WASHINGTON — A massive fire broke out on Monday night in the 2200 block of Douglas St. in Northeast, D.C., according to officials. The fire sparked at a vacant three-story frame house that was boarded up, officials add. While taming the fire, firefighters saw a dog caged up near the rear end of the building and made efforts to save it. The rescued dog is safe and now in the custody of Humane Rescue, according to officials.

PETS ・ 5 DAYS AGO