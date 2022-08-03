ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

WUSA9

Storms in NE DC damage homes, businesses

WASHINGTON — Another day, another severe storm damages parts of the D.C. region. On Friday, strong storms battered parts of Northeast D.C. and Prince George’s County. Along the 600 block of Rhode Island Avenue Northeast, rainwater clogged an underpass, stalling cars in the process. The pet hotel, District...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Death of 9/11 mastermind won't bring closure for Maryland family

FORT WASHINGTON, Md. — Despite the death of one of the masterminds behind the 9/11 terrorist attacks, one Maryland family said they still struggle to get closure. President Joe Biden announced a U.S. drone strike killed Ayman al-Zawahiri in Kabul, Afghanistan over the weekend. Officials said Al-Zawahri was Osama Bin Laden's right-hand man who helped plot the terrorist attacks.
MARYLAND STATE
WUSA9

Help keep the beautiful, dangerous spotted lanternfly out of Northern Virginia

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Editor's note: The video attached in this article is from October 2021. The gorgeous, but dreaded - spotted lanternfly is back, again. Experts in Northern Virginia are asking for the public's help to keep the Spotted Lanternfly out of the state. Although Fairfax County confirms there have been no sightings of the spotted lanternfly, officials say a lanternfly was spotted this summer nearby Loudoun County.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Men accused of robbing McDonald's drive-thru arrested after police spot them at different Mcdonald's drive-thru

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Police have arrested two men they say are possibly connected to a string of robberies at McDonald's restaurants across D.C., Maryland and Virginia. According to a release from the Montgomery County Department of Police, officers were called to a McDonald's in the 2700 block of University Boulevard W. in Kensington just after 2 a.m. Wednesday.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

DC Attorney General files restraining order against Casa Ruby after executive director allegedly fled country with nonprofit funds

WASHINGTON — The office of DC Attorney General Karl Racine has filed a motion that would force Casa Ruby, a local nonprofit, to freeze all its financial accounts. AG Racine claims Executive Director Ruby Corado has fled the country with tens of thousands of dollars of nonprofit funds and has failed to pay employees and vendors.
CHARITIES
WUSA9

Dog rescued from massive DC fire

WASHINGTON — A massive fire broke out on Monday night in the 2200 block of Douglas St. in Northeast, D.C., according to officials. The fire sparked at a vacant three-story frame house that was boarded up, officials add. While taming the fire, firefighters saw a dog caged up near the rear end of the building and made efforts to save it. The rescued dog is safe and now in the custody of Humane Rescue, according to officials.
PETS
WUSA9

Driver hits and kills man walking in NW DC

WASHINGTON — A man is dead after he was hit by a driver in Northwest D.C. Wednesday afternoon. DC Police say they were called to the 2100 block of Virginia Avenue Northwest for a report of a pedestrian struck. When officers arrived found a man who was not conscious and breathing. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
ACCIDENTS
