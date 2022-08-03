Dixie Cup tax break is on Northampton County agenda for Thursday, but vote might be delayed

Read on www.wfmz.com
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading holds 'Riverzilla Community Day' at Riverside Park
READING, Pa. – Members of the community soaked up some sun and fun in Berks County Saturday, while helping to clean up a popular park. "Riverzilla Community Day" was held at Riverfront Park in Reading. Attendees started off the day with a group cleanup along the park. They then...
WFMZ-TV Online
Openings and Closings: Business happenings around the region
From new apartments being approved to restaurants reopening and ready to serve, here's your weekly look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood. ALDI: Bethehem Plaza, 3843 Nazareth Pike, Bethlehem Township. The original discount grocer is adding a store next to the former Kmart on Nazareth Pike. When Aldi...
WFMZ-TV Online
Officials: Road in Northampton County to be closed indefinitely due to sinkhole
PALMER TWP., Pa - Officials announced a road closure after a sinkhole formed under a roadway in Northampton County. Hollo Road, between Vanburen Road in Palmer Township and Prologis Parkway in Lower Nazareth, will be closed indefinitely to all traffic. The closure is due to emergency repairs. Local truck delivery...
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks man loses $50K to thieves posed as Publishers Clearing House representatives
PENN TWP., Pa. – A 73-year-old is out $50,000 after thieves posed as representatives from Publishers Clearing House, police say. State troopers in Reading are investigating a theft in which individuals claiming to be associated with PCH deceived the victim into sending them $50,000. The victim mailed them the money in checks which were debited from the victim's account.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WFMZ-TV Online
Planes collide on runway of Bucks County airport
TINICUM TWP., Pa. -- Federal aviation officials are investigating the collision of two small planes on the runway of a Bucks County airport. The Federal Aviation Administration said a Pitts-15 biplane and Waco biplane collided at Van Sant Airport in Tinicum Township around 1:45 p.m. Saturday. Only the pilots were...
Easton-Phillipsburg free bridge to see ‘major’ shift of work zone and traffic lanes next week
Rehabilitation of the iconic Easton-Phillipsburg free bridge will see a “major” shift of work zones and traffic lanes next week, but drivers may mercifully see it back to three lanes over the weekend. Work may start as early as Thursday afternoon to remove the current work zone and...
Another One Gone: National Chain Closes a Store in Philadelphia, PA
A national pharmacy chain has closed another store in the City of Philadelphia. In fact, it's the seventh store in the area from this company to shut down within the past year or so. According to a report in The Philadelphia Inquirer, Rite Aid at 23rd and Walnut in Center...
WFMZ-TV Online
Volunteer firefighter says Luzerne County blaze claimed the lives of 10 family members
NESCOPECK, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police have released then names of the seven adults killed in a fast-moving fire in Luzerne County. Authorities say the blaze in the 700 block of 1st street killed seven adults and three children. It happened just before 2:45 a.m. in Nescopeck Borough. One of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Hiking Trail Was Just Named One of the Most Beautiful Places in Pennsylvania
Whether you’re up for a trek through a crystalline cave, a stunning waterfall hike, or a walk through a forest, Pennsylvania is home to many of the best and most sought-after outdoor landscapes.
Main Line Media News
Montco to acquire 1-acre property near Green Lane Park
NORRISTOWN — A land acquisition in the works could make Green Lane Park even bigger. The Montgomery County Commissioners voted unanimously last month to acquire just over an acre of property in Upper Frederick Township near the park, and start the process of integrating it. During their July 21...
trentondaily.com
E-ZPass Refund: Why You May be Owed Money
You might want to check your E-ZPass statement to see if you have been overcharged for $9 instead of the usual $1.25. Some drivers of passenger vehicles may have been overcharged if they used the right E-ZPass-only Lane at the Trenton-Morrisville (on Route 1) Toll Bridge’s toll plaza between February and early of July.
WFMZ-TV Online
Body found in East Allen Twp. identified as missing man
EAST ALLEN TWP., Pa. – A man reported missing a few days ago was found dead near a hiking trail in East Allen Township, Northampton County. Pennsylvania State Police said the body of 31-year-old Artem Zalyubovskiy was discovered Sunday morning. He was last seen Thursday morning, according to police....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WFMZ-TV Online
7 adults, 3 kids dead in house fire in Luzerne County; criminal probe underway
NESCOPECK, Pa. (AP) - Authorities say a fast-moving fire killed seven adults and three children in northeastern Pennsylvania. One of the firefighters responded to the blaze early Friday only to find that the victims were his family. A criminal investigation is underway into the fire in the community of Nescopeck....
Customers are stealing shopping baskets instead of buying bags, N.J. supermarkets say
Shortly after New Jersey enacted a strict plastic bag ban three months ago, employees at the Aberdeen ShopRite noticed something unusual — the store’s handheld plastic shopping baskets were vanishing. They soon realized brazen shoppers who didn’t bring their own bags and didn’t want to buy 33-cent reusable...
300-year-old home for sale in Lebanon County
The "Tobias Bickel House" was built in 1720. It was moved to its current location in Myerstown, Lebanon County, and refurbished in 1981. And now, more than 300 years from when it was built, it's up for sale.
Two area hospitals plan merger
Commonwealth Health has announced Moses Taylor Hospital and Regional Hospital of Scranton plan to join together under one license. The health system says the plan "formally joins two respected histories of caring for the community with distinct campuses providing distinct services". Commonwealth Health sent the state Department of Health a request to consolidate operations of the two facilities under a single license. Discussions with the state are ongoing but the goal is to complete the licensure transition this year. Moses Taylor will offer obstetrics and senior mental health services, while Regional Hospital will offer medical, surgical and intensive care and cardiovascular services.
WFMZ-TV Online
State police investigating death of 3-month-old baby in Luzerne County
HAZLE TWP., Pa. – Police are investigating the death of an infant in Luzerne County. State police from the Hazleton barracks responded to a report of an unresponsive 3-month-old child around 2:50 p.m. on Saturday. Upon arriving at the scene in the 200 block of West 24th Street, officers...
WFMZ-TV Online
Neighbors say Nescopeck fire moved 'extremely fast'
NESCOPECK, Pa. –A makeshift memorial is growing next to all that's left of a home in the 700 block of First Street in Nescopeck, about 20 miles southwest of Wilkes-Barre. It's where investigators say 10 people died after flames tore through it early Friday morning. The victims' ages range from 5-79 years old.
WFMZ-TV Online
1 security guard dead, 1 injured in Berks County shooting
NEW MORGAN, Pa. -- A security guard was killed and another wounded during a shooting at a business in Berks County, according to police. Investigators said the shooting happened shortly after midnight Saturday morning in the 200 block of Quarry Road in New Morgan Borough. According to Berks County District...
Comments / 1