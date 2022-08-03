ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Major update after two kids among five found dead in home with chilling clue found at scene

By Rachel Dobkin
 4 days ago

THE family-of-five killed in an alleged murder-suicide on Tuesday have been identified by police.

Donovan Michael Ramirez, 45, is believed to have killed his family then himself, according to police.

A family of five was found dead in their Orlando home, including two children Credit: NEWS 6
Police suspect the father was the one who allegedly killed his family members and then himself Credit: WFTV

Among those murdered were: Stephanie Renee Ramirez, 39, Alyssa Berumen, 22, Sunny Ramirez, 11, and Shelby Rose Ramirez, 7.

Police found the dead family members in their Orlando home, near Lake Nona, in Florida, after responding to a wellness check on Tuesday afternoon.

“At this time, it appears this is a domestic violence-related incident," the Orlando Police Department said.

One of their neighbors, Justin Rossilini, told WESH News that the parents lived with their adult daughter and two young girls.

While looking for clues into this murder-suicide, police discovered a gun inside the house.

A further evaluation by the medical examiner's office will need to be conducted to confirm the cause of death.

Their neighbors didn't have much to say about the family since they only moved into their home two months ago.

"I think it's like a worst nightmare truly. I don't even know what happened exactly," neighbor Heather Collins told WESH News.

"My heart goes out to the family. I can't even begin to wrap my mind around any of this, especially if there were family involved,” she said.

Collins didn't notice any suspicious behavior, but she also didn't know the family very much.

"They seemed like they were a normal family. I seen the dad, seen the mom, and two little girls,” Rossilini, who is Collins fiance, said.

When a police officer asked Rossilini if he'd seen the family the day of the crime, he said: "I haven't seen them for a few days actually.

"Last time I saw them was five days ago when they were checking the mail,” he told the outlet.

"Just this sickening sadness. It's a nightmare. I don't understand how anybody receives an end like that,” Collins added.

Another neighbor, Jenny Conliffe, spoke to the outlet.

"I'm a nurse, so I don't know them but we are very close here. We don't have crimes. We don't have break-ins. We don't have nothing,” Conliffe said.

Melissa Carter
3d ago

so the one neighbor didn't know them cause she's a nurse. why even include her statement. it didn't provide any helpful info. she just wanted her name in the news. thats just as sick.

Dolfan
4d ago

While looking for clues they found a gun? Imagine that. I can only imagine it was next to the shooter. And they need the ME to tell the cause of death? Who are these folks? Keystone cops?

Maria d
3d ago

so who called police for a welfare check? is a little confusing but is best if you don't see your neighbors for 5 days please do something say something even if nothing ever happened in your neibohood because you may save some lives

