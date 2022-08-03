ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego County, NY

Frank Castiglia Jr.: A Sad Day

The day the Oswego County Hospice closes will be a very SAD DAY!. Almost eight years ago there was talk of closing the Hospice program. The issue was the lack of clients. Myself and then Legislator Delconte made suggestions to push for a greater presence within the service agencies offering our Hospice program.
Sign Up Today To Begin EMT Training

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Emergency Management Office, with help from Donald McFee Memorial Ambulance Service, Brewerton Fire Department and North Shore Volunteer Ambulance Service, are offering two training courses this fall for emergency medical technicians (EMTs). Both EMT courses will prepare students to provide pre-hospital assessment and...
Road Work Report for the Week Beginning August 8, 2022

Village of Ilion: (D#264728) Route 5S over Route 51. Westbound motorists will be detoured down the westbound exit ramp to a temporary three-color signal at the intersection with Route 51. They will then be directed up the entrance ramp to re-enter Route 5S westbound. Eastbound motorists will encounter a lane shift into the westbound lane with the Route 5S eastbound off ramp to Ilion closed. The signal, detour and lane shifts are due to the bridge deck replacement on Route 5S over Route 51.
Poland FD responds to blaze in Cold Brook

COLD BROOK, N.Y. - Crews were called to the scene of a fully-involved structure fire in Cold Brook late Saturday evening. It happened around 6:54 p.m. at the intersection of Rose Valley Road and Main Street. Multiple agencies, including Newport and Poland Fire Departments, responded to the call. The American...
2 Wegmans locations going through changes

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — More Wegmans stores in the Rochester area are being "reset." That's industry-speak for remodeling. The Calkins Road, Henrietta, and Geneva locations are all getting work done—it should be completed in a few weeks, according to a company spokesperson. The biggest change? No more "Nature's...
Next Small Business Training Class to Be Held Online in September

OSWEGO – SUNY Oswego’s Business Resource Center will host a small business training class for those interested in expanding or starting a small business in Oswego County. Classes will be held Monday, September 12 through Friday, September 16 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m, Monday, September 19 and Tuesday, September 20 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. online through SUNY Oswego’s Business Resource Center.
Regional Truck & Trailer Night At Fulton Speedway August 6 Results

FULTON – The Regional Truck & Trailer Night at Fulton Speedway last night, Saturday, August 6, results are as follows:. Tracey Road Modifieds – (35 Laps): 1. 83X-Tim Sears Jr[10]; 2. 32R-Ronald Davis III[14]; 3. M1-David Marcuccilli[11]; 4. 58M-Marshall Hurd[7]; 5. 713-Tommy Collins[5]; 6. 34-Andrew Ferguson[6]; 7. 329-Matt Becker[1]; 8. 27Z-Dylan Zacharias[15]; 9. 79-Jeff Prentice[3]; 10. 29K-Chris Cunningham[13]; 11. 42-Colton Wilson[16]; 12. 10R-Ryan Richardson[4]; 13. 13-Teddy Starr[18]; 14. 21-Bob Henry Jr[2]; 15. 31-Corey Barker[8]; 16. 15-Todd Root[9]; 17. 18$-Sean Beardsley[12]; 18. 38-Tim Harris[19]; 19. (DNS) 3K-AJ Kingsley.
