Read on oswegocountytoday.com
Related
Oswego County Announces Winners In Fair Housing Coloring Contest
OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Housing Office recently hosted an awards ceremony to recognize the winners of this year’s Oswego County Fair Housing Coloring Contest. Students from across the county are invited to participate by coloring their idea of what fair housing means. The contest is open...
Officials Remain Hopeful As Award-Winning Hospice Program Prepares To Close
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Hospice has been recognized once again by Strategic Healthcare Programs (SHP) as a “Premier Performer.” The honor comes from achieving a high satisfaction rating among families and caregivers. More than 1,000 hospice providers were rated for their service and Oswego County’s score...
Upstate University Hospital’s Mammography Van To Visit Oswego County Fair August 19
SANDY CREEK, NY – Upstate University Hospital’s Mammography Van will visit the Oswego County Fair at 291 Ellisburg Street in Sandy Creek on Thursday, August 19, 2022. The screenings will be available between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. for women who have scheduled an appointment. To schedule an...
Frank Castiglia Jr.: A Sad Day
The day the Oswego County Hospice closes will be a very SAD DAY!. Almost eight years ago there was talk of closing the Hospice program. The issue was the lack of clients. Myself and then Legislator Delconte made suggestions to push for a greater presence within the service agencies offering our Hospice program.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sign Up Today To Begin EMT Training
OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Emergency Management Office, with help from Donald McFee Memorial Ambulance Service, Brewerton Fire Department and North Shore Volunteer Ambulance Service, are offering two training courses this fall for emergency medical technicians (EMTs). Both EMT courses will prepare students to provide pre-hospital assessment and...
Shineman Foundation Awards $103,400 To Regional Not-For-Profits
OSWEGO – Four Oswego County not-for-profit organizations were awarded grants from the Richard S. Shineman Foundation in its second grant round of 2022 at its July board meeting. Projects encompass a diversified range of focus areas, including civic benefit, the arts and historic preservation. The funded projects will benefit...
OCO Glow-A-Fun Golf Tournament To Feature $10,000 Putting Contest
FULTON – Golfers in Oswego County Opportunities Glow-A-Fun nighttime golf tournament will have a chance to putt for dough, big dough that is. The tournament will feature a putting contest sponsored by Big John Sales that offers golfers a chance to win $10,000. The putting contest is just one of the many contests and drawings that will be a part of the tournament.
OCWNY Launches New Initiative To Highlight Area Employers
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Workforce New York (OCWNY) is partnering with Oswego Health the week of Aug. 15 to share employment opportunities and insights about the current job market in its industry. Oswego Health is currently looking to fill a variety of positions, ranging from EVS technicians to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Compass FCU Member Appreciation Picnic Set For October 2 At 2 Flags In Oswego
OSWEGO – Compass Federal Credit Union is pleased to announce the return of its member appreciation picnic, which will be held at 2 Flags in Oswego on Sunday, October 2. The picnic will be held from noon to 4 p.m. with a free credit union gift being made available to the first 200 members that purchase tickets.
Oswego County Joins National Rabies Vaccine Bait Distribution Program
OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department is working with the Wildlife Services Program of the U.S. Department of Agriculture to distribute oral rabies vaccine baits for wildlife across a large portion of the county. Distribution in Oswego County is tentatively planned for Wednesday, Aug. 10 through Tuesday,...
mylittlefalls.com
Road Work Report for the Week Beginning August 8, 2022
Village of Ilion: (D#264728) Route 5S over Route 51. Westbound motorists will be detoured down the westbound exit ramp to a temporary three-color signal at the intersection with Route 51. They will then be directed up the entrance ramp to re-enter Route 5S westbound. Eastbound motorists will encounter a lane shift into the westbound lane with the Route 5S eastbound off ramp to Ilion closed. The signal, detour and lane shifts are due to the bridge deck replacement on Route 5S over Route 51.
