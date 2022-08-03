ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Neches, TX

Port Neches officers to return to duty after grand jury decision on fatal July shooting

By PA News
Port Arthur News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.panews.com

Comments / 0

Related
East Texas News

Man arrested on numerous charges

WARREN – Deputies with the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on a long list of charges following an attempt to escape capture. Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford reported that last Friday morning, at approximately 9:30 a.m., a suspicious male suspect was seen walking behind the Exxon Exxpress Mart in Warren. When the deputies who responded to the call were able to make contactwith the subject, they identified him as Mauricio Trevino, a 26-year-old man from Alamo, in Hidalgo County.
WARREN, TX
Port Arthur News

Port Arthur man bonds out of jail following drugs, gun and cash raid

A Port Arthur man who was the target of a police raid has bonded out of jail. Johnathan Granger, 32, was arrested Thursday on a charge of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. He was arraigned Friday morning with bond set at $40,000 and was released on bond at approximately 10 a.m., according to jail personnel.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Port Neches, TX
City
Port Arthur, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Port Neches, TX
Crime & Safety
Port Arthur News

Pot Arthur man allegedly leads police on chase through 2 cities

A Port Arthur man who reportedly led police on a high speed chase through two cities was arrested this week. Eric Ngoc Tran, 28, is being held on a $35,000 bond on a charge of evading detention with a motor vehicle. Tran was still in the Jefferson County Correctional Facility as of Thursday afternoon.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
KFDM-TV

Silsbee woman killed in crash involving 18-wheeler

HARDIN COUNTY - Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers are investigating a three-vehicle crash that occurred today, August 6, 2022, on U.S highway 96, north of Village Creek. The preliminary crash investigation indicates at approximately 12:45 p.m.; a 2014 Kia Soul was traveling north and had slowed for a...
SILSBEE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Grand Jury#Police#Violent Crime#Pnpd
12newsnow.com

Man arrested after narcotics, guns seized from Port Arthur home

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A search warrant was executed Thursday which led to the arrest of one man in Port Arthur. The Port Arthur Police Narcotics and Guns Unit along with members of the SWAT team executed the warrant at 1950 10th Street, for the possible discovery of crack cocaine, according to a Facebook post from the Port Arthur Police Department.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Port Arthur News

Family concerned for Port Arthur man missing since July 24

The Port Arthur Police Department requested the media’s help Thursday afternoon to create public awareness for a missing person. Port Arthur Newsmedia shared news of the local man’s status on July 30 when first notified of his case. According to authorities, Elton Dewayne Harris, 43, left his home...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Port Arthur News

Nederland Police arrests & responses: July 25-July 31

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from July 25 to July 31:. Ramiro Zuniga, 55, assault by threat-family violence. Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from July 25 to July 31:. July 25. A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1000 block...
NEDERLAND, TX
Port Arthur News

Port Arthur woman indicted following grandfather’s shooting death

A woman whose court-ordered GPS tracking device reportedly put her in the location of her grandfather’s fatal shooting was indicted Wednesday by a Jefferson County grand jury. Lace Skyler Christian is charged with murder following the May shooting death of Russell Vernon Reado. Arrested July 13, Christian remains in...
kjas.com

Orange County Constable tries to save a life

A former Jasper County Sheriff's Deputy who now serves as a Constable in the nearby Orange County is being praised for his efforts in trying to save a man. Ortego, who serves as constable of Precinct 4 and another officer were reportedly headed to Houston for training on Wednesday when they came up on a deadly crash that had just occurred on Interstate 10, west of Beaumont.
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
Port Arthur News

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: July 27-August 2

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from July 27 to Aug. 2:. An assault was reported in the 5500 block of West Washington. A theft was reported in the 3700 block of Hayes. July 28. Criminal mischief was reported in the 6200...
GROVES, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy