer with vehicle in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
A man is dead after crashing into a concrete pillar under the Eastex Freeway in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
William Paul Thomas Pleads Guilty to Corruption Before Retiring as Mayor Turner's Righthand ManAubrey R Taylor Reports©Houston, TX
Case No: 2019-37336 Was Dismissed in the 55th Civil District Court that's Presided Over by Judge Latosha Lewis PayneAubrey R Taylor Reports©Harris County, TX
CBS Sports
Tom Brady returns to Buccaneers practice after missing time due to personal matter
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady returned to practice on Saturday. On-scene reporters spotted Brady in his usual No. 12 jersey, participating with the rest of the team. Brady had missed several days of practice earlier in the week. The star quarterback had a scheduled rest day on Wednesday, along...
CBS Sports
WATCH: Josh Allen tricks Bills fans by wearing red helmet in open practice
The Buffalo Bills have only just begun training camp, and star quarterback Josh Allen has already caused a stir. Normally, he does that with his arm, but this time it was his choice of helmet. Before the Bills' open practice at Highmark Stadium, Allen ran onto the field in a...
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Exits with likely leg injury
Evans left Friday's practice with an apparent leg injury, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Evans left early on the same day Chris Godwin (ACL) made his first practice appearance since December. Initial reports don't make it sound overly serious, but this is obviously something to keep an eye on with Evans going in the second or third round of most fantasy drafts. He's been TD-dependent since Tom Brady joined the Bucs, and while there was some thought his volume could skyrocket this year, Evans now has solid target competition with Godwin doing well in his rehab and Julio Jones signing up for the superteam. Even so, Evans has eight straight 1,000-yard season to start his career, and he remains an annual candidate to lead the league in TD catches (though he's never actually done it, despite four seasons with a dozen or more).
CBS Sports
Astros' Justin Verlander earns conditional $25 million player option by clearing 130-inning threshold
Houston Astros right-hander Justin Verlander opened his August with an impressive start on Thursday night against the Cleveland Guardians. He threw six shutout innings, surrendering two hits and issuing one walk versus five strikeouts. The outing improved his seasonal marks to a 1.73 ERA (221 ERA+) and a 5.52 strikeout-to-walk ratio over the course of 130 innings.
CBS Sports
Braves' Ian Anderson: Demoted to Triple-A
Anderson was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday. The right-hander surrendered four runs over 4.2 innings Friday and has a 6.62 ERA across his past eight starts, leading Atlanta to remove him from the rotation and send him to the minors. Anderson could receive another look in the majors down the stretch, but for now he'll look to straighten things out at Triple-A. Huascar Ynoa was recalled from Gwinnett in a corresponding move, though he isn't guaranteed to step into the rotation since Atlanta was employing a six-man rotation following the addition of Jake Odorizzi at the trade deadline.
CBS Sports
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: Heads to bench Sunday
Merrifield is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins. Merrifield has seen each of his first three starts with the Blue Jays in center field, and he should serve as the team's primary option at the position for at least the next week after George Springer (elbow) went on the injured list Saturday. However, Raimel Tapia will get the nod in center field Sunday in place of Merrifield, who has gotten off to a 5-for-13 start to his Blue Jays career while adding two runs, one RBI and one stolen base.
CBS Sports
Bears' N'Keal Harry: Ankle injury appears to be severe
Harry suffered an apparently severe ankle injury during Saturday's practice, but he's awaiting further evaluation, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports. Harry was traded to Chicago this offseason and was looking to restart his career after a poor showing in New England. However, the 2019 first-round pick appears to have suffered another setback and may be sidelined for an extended period. Harry's ankle issue is just one of a recent slew of injuries to the Bears' wideout corps, which now features Equanimeous St. Brown as the top healthy wideout behind Darnell Mooney.
CBS Sports
Browns' Cade York: Misses first kick
York has made 11-of-12 field-goal attempts in training camp, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports. A few of those successful boots were as far out as 53 yards, although when taking into consideration the distance beyond the goal posts, they could have been good from 60-plus. His lone miss was from 58 yards. The 2022 fourth-round pick out of LSU made 54-of-66 for the Tigers, including 21-of-27 as a freshman for the 2019 national championship team. Not since Phil Dawson, who left as a free agent in 2012 after 14 seasons in Cleveland, have interested observers felt this confident in a Browns' placekicker.
CBS Sports
Josh McDaniels explains why Josh Jacobs played in Raiders preseason opener despite other starters sitting
The Las Vegas Raiders were able to start their preseason on a positive note by defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Hall of Fame Game, 27-11. Of course, this game didn't feature many of the heavy-hitters that we expect to see at some point over this exhibition season and especially during the regular season, but there was one notable star on the field Thursday night: Josh Jacobs.