Heat advisory extended into Monday night, ‘little relief’ from heat expected
Syracuse, N.Y. — A heat advisory issued by the National Weather Service has been extended to Monday night, with “little relief” from the heat in the forecast for much of Central New York. Temperatures that feel like 95 to 100 degrees were forecast for Sunday, but those...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
$895K home in Pompey : See 170 home sales in Onondaga county
170 home sales were recorded at the Onondaga County clerk’s office between July 25 and July 29. The most expensive home sold was a 4-bedroom, 3-bath ranch in the Town of Pompey that sold for $895,000, according to Onondaga real estate records. (See photos of the home)
WKTV
Poland FD responds to blaze in Cold Brook
COLD BROOK, N.Y. - Crews were called to the scene of a fully-involved structure fire in Cold Brook late Saturday evening. It happened around 6:54 p.m. at the intersection of Rose Valley Road and Main Street. Multiple agencies, including Newport and Poland Fire Departments, responded to the call. The American...
WHEC TV-10
2 Wegmans locations going through changes
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — More Wegmans stores in the Rochester area are being "reset." That's industry-speak for remodeling. The Calkins Road, Henrietta, and Geneva locations are all getting work done—it should be completed in a few weeks, according to a company spokesperson. The biggest change? No more "Nature's...
CULTURE Fest Coming To Downtown Syracuse August 12, 2022
CNY – On Friday August 12, 2022 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Cuse Culture Legacy. Foundation and The Creators Lounge will be hosting a celebration for urban professionals, creatives, and community members at Perseverance Park located at 205 South Salina Street in front of Chase Bank, in the heart of Downtown Syracuse.
Next Small Business Training Class to Be Held Online in September
OSWEGO – SUNY Oswego’s Business Resource Center will host a small business training class for those interested in expanding or starting a small business in Oswego County. Classes will be held Monday, September 12 through Friday, September 16 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m, Monday, September 19 and Tuesday, September 20 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. online through SUNY Oswego’s Business Resource Center.
Regional Truck & Trailer Night At Fulton Speedway August 6 Results
FULTON – The Regional Truck & Trailer Night at Fulton Speedway last night, Saturday, August 6, results are as follows:. Tracey Road Modifieds – (35 Laps): 1. 83X-Tim Sears Jr[10]; 2. 32R-Ronald Davis III[14]; 3. M1-David Marcuccilli[11]; 4. 58M-Marshall Hurd[7]; 5. 713-Tommy Collins[5]; 6. 34-Andrew Ferguson[6]; 7. 329-Matt Becker[1]; 8. 27Z-Dylan Zacharias[15]; 9. 79-Jeff Prentice[3]; 10. 29K-Chris Cunningham[13]; 11. 42-Colton Wilson[16]; 12. 10R-Ryan Richardson[4]; 13. 13-Teddy Starr[18]; 14. 21-Bob Henry Jr[2]; 15. 31-Corey Barker[8]; 16. 15-Todd Root[9]; 17. 18$-Sean Beardsley[12]; 18. 38-Tim Harris[19]; 19. (DNS) 3K-AJ Kingsley.
Meet Julian Brown, a wealthy heir, nightclub owner, inventor, and Syracuse’s ‘most investigated citizen’
Chances are you have never heard of Julian Brown of Syracuse. But if you lived in the city between 1911 and 1952, you certainly would have. Few natives of the city, except for politicians or athletes, had more Syracuse newspaper space devoted to them at that time than Brown. Like...
DOT Announces Completion Of Project To Replace State Route 48 Bridge In Granby
GRANBY, NY – New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez yesterday announced the completion of a $2.56 million project that replaced the State Route 48 Bridge over Tannery Creek in the Town of Granby, Oswego County. The project replaced the existing bridge, which was built in...
Oswego County Today
Fulton, NY
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
636K+
Views
ABOUT
Oswego County's Best Read Online News Source. Free, No Subscription.https://oswegocountytoday.com
Comments / 0