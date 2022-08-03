Read on hudsonvalleypost.com
What is New York State’s Wealthiest County Outside of NYC/LI?
Show me the money! We know there's definitely a huge gap when it comes to distribution of wealth in New York state. When you're not that far away from one of the richest cities in the world, you can sometimes find yourself paying big city-level prices while trying to get by on just a regular income. Maybe this is why some are fleeing for less expensive areas in the country?
How to Be A Citizen Scientist in New York State
Imagine my surprise when I saw football on TV tonight. I didn't realize we were already heading into the preseason with the NFL. Football aside there is another pre-season event I want to talk about that involves you and the NYS DEC, I want to talk about Turkey. The New...
New York State Is Giving Health Care Workers $3,000 Bonuses
In an effort to recruit and retain more health care workers, New York State is giving out $3,000 bonuses. Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced the Health Care and Mental Hygiene Worker Bonus program. The bonus program includes $1.3 billion which will be used to pay for the recruitment and retention bonuses. Certain health care and mental hygiene workers in New York State will be eligible as Gov. Hochul aims to increase the health care workforce by 20 percent over the course of the next five years.
What is New York State’s Most Rural County?
You probably have seen the memes of what people outside of the state think when you say you're from New York. Certainly, not all of the state is the skyline of Manhattan. But there are some who still have gotten the memo, apparently. But have you thought about really getting away from it all?
These Are The Happiest Cities In New York State
Lots of people always like to ask why you live here in New York, and there are a million amazing reasons to give. From the people to the food, to the landscape there are plenty of reasons why people love living in the Empire State. In a new study, Credit Donkey found out the Top 10 Happiest Cities here in New York.
Have You Heard of This Mysterious ‘Phantom Town’ in Upstate New York?
If you carefully examine an old map of New York, odds are, you'd be able to find a small hamlet, called Agloe. Agloe was founded around the year 1930, and sits in Colchester in Delaware County, southwest of Albany and the Capital Region. Nestled into the area around the Catskill Mountains, Agloe was about as rural as it gets.
New smartphone app helps fishermen in New York state
A new update could make fishing in New York easier. Gov. Hochul announced a new tackle box phone feature to make fishing even easier. This feature will expand the existing HuntFishNY App. These new features will allow access to fishing regulations, water information, and species identification.
4 Surprising Bathroom Laws in New York State
Next time that you go into a business in New York and you need to use the bathroom--they might have to legally let you use the bathroom even if it is a bathroom for 'employees only'. Here are 4 bathroom laws in New York State that you might not know...
WNY Still Has The Highest COVID-19 Positivity Rate In New York State
COVID-19 is still hanging in there and the Western New York Region has the highest positivity rate. Three regions in New York State have 7-day COVID-19 positivity rates over 10 percent, with WNY being the highest. Six regions are quickly approaching 10 percent. And of course Monkeypox is still spreading...
A conversation on the challenges New York farmers are facing
This week's In Focus is a special on-location episode about the challenges facing NY farmers. Assemblymember Carrie Woerner joins JoDee Kenney at Hand Melon Farm in Washington County, JoDee heads to the field with 4th generation farmer John Hand and Assemblymember Woerner takes to her favorite ice cream shop, King Brothers Dairy in Saratoga County.
New York State Drivers License Update! Why Put An ‘X’ On Yours?
Our New York State driver's license has gone through some changes over the years, including the federally approved Real ID Card. If you want to fly out of Albany without a passport you will need one by this time next year. That isn't the only update New Yorkers should be aware of.
Open Letter to Those Getting Married in New York State
We have all been to weddings before. Whether it's for a close family member or friend or someone not quite as close to you, we have been to them. Some of us have been to our own weddings and if you have gotten married or more importantly, are in the process of getting married, then you know just how stressful it can be.
New York National Guard COVID response is now the largest domestic mobilization in U.S. history
Beginning in early March 2020, military forces in the State of New York, comprising the Army National Guard, Air National Guard, Naval Militia, and State Guard, with contributions from the Army Corps of Engineers, mobilized to respond to the coronavirus pandemic. The ongoing New York State Operation COVID-19 (OPCOV19) has become the largest domestic mobilization in U.S history—by length of mission, volume of deployed soldiers, and diversity of missions.
Are Unlimited Alcoholic Drinks Legal in New York State?
Have you been to a place say in Las Vegas or Atlantic City where you walk in, pay one price, and then you can drink all you want for say two or three hours? Have you ever found a similar situation while you are in New York State? Probably not.
Where Can You Join the Famed Appalachian Trail in the Hudson Valley?
If you consider yourself an outdoors person and spend time in the Hudson Valley, you probably spend every weekend out on a trail or on a lake enjoying yourself. Have you ever thought about walking or hiking the Appalachian Trail?. The Appalachian Trail is one of the longest trails in...
How Will New York State Pay You to Become a Child Care Provider?
Are you a child care provider in New York State? How long have you been a child care provider? Did you get your license before January 28, 2022? Or did you get the license after that date?. If you received your child care license after that January 28, 2022 there...
2022 New York State Legislative Wins
The 2022 legislative session saw huge wins for New York State’s environment with the Assembly and Senate having shown their commitment to protecting New York’s health and environment. This year both houses passed major legislation covering Land Conservation, Climate Change Mitigation, Waste, Public Health and Electrification. These bills are incredibly important to making our State a more healthy and sustainable place to live. We encourage Governor Hochul to sign these great bills into law!
Most Of New York Forecast For ‘#1 Weather-related Killer in U.S.’
Extremely "dangerous" weather is forecast for the Hudson Valley and many parts of New York State. New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos and State Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett issued an Air Quality Health Advisory for the New York City region and Hudson Valley for Thursday, August 4, 2022.
Home tests make tracking COVID harder. WNY health officials are turning to the sewers instead
While official testing numbers in Western New York for COVID-19 are running high, with 11.45% positivity on Wednesday, those figures are regarded as less reliable than they used to be. That's because more people are using home test kits and not all of them are reporting when they're positive. Instead,...
Gov. Hochul announces over 20 investigations into illegal guns in New York state
Hochul said a monthslong investigation led to police apprehending 30 ghost guns, with multiple arrests made.
