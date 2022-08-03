Port Neches officers to return to duty after grand jury decision on fatal July shooting

Read on www.panews.com
East Texas News
Man arrested on numerous charges
WARREN – Deputies with the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on a long list of charges following an attempt to escape capture. Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford reported that last Friday morning, at approximately 9:30 a.m., a suspicious male suspect was seen walking behind the Exxon Exxpress Mart in Warren. When the deputies who responded to the call were able to make contactwith the subject, they identified him as Mauricio Trevino, a 26-year-old man from Alamo, in Hidalgo County.
Port Arthur News
Port Arthur man bonds out of jail following drugs, gun and cash raid
A Port Arthur man who was the target of a police raid has bonded out of jail. Johnathan Granger, 32, was arrested Thursday on a charge of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. He was arraigned Friday morning with bond set at $40,000 and was released on bond at approximately 10 a.m., according to jail personnel.
Port Arthur News
DPS: 1 killed in three-vehicle crash that occurred Saturday on U.S highway 96
HARDIN COUNTY — Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating a three-vehicle crash that occurred Saturday on U.S highway 96, north of Village Creek in Hardin County. The preliminary crash investigation indicates at approximately 12:45 p.m.; a 2014 Kia Soul was traveling north and had slowed for a...
MySanAntonio
GPS contradicts story of woman accused of killing Port Arthur senior
A Port Arthur woman, who claimed she found a senior citizen dead in his home, could now face court for his alleged murder, but that doesn't appear to be all of her legal trouble. Lace Skyler Christian, 24, on Wednesday was indicted for murder by a Jefferson County grand jury....
12newsnow.com
I.C.Y.M.I | Beaumont man arrested on several outstanding warrants, including terroristic threat
Aaron Johnson, 24, also had two warrants for aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault, family violence. Plus, one for violating probation on a drug warrant.
Port Arthur News
Port Arthur man acquitted for 2019 shooting at Louis Manor Apartments
A Port Arthur man was acquitted of a July 2019 shooting that took place at a local apartment complex. Sean Flythe was found not guilty by a jury Wednesday in Judge Raquel West’ 252nd District Court, according to information from the court. The trial began Monday, and attorney Brittanie...
Port Arthur News
Pot Arthur man allegedly leads police on chase through 2 cities
A Port Arthur man who reportedly led police on a high speed chase through two cities was arrested this week. Eric Ngoc Tran, 28, is being held on a $35,000 bond on a charge of evading detention with a motor vehicle. Tran was still in the Jefferson County Correctional Facility as of Thursday afternoon.
KFDM-TV
Silsbee woman killed in crash involving 18-wheeler
HARDIN COUNTY - Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers are investigating a three-vehicle crash that occurred today, August 6, 2022, on U.S highway 96, north of Village Creek. The preliminary crash investigation indicates at approximately 12:45 p.m.; a 2014 Kia Soul was traveling north and had slowed for a...
12newsnow.com
Man arrested after narcotics, guns seized from Port Arthur home
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A search warrant was executed Thursday which led to the arrest of one man in Port Arthur. The Port Arthur Police Narcotics and Guns Unit along with members of the SWAT team executed the warrant at 1950 10th Street, for the possible discovery of crack cocaine, according to a Facebook post from the Port Arthur Police Department.
Port Arthur News
Nederland Police, Sheriff’s Office investigating numerous vehicle burglaries
NEDERLAND — Vehicle burglars struck this past week in Nederland and just north of the city, breaking into vehicles that were unlocked and locked. From July 26 to Aug. 1, there were eight reported vehicle burglaries in Nederland, Chief Gary Porter said. The burglaries were in various areas of...
Orange Leader
1 arrest, numerous code violations as Sheriff’s Office drops in on 2 game rooms Thursday
Detectives with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division performed two separate game room compliance checks on Thursday. The first was at The Getaway Game Room, 2610 N. Main St. in Vidor, and the second was the Rose City Fuel Mart Game Room, 23841 Interstate 10 in Rose City.
Port Arthur News
Family concerned for Port Arthur man missing since July 24
The Port Arthur Police Department requested the media’s help Thursday afternoon to create public awareness for a missing person. Port Arthur Newsmedia shared news of the local man’s status on July 30 when first notified of his case. According to authorities, Elton Dewayne Harris, 43, left his home...
Port Arthur News
Port Arthur raid leads to arrest, cocaine and crack seizure plus confiscation of guns
The Port Arthur Police Narcotics and Guns Unit, along with members of the SWAT team, executed a Thursday search warrant at 1950 10th St. Authorities said the operation was for the possible discovery of crack cocaine. During the search, police said they located 15.96 grams of powder cocaine and 5.10...
'This one was different' | Port Arthur woman warns of scam after being told to pay $1,500 to avoid arrest for missing jury duty
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The "jury scam" is making the rounds again and Port Arthur Police are warning Southeast Texans to be careful of "official calls" asking for money. This week, Cheryl Underhill got a call saying she had two warrants out for her arrest, because she didn't show up for jury duty.
Port Arthur News
Nederland Police arrests & responses: July 25-July 31
Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from July 25 to July 31:. Ramiro Zuniga, 55, assault by threat-family violence. Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from July 25 to July 31:. July 25. A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1000 block...
KFDM-TV
DPS investigating a fatal crash north of Lumberton near Village Creek
DPS Lt. Chuck Havard has confirmed to KFDM/Fox 4 that troopers are at the scene of a fatal crash north of Lumberton near Village Creek involving an 18-wheeler and another vehicle. The crash happened around 1 p.m. Saturday. Stay with KFDM/Fox 4 for additional updates.
'I'm not going to stop' | Mother of man shot, killed by Port Neches Police speaks out after grand jury clears officers of charges
PORT NECHES, Texas — A heartbroken mother is speaking out after a Jefferson County grand jury "no-billed" a pair of Port Neches officers involved in a shooting that left her 21-year-old son dead in early July. Neither officer will face charges in the shooting death of Trevon Darion Hull....
Port Arthur News
Port Arthur woman indicted following grandfather’s shooting death
A woman whose court-ordered GPS tracking device reportedly put her in the location of her grandfather’s fatal shooting was indicted Wednesday by a Jefferson County grand jury. Lace Skyler Christian is charged with murder following the May shooting death of Russell Vernon Reado. Arrested July 13, Christian remains in...
kjas.com
Orange County Constable tries to save a life
A former Jasper County Sheriff's Deputy who now serves as a Constable in the nearby Orange County is being praised for his efforts in trying to save a man. Ortego, who serves as constable of Precinct 4 and another officer were reportedly headed to Houston for training on Wednesday when they came up on a deadly crash that had just occurred on Interstate 10, west of Beaumont.
Port Arthur News
Groves Police Department arrests & responses: July 27-August 2
Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from July 27 to Aug. 2:. An assault was reported in the 5500 block of West Washington. A theft was reported in the 3700 block of Hayes. July 28. Criminal mischief was reported in the 6200...