CBS Sports
Giants' David Villar: Optioned down
Villar was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Saturday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Villar and Dixon Machado were the roster casualties for Brandon Crawford (knee) and Joc Pederson (concussion), though unlike Machado, Villar maintains his 40-man spot. An 11th-round pick in 2018, Villar struggled to a .175/.338/.286 slash line in his first taste of the majors, but the 25-year-old posted an OPS north of 1.000 in 66 games with Sacramento to begin the year (1.042).
CBS Sports
Giants' Daniel Bellinger: Working as No. 1 tight end
Bellinger has been getting the clear majority of first-team work at tight end during camp, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. Bellinger spent some time on the PUP list in late July, but he's since recovered from a quadriceps issue and may have worked his way into the lead role at tight end for New York to begin his rookie season. Ricky Seals-Jones was initially thought to be the slight favorite to top the depth chart at the position, but he's missed the entire past week of practice with an undisclosed issue. Should Bellinger secure the TE1 role, he'd be an interesting target in fantasy given the team's potential offensive growth in head coach Brian Daboll's new system.
CBS Sports
Jarren Williams: Let go by Giants
Williams (undisclosed) was waived from injured reserve with an injury settlement Saturday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Williams played in six games for the Giants last season collecting 18 tackles. He'll now work to get healthy and earn an opportunity with another franchise.
CBS Sports
Tigers' Eric Haase: Exits lineup
Haase is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays. Haase will rest for the day game after he started at either catcher or designated hitter in four of the Tigers' past five contests. Tucker Barnhart will check in behind the plate Sunday, while Harold Castro handles DH duties.
CBS Sports
Rockies' Chad Kuhl: Out with hip injury
Kuhl hit the injured list with a right hip flexor strain Friday. It's possible the injury helps explain Kuhl's struggles over his last four starts, a run in which he owns a 11.49 ERA, 2.49 WHIP and 13:13 K:BB. The transaction was backdated to Thursday, so Kuhl will be eligible to return Aug. 19, though it's unclear if he's expected to do so. Ryan Feltner was recalled to take his place on the roster.
CBS Sports
49ers' Arik Armstead: Working to the side in practice
Armstead (knee) was seen running to the side early on during San Francisco's practice Friday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports. Armstead is expected to miss a few weeks after suffering a knee sprain during the 49ers' practice last week Wednesday, and this light work off to the side is an encouraging sign for his overall health. The 28-year-old racked up six sacks and a career-high 63 tackles over 17 games last season, so it is likely that the team will take every precaution as they work him back onto the field heading into the regular season.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Travis Jankowski: Designated for assignment
Jankowski was designated for assignment Friday. Primarily used as a defensive replacement and pinch runner, Jankowski is hitless in his last 30 MLB at-bats. Jake Lamb will take his place on the active roster.
CBS Sports
Mets' Tommy Hunter: Lands on injured list
Hunter was placed on the 15-day injured list Saturday due to lower-back tightness, Tim Healey of Newsday reports. Hunter has made 11 appearances for the Mets this season, posting a 2.51 ERA and 16:2 K:BB in 14.1 innings. David Peterson was called up to take his place on the roster ahead of his start Saturday against Atlanta.
CBS Sports
Braves' Travis d'Arnaud: Dealing with leg injury
D'Arnaud underwent X-rays after injuring his lower right leg in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Mets, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports. The X-rays taken on d'Arnaud's injured leg came back negative, and according to the report he is considered day-to-day. As such, It remains to be seen if he will be in the lineup for Sunday's series finale.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Clay Holmes: Takes second straight blown save
Holmes (5-3) allowed two runs on two hits and a walk with two strikeouts in one innings, taking a blown save and the loss Friday versus the Cardinals. Holmes was tasked with protecting a one-run lead in the eighth inning, but he allowed a two-run double to Paul DeJong. The Yankees couldn't even the score, leaving Holmes with his second loss and second blown save in as many appearances. Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reported after the game that manager Aaron Boone said Aroldis Chapman would have received a save chance had Holmes held the lead. With Holmes' form slipping, his time as the Yankees' closer could be drawing to a close. The right-hander has a 2.12 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 50:14 K:BB while going 17-for-21 in save chances across 46.2 innings this season.
CBS Sports
Giants' Matt Gono: Returns to active roster
Gono's (neck) roster exemption was lifted, removing him from the exempt/left squad list Saturday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Gono began to suffer issues with his neck after hitting started in Giants' training camp, which were believed to be possibly career-ending in nature. There still has been no update on his future, although Gono has dealt with neck problems in the past, undergoing an undisclosed surgery last summer, then showing up at training camp with a neck brace.
