Parents of South Carolina newborn charged after infant found dead
SUMTER, S.C. (AP) — The parents of a newborn have been charged with neglect in connection with the infant’s death in July, South Carolina authorities said. Melissa Bautch, 21, of Sumter, called police on July 31, saying she had delivered a baby a few months prematurely about two days earlier, Sumter police said in a […]
Horry County police search for person connected to July shooting
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Police Department are searching for a man who is wanted for attempted murder, according to HCPD. Reginald Francis Neville is wanted for attempted murder in connection with a shooting on July 19 on Chanticleer Village Drive, according to HCPD officials. Neville was last seen driving a light […]
WMBF
Deputies: Marlboro County man reported missing found safe in Maryland
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in part of the Pee Dee have safely located a man with dementia who was reported missing on Friday. The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said 75-year-old Marvin Rose was found in Baltimore, Maryland. Prior to being found, authorities said Rose hadn’t been seen...
WMBF
Crews respond to vehicle fire in Horry County
LONGS, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews responded to a vehicle fire in part of Horry County on Sunday. Horry County Fire Rescue said it was called to the area of Highway 90 and Strawberry Road after reports of the blaze at 2:07 p.m. HCFR said the fire is under control as...
WMBF
2 arrested in connection to Loris shooting, police say
LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - Police in part of Horry County have arrested two people in connection to a July shooting that left five people hurt. The Loris Police Department said Tarrianna Corbrashia Richburg and Jamariyon Shyhede Boykin were taken into custody on Thursday by the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force.
wpde.com
Woman charged with attempted murder after victim injured in Florence shooting: Police
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — A woman is facing an attempted murder charge after a shooting Wednesday evening, according to police. Officers with the Florence Police Department responded to the area of Brunson Street in reference to a shooting incident around 10:30 p.m., on August 3. While officials were on...
Son charged with stabbing mother, aunt in Clarendon County
PAXVILLE, S.C. — A 25-year-old man is in jail after allegedly stabbing his mother and aunt at a Clarendon County home on Thursday afternoon. According to a report filed with the Clarendon County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred on Bethel Highway in the Paxville area around 2 p.m. According...
cbs17
Motorcyclist reached for water bottle before deadly I-95 crash north of Fayetteville, officials say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A motorcyclist who died in an Interstate 95 wreck Saturday afternoon north of Fayetteville was traveling with a group of friends who saw his crash, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. The incident was reported just before 3 p.m. in the southbound lanes...
dillonheraldonline.com
19-Year-Old Pleads In Reckless Homicide Case
Jaquan Allen, 19, pled guilty and was sentenced Friday by Circuit Court Judge Michael Nettles in General Sessions Court in Dillon. Allen had been charged in March of 2022 with reckless homicide and unlawful carrying of a pistol. During the hearing, Assistant Solicitor Shipp Daniel told the Court the facts.
Missing Wallace man found safe
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man reported missing on Thursday has been found safe in Baltimore, according to authorities.
WMBF
Active search underway for suspect that triggered school lockdowns in Marion
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Marion Police Department is still searching for the suspect who triggered a lockdown at two Marion schools Wednesday. Police Chief Tony Flowers said officers looking for the suspects in an Amoco station shooting saw another suspect currently wanted by the Marion Police Department walking into a residence in the 700 block of Euclid Street.
wfxb.com
Florence Police Searching for Missing Florence Man
Florence police need help locating a missing man. 58 year old Robert Cherry was last seen around 8 a.m. on Monday in the 100 block of South Cashua Drive. He was last seen wearing a navy blue shirt, gray sweatpants and black shoes. Cherry is 5′10, about 160 pounds and has a bible verse tattooed on his left arm. Anyone with information in urged to call the Florence Police Department.
US News and World Report
Florence Firefighter Dedicated to Helping People in Need
FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) — Lance Grabill said his desire to become a firefighter was sparked when he realized that people needed help. “Being a firefighter allows me to help people during their most frightening times,” he said. Grabill has been a firefighter for three years. He moved to...
wfxb.com
Charges Upgraded in Shooting at Nacho Hippo in North Myrtle Beach
An update on a shooting in North Myrtle Beach we told you about earlier this week… The suspect’s charge has been upgraded. LaFredia Todd was previously arrested in connection to the shooting that happened last Thursday at the Nacho Hippo in North Myrtle Beach. The victim, Quentin Johnson, of Loris passed away from his injuries on Sunday. Todd was initially charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime and those charges have since been upgraded to include an actual murder charge according to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
WMBF
Robeson County deputies investigating pair of shootings
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in part of the Pee Dee are investigating a pair of separate shootings that happened Wednesday. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said the first incident happened at around 12:30 p.m. in the area of Lovette Road in Lumberton, while the second happened shortly after 6 p.m. in the area of Wilcox Road and Barker Ten Mile Road in St. Pauls.
Teens charged with shooting 9-year-old South Carolina boy in the leg
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fairfield County deputies have arrested four suspects who they said were responsible for shooting a 9-year-old boy in the leg. Officers say the four suspects were located and taken into custody early Friday morning in Kershaw County with the help of deputies over there. The suspects...
WECT
Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help in finding suspect
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about a suspect currently being investigated for their role in the theft of a church’s grill. The male suspect was recently captured on surveillance cameras at a gas station in Fair Bluff, per the report....
Sumter store owner charged with attempted murder in afternoon shooting
SUMTER, S.C. — The Sumter Police Department say a convenience store owner has been arrested and charged in a shooting that happened on Thursday afternoon. Police said the shooting happened around 1:15 p.m. in the area of South Guignard Drive at Fat Boys Express convenience store. According to a statement released by police later in the afternoon, a 61-year-old patron of the business was found with an apparent graze wound. He was airlifted to a hospital in Columbia as a precaution.
wach.com
Sumter man found alongside a road later died, foul play suspected
Sumter police say they suspect foul play after a Sumter man was found alongside a road early Tuesday morning and later died. Police say 57-year-old Stevy Pleasant , was found lying in the road on Carolina Avenue with injuries to his upper body, according to a release. The injures, officials say, were not due to a fall or vehicle crash and appeared to have been inflicted by a person or multiple people.
wpde.com
'A piece of me is gone:' Robeson Co. mother still seeks justice 1 year after son's death
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Tanisha Coleman said the past year has been one of the hardest for her following the death of her son, 19-year-old Marqueise "Queise" Coleman. “It’s because like a piece of me is gone that I can never get back, and trying to be that strong person, it gets tiresome. You want to give up, but you know if you give up, everybody else, is going to give up," said Coleman.
