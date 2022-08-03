ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Lost kangaroo spotted in Lake Tuscaloosa

By Monica Nakashima
CBS 42
CBS 42
 4 days ago

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. ( WIAT ) — UPDATE: R.J. Bigham of Bigham Farms & Exotics has confirmed that his company and local animal control units are investigating the possibility of the lost kangaroo being spotted swimming in Lake Tuscaloosa.

Original : Kangaroo on the loose in Tuscaloosa.

At around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, BarstoolBama’s Instagram page posted a video showing the kangaroo allegedly swimming in Lake Tuscaloosa. R.J. Bigham confirmed that his company and local animal control units are investigating the claim.

Authorities have been searching for the animal since Monday when north Tuscaloosa residents reported sightings of a kangaroo around the area of Highway 171 Monday morning.

Bigham Farms & Exotics, an exotic animal zoo in Coker, informed the public about the situation via their Facebook page. The company clarified that the kangaroo does not belong to their zoo and is allegedly from the Fayette County area.

Martha Hocutt, an investigator with Tuscaloosa County Animal Control, confirmed that the kangaroo was still on the loose Wednesday afternoon. She also confirmed that the kangaroo was last seen around the area of Rose Boulevard Tuesday, and they are in collaboration with Bigham Farms to ensure the animal’s safe capture.

The zoo stated it’s important for the public not to approach the marsupial if spotted.

Anyone who spots the animal is encouraged to call the Tuscaloosa County Animal Control at 205-248-5840.

